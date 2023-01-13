Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Biden Sweats as Trump Brags - 'I Have Info on Everybody!'Anthony JamesWilmington, DE
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of DelawareTravel MavenNew Castle, DE
Democrat Adam Schiff Is Worried That Biden's Mishandling Of Classified Documents Has Put The Entire US Security At RiskPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
White House Confirms, Even More Confidential Documents found at Bidens Wilmington HomePhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
NYC Based Soup Dumpling Restaurant Expands To The Greater Philadelphia AreaMarilyn JohnsonNew York City, NY
Related
CBS News
Assessing the risk of after classified documents found at Biden's home and former office
What does it mean when a document is marked "classified," and what are the legal and security concerns about materials found at President Biden's home and former office? CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz breaks down the details on "CBS News Mornings."
Discovery of Biden documents marked classified creates political problems for president
House Republicans called on the White House to release visitor logs from President Biden's private residence in Wilmington, Delaware, following Saturday's revelation that five additional documents marked classified were found at the home. The White House said Monday that it doesn't keep logs of visitors to presidents' private residences. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns joined Tony Dokoupil and Lana Zak to discuss the latest on the controversy and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's recent warning about the nation's debt limit.
Goldman says Biden administration is "doing things by the book" on classified documents
Washington — Democratic Rep. Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor, said Sunday that the Biden administration is doing things "by the book" regarding the discovery of documents with classification markings at President Biden's former office at a Washington, D.C., think tank and in the garage of his house in Wilmington, Delaware.
Could documents marked classified affect Biden's political agenda, 2024 plans?
The White House said Saturday more documents marked classified were found at President Biden's private residence in Wilmington, Delaware. A White House attorney said he found five additional pages during a search of the president's library. CBS News political director Fin Gomez joined Tony Dokoupil and Lana Zak to discuss the potential effects of last week's revelations.
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
Idaho murders – update: Bryan Kohberger attorney reveals why college stabbings case can be ‘attacked’ in court
The attorney who represented Bryan Kohberger before his extradition from Pennsylvania has voiced his belief that the case against the murder suspect could be “attacked”.Jason LaBar told local outlet WFMZ that he believes the circumstantial evidence against the 28-year-old PhD student is “strong” but “individually taken, the evidence could be attacked”.The attorney, who no longer represents Mr Kohberger now he is back in Idaho facing murder charges, added that he told his client not to divulge any details about the case to him.Mr Kohberger is next scheduled to appear in court on 26 June, for a preliminary hearing on...
msn.com
Sick of smelling her neighbor’s legal pot, this woman sued
Josefa Ippolito-Shepherd tried cleaning, pleading and suing, but she said the attack on her home of 30 years was unrelenting. Sometimes she felt as though she couldn’t breathe, couldn’t sleep, couldn’t live out her retirement in her manicured Cleveland Park colonial. The assailant? The smell of marijuana.
Analyzing the political fallout from the Biden documents controversy
Former communications director and strategist for the National Republican Congressional Committee Matt Gorman and CBS News contributor and Democratic strategist Joel Payne join CBS News to discuss the potential political consequences of the Biden documents controversy, and whether it could affect the 2024 presidential election.
The latest in the Biden documents probe
The White House counsel's office says that there are no visitor logs for President Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, as it not standard practice to keep them for a private residence. CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz joins "Red and Blue" with more on the documents probe.
Republicans ramping up Biden investigations following discovery of documents marked classified
Five additional pages marked classified were discovered at President Biden's home in Delaware, the White House said Saturday. The pages were discovered Thursday. CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz joined "CBS News Mornings" from Washington to discuss the criticism Mr. Biden is facing and investigations being conducted by House Republicans.
CBS News
'Not just an admirer': Gov.-elect Wes Moore to take oath on Frederick Douglass Bible at swearing-in ceremony
BALTIMORE - Wes Moore will put his hand on the Frederick Douglass Bible on Wednesday when he is sworn in as Maryland's next governor. Moore's inauguration ceremony will begin at noon on Wednesday at the State House in Annapolis. When he takes oath, the governor-elect, who defeated Republican Dan Cox...
New developments as more classified records found at President Biden's former office, residence
CBS News national correspondent Adriana Diaz reports on the latest about the documents marked classified found at President Biden's former office and residence and what legal experts say about the records.
Impact of Biden document revelations
President Biden's lawyers discovered additional documents marked as classified at his home in Delaware, among other records that have been uncovered. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss how the revelations could impact the president and the administration's agenda going forward.
No visitor logs for Biden's private home, White House says
The discovery of five more classified documents at President Biden's Wilmington home has increased calls for more answers from the White House. Some are calling for the residence's visitor logs to be released, but the White House says there are no such logs, in line with previous presidents. Adriana Diaz reports.
"Nonsense" that Biden didn't know he had classified documents, Stewart says
Rep. Chris Stewart, a Republican from Utah who sits on the House Intelligence Committee, said President Biden had to know he had classified documents, and discussed controversial new GOP Rep. George Santos of New York.
Gunman dressed as lawyer kills prominent attorney inside courtroom in Pakistan
A gunman dressed in full judicial robes shot and killed a prominent attorney inside a courtroom in northwestern Pakistan on Monday, police said. The attacker, who was arrested at the scene, had opened fire at Abdul Latif Afridi, a former president of Pakistan's lawyers union and a prominent figure in the community, fatally wounding him. The attack took place at the High Court in Peshawar.
Legal and political questions surrounding the Biden classified documents probe
Republicans in Congress are demanding answers about the classified documents found at President Biden's former office and his home in Wilmington, Delaware. CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz joins John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss the probe.
Mayor Adams gets first-hand look at migrant crisis in Texas
Adams called on the federal government to step up and help cities dealing with an influx of migrants, like New York, El Paso, and Chicago. CBS2's Tim McNicholas reports.
Transcript: Rep. Daniel Goldman on "Face the Nation," Jan. 15, 2023
REP. DAN GOLDMAN (D-NY): Good morning, Margaret. MARGARET BRENNAN: So, let's start with the appointment of the Special Counsel. I know you were asked last week, and you said you did not think one was necessary. Given what we now know, and the developments, do you still think it was a mistake to appoint Hur as a special counsel?
Biden deals with fallout after more classified documents found
President Biden continues to face questions after White House attorney Richard Sauber said Saturday that additional pages of classified documents were found and handed over to the Justice Department. House Republicans have launched an investigation. Skyler Henry reports.
CBS News
589K+
Followers
78K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0