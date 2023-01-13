Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
4 injured, including 2 teens, in south Phoenix townhome shooting
PHOENIX — Two women and two teenage girls were injured in a shooting Sunday night at a townhome in south Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to the incident around 11 p.m. near 48th Street and Broadway Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. When police arrived...
KTAR.com
Chandler police release video of November shooting that left man dead
PHOENIX — Chandler police released body camera footage of an officer-involved shooting from November that left a 30-year-old man dead in an East Valley home. Video (WARNING: Graphic Content) of the incident shows Cody Allan Smestad, who was suspected of burglarizing the home near Gilbert and Pecos roads, hiding behind a vehicle inside a garage wearing all black with a white mask.
KTAR.com
Police arrest suspect after man fatally shot at Phoenix restaurant drive-thru
PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested after a man was fatally shot in the drive-thru lane of a Phoenix restaurant on Sunday, authorities said. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. near Central and Dunlap avenues after two customers got into a fight, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Detectives looking for vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Police detectives are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man dead in northwest Phoenix early Saturday morning, authorities said. Officers responded to the area of Glendale and 35th avenues to reports of a vehicle collision just before 4 a.m. They found 58-year-old Andrew Pyles unresponsive on the ground, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
KTAR.com
2 inmates transported from Towers Jail in Phoenix after possible overdose
PHOENIX — Two inmates we transported from the Towers Jail in Phoenix on Friday for a possible overdose, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. Phoenix Fire Department crews responded to the jail after receiving a report that two male inmates had taken an unknown substance. The inmates were taken to a hospital for evaluation. They were breathing and alert upon their departure from the jail.
KTAR.com
Police searching for missing Peoria woman believed to be suicidal
PHOENIX – Peoria police are looking for a 28-year-old female who was last seen Saturday morning. According to her family, Alexis Thomas made suicidal statements before she left her residence and they are concerned for her safety. Police describe her as a white female who stands 5-foot-5 and weighs...
KTAR.com
Phoenix to test lockbox key program for emergencies in District 1
PHOENIX — A Phoenix district has implemented a new lockbox pilot program for seniors over 65 years old and adults with disabilities for emergency situations. Residents of District 1 in northwest Phoenix can apply for a lockbox to be installed on the exterior of their homes that will hold medical information such as known prescriptions and keys or access cards to gain entry into the residence.
KTAR.com
Bubba’s 33 restaurant planning new Valley locations in Goodyear, Tempe
PHOENIX — Casual dining restaurant Bubba’s 33 is planning to open two new locations in the Valley, one in Goodyear and another in Tempe. The Goodyear restaurant is scheduled to open by summer of 2024, while Bubba’s 33 is planning on opening its East Valley counterpart later in 2024, according to the Phoenix Business Journal.
KTAR.com
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Jan. 14-15
PHOENIX — Storms brought rain to the Valley and snow to the high country, two inmates we transported from the Towers Jail in Phoenix on Friday for a possible overdose and residents are looking to cash in by renting spaces during the Super Bowl. Here are some of the...
KTAR.com
Chandler man gets 30-month sentence for smuggling migrants
PHOENIX – A Chandler man was sentenced to more than two years in prison for conspiracy to transport undocumented migrants for profit, authorities said. Michael Andrew Nelson, 30, was convicted of the charges following a trial in August 2022. He also was sentenced to three years of supervised release after his prison sentence.
KTAR.com
New Mesa sports park with LED lighting to host grand opening Saturday
PHOENIX — Mesa is hosting a grand opening for a new sports park Saturday at 9 a.m. The Lehi Sports Park located at Center Street and Lehi Road in north Mesa has five multi-sports fields that will be primarily used for soccer. The fields will be illuminated by LED lighting which will only be on when fields are in use and limit light pollution in the surrounding neighborhood.
KTAR.com
Drivers warned to stay home during Arizona’s high country winter storm, weather service says
PHOENIX — As a record-round of winter storms passed through Arizona’s high country into Monday morning, weather officials warned travelers to stay home as more hazardous storms are in the forecast. Another wave of storm activity picked up into the afternoon in Flagstaff, as a winter storm warning...
KTAR.com
Roads close around Arizona as storms pummel high country, Valley
PHOENIX — For the second time in the new year, the Valley and much of the high country were pounded with rain and snow, respectively, causing road closures around the state. Flagstaff Airport recorded 17.7 inches of snow as of 8:40 p.m. while Arizona Snowbowl recorded over 15 inches of snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service of Flagstaff.
KTAR.com
New craft casual chicken restaurant Sneakybird debuts in Scottsdale
A new chicken restaurant, Sneakybird, opened in Scottsdale just in time for the new year with a fast and casual dining experience. The restaurant, located off Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and the Loop 101, was founded by former Native Grill & Wings CEO Dan Chaon. “We are establishing a new...
