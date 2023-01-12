ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lampasas, TX

News Channel 25

Hundreds gather in Killeen for MLK peace march

CENTRAL TEXAS — It's a staple in the Killeen community and almost like a big family reunion, Taneika Moultrie, President of the NAACP Killeen branch says. The Martin Luther King peace march organized by the NAACP Killeen Branch took place early Monday morning. Hundreds from Killeen and neighboring cities...
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

Vietnam era Veterans remember getting the news of MLK's death

KILLEEN, Texas — As the nation celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., many are remembering where they were when they heard the news of his untimely death. While Dr. King was fighting a war for civil rights, other Americans were fighting a bloody war in Vietnam.
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

Warming up tomorrow in Central Texas & the Brazos Valley

25 WEATHER — A nice mild day across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley with temperatures into the 60s. We do have some breezy conditions and humidity's are low in the 20s, so there is an elevated fire concern across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley today. Try not to create any sparks and secure loose trailer chains. We will continue to see some fire concerns as we head through next week.
News Channel 25

70s Through Wednesday

25 WEATHER — The warmth is back across Central Texas. We will stay that way Tuesday, but things will start to change Wednesday with some showers chances and a weak cold front. A stronger front is possible this weekend. It will be cool tonight with lows in the upper...
News Channel 25

More Near-Record Warmth Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — January has been the 4th warmest on record in Central Texas so far, and I expect us to continue to climb that list as we string together another warm one on Tuesday. Highs will near a daily record high that has stood since 1907. Partly sunny skies and south winds will be around through the day, occasionally switching to the southwest.
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Unusually warm weather is back

25 WEATHER — Temperatures are fairly mild this morning with most places in the 60s. Clouds have been passing overhead, and while it may appear a little cloudy at times this morning, we should have a partly cloudy afternoon in store. Temperatures are going to be rising far above normal January levels again. Our highs today should reach the upper-70s. Tomorrow should be just as warm, with a few places perhaps reaching 80°.

