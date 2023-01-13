ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Apple Announces New MacBook Pro and Mac Mini Featuring M2, M2 Pro and M2 Max Processors

Apple has unveiled new model refreshes for the Mac Mini and MacBook Pros, all of which feature the latest silicon from the iPhone maker. In a series of new press releases, Apple confirmed its updating the Mac Mini and the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros. Instead of using the M2 system on a chip introduced last year at WWDC and featured in the 13-inch MacBook, the latest MacBook Air, and current iPad Pro models, these new devices announced today are configured to include either the M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max processors.
How to Watch The Last of Us TV Show in the UK (Without HBO Max)

The Last of Us HBO series is getting rave reviews, and we even gave Season 1 an excellent 9/10 in our latest review. If you've been wondering how you'll be able to watch it (considering we can't get HBO Max in the UK), then wonder no longer. Like its other big shows (such as House of the Dragon), you'll be able to catch the entire HBO The Last of Us series on Sky and its associate streaming service NOW in the UK.
Valve Faces Its Biggest Leak Ever; Asset Repositories of Half-Life 2, Portal, Team Fortress 2, and More Surface Online

Sunday wasn't quite pleasant for the one and only Valve Corporation, as several files of its games leaked online. Yes, we are talking about the entire Valve asset repository, which showed up out of the blue on the internet, featuring files from many of its popular games. This includes Team Fortress 2, Portal, Counter-Strike: Source, Day of Defeat: Source, Half Life 2: Episodes 1 & 2, and Half-Life 2 multiplayer.
LoL 13.2 ADC Update Details

The League of Legends 13.2 Update is coming, and bringing with it a deluge of changes and tweaks to better balance Champions and the game overall. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the notable changes and improvements coming in 13.2, as well as links to full Patch Notes and PBE datamines.
Aussie Deals: Fire Deals on Emblem Engage, Gotham Knights, Forspoken, The Last of Us 2, Forza Horizon and More!

It's time for a new week and another curated deals list for the gaming connoisseur. Is every game here a must-own? For the most part, sure. Some are, however, unknown quantities that feel like they ought to be bought, but you never can tell with a preorder. Other things presented are remnants of a time long, long ago (2022) that are only just now worth it. Mostly because they've been price-chopped to hell. Lookin' at you, Gotham Knights.
Daily Deals: Huge Square Enix Sale, Nintendo eShop Gift Cards, and More

Today save on a great selection of Nintendo Switch digital game codes, get a bunch of 2022 Square Enix releases on sale, or grab deals on the gargantuan LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon, the highly rated Wingspan board game, the Nintendo Switch console with a Dell gift card, and more.

