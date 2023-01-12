Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two teens charged in killings of a father and sonJade Talks CrimeTow, TX
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Apartment complex fire in Killeen causes extensive damageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Hundreds gather in Killeen for MLK peace march
CENTRAL TEXAS — It's a staple in the Killeen community and almost like a big family reunion, Taneika Moultrie, President of the NAACP Killeen branch says. The Martin Luther King peace march organized by the NAACP Killeen Branch took place early Monday morning. Hundreds from Killeen and neighboring cities...
Vietnam era Veterans remember getting the news of MLK's death
KILLEEN, Texas — As the nation celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., many are remembering where they were when they heard the news of his untimely death. While Dr. King was fighting a war for civil rights, other Americans were fighting a bloody war in Vietnam.
More than 70 Texas prisoners are 3 days into a hunger strike protesting harsh solitary confinement practices
It’s been more than three days since Texas prisoners across the state began a hunger strike to protest indefinite solitary confinement, and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice has confirmed at least 72 people are still starving themselves. An activist working with the protesting men believes the number is...
Warming up tomorrow in Central Texas & the Brazos Valley
25 WEATHER — A nice mild day across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley with temperatures into the 60s. We do have some breezy conditions and humidity's are low in the 20s, so there is an elevated fire concern across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley today. Try not to create any sparks and secure loose trailer chains. We will continue to see some fire concerns as we head through next week.
Former Popeyes employee says she along with other coworkers went unpaid for weeks
TEMPLE, Texas — We're following a story we brought you earlier this week about workers being unpaid for weeks at a local Popeyes in Temple. Now a former employee at that location saying the company still owes her around $1000. Erica Muston says she’s been waiting and waiting on...
Suspect in custody for allegedly shooting at speeding vehicle: Temple police
TEMPLE, Texas – A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting at someone who raced through a Temple neighborhood at a high speed, police said Saturday. Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Parkfield Lane about 4 p.m. Saturday. No injuries were reported in what police have deemed...
70s Through Wednesday
25 WEATHER — The warmth is back across Central Texas. We will stay that way Tuesday, but things will start to change Wednesday with some showers chances and a weak cold front. A stronger front is possible this weekend. It will be cool tonight with lows in the upper...
More Near-Record Warmth Tuesday
CENTRAL TEXAS — January has been the 4th warmest on record in Central Texas so far, and I expect us to continue to climb that list as we string together another warm one on Tuesday. Highs will near a daily record high that has stood since 1907. Partly sunny skies and south winds will be around through the day, occasionally switching to the southwest.
Unusually warm weather is back
25 WEATHER — Temperatures are fairly mild this morning with most places in the 60s. Clouds have been passing overhead, and while it may appear a little cloudy at times this morning, we should have a partly cloudy afternoon in store. Temperatures are going to be rising far above normal January levels again. Our highs today should reach the upper-70s. Tomorrow should be just as warm, with a few places perhaps reaching 80°.
