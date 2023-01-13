The Last of Us HBO series is getting rave reviews, and we even gave Season 1 an excellent 9/10 in our latest review. If you've been wondering how you'll be able to watch it (considering we can't get HBO Max in the UK), then wonder no longer. Like its other big shows (such as House of the Dragon), you'll be able to catch the entire HBO The Last of Us series on Sky and its associate streaming service NOW in the UK.

1 DAY AGO