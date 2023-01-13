ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

CBS News

Discovery of Biden documents marked classified creates political problems for president

House Republicans called on the White House to release visitor logs from President Biden's private residence in Wilmington, Delaware, following Saturday's revelation that five additional documents marked classified were found at the home. The White House said Monday that it doesn't keep logs of visitors to presidents' private residences. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns joined Tony Dokoupil and Lana Zak to discuss the latest on the controversy and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's recent warning about the nation's debt limit.
CBS News

Could documents marked classified affect Biden's political agenda, 2024 plans?

The White House said Saturday more documents marked classified were found at President Biden's private residence in Wilmington, Delaware. A White House attorney said he found five additional pages during a search of the president's library. CBS News political director Fin Gomez joined Tony Dokoupil and Lana Zak to discuss the potential effects of last week's revelations.
The Independent

msn.com

CBS News

Analyzing the political fallout from the Biden documents controversy

Former communications director and strategist for the National Republican Congressional Committee Matt Gorman and CBS News contributor and Democratic strategist Joel Payne join CBS News to discuss the potential political consequences of the Biden documents controversy, and whether it could affect the 2024 presidential election.
CBS News

The latest in the Biden documents probe

The White House counsel's office says that there are no visitor logs for President Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, as it not standard practice to keep them for a private residence. CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz joins "Red and Blue" with more on the documents probe.
CBS News

Impact of Biden document revelations

President Biden's lawyers discovered additional documents marked as classified at his home in Delaware, among other records that have been uncovered. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss how the revelations could impact the president and the administration's agenda going forward.
CBS News

No visitor logs for Biden's private home, White House says

The discovery of five more classified documents at President Biden's Wilmington home has increased calls for more answers from the White House. Some are calling for the residence's visitor logs to be released, but the White House says there are no such logs, in line with previous presidents. Adriana Diaz reports.
CBS News

CBS News

Biden deals with fallout after more classified documents found

President Biden continues to face questions after White House attorney Richard Sauber said Saturday that additional pages of classified documents were found and handed over to the Justice Department. House Republicans have launched an investigation. Skyler Henry reports.
CBS News

CBS News

