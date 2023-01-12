25 WEATHER — Temperatures are fairly mild this morning with most places in the 60s. Clouds have been passing overhead, and while it may appear a little cloudy at times this morning, we should have a partly cloudy afternoon in store. Temperatures are going to be rising far above normal January levels again. Our highs today should reach the upper-70s. Tomorrow should be just as warm, with a few places perhaps reaching 80°.

