ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohasset, MA

Vigil held for missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe

By Beth Germano
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iTGD_0kCxke2e00

Vigil held in Cohasset to pray for Ana Walshe's safe return 02:44

COHASSET - A vigil was held for Ana Walshe in Cohasset Thursday evening. The mother of three has been missing since New Year's Day.

Religious leaders who organized the vigil on the Cohasset Common said it was important to bring everyone together.

"We feel so many emotions in the midst of these unfolding events. Anger, horror, confusion," a speaker at the vigil said.

The community came together to find a way to deal with the uncertainty. Walshe's friends are devastated.

"This investigation, even to this day 11 days later, we still don't have answers on where she is and what really happened, and there's big question marks everywhere," said friend Pamela Bardhi. "So we are just praying for closure. Praying for some answers."

Vigil organizers say it's a simple act, but a much needed one to bring people together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DJmxt_0kCxke2e00
Ana Walshe Photo from Cohasset Police

"As a mom and a local in the community, its heartbreaking," said Alison Sheerin, who attended the vigil. "I feel like everyone in the community just feels like they want to do something and need to something, but everyone is feeling a little bit hopeless right now."

What this community doesn't have and wants is answers. Ana Walshe was last seen early new year's morning, her husband telling investigators she was called to Washington DC for a work emergency at her real estate firm. She was reported missing three days later.

So far, her husband, 47-year-old Brian Walshe, has been charged with misleading investigators, who have searched Cohasset and beyond for evidence in the case that's still being analyzed.

Friends are not giving up hope. "I'm just lifting her up with all the greatest spirits, and just praying for the best outcome," Bardhi said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Brian Walshe hung a sheet of notes praising him in his home

A wrinkled sheet of white paper covered in at least a dozen hand-written notes heaping praise on Brian Walshe — including from at least one participant in a life-coaching group he attended — hung on the wall of his family’s home in Cohasset, Mass, The Post can reveal. “Brian — You are worthy. You are worth the life you live,” reads one of the scribbled messages to the 47-year-old Massachusetts dad, who has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of his wife, Ana.  “Brian — I just love you,” another treacly line reads. “You are what a man, friend, father...
COHASSET, MA
CBS Boston

Hockey community mourns Rehoboth teen who died in crash

BERKLEY - Bright flowers have been carefully placed along the Berkley road where Dylan Quinn's life was tragically cut short Sunday morning. The 16-year-old was riding in a pickup truck bringing breakfast to a friend's house when they crashed. Dylan's friend at the wheel is still in the hospital. Dylan Quinn from Rehoboth went to Bristol-Plymouth Regional Tech. He's described as an athlete, an adventurer, and a kind, fun friend. Across Massachusetts Monday, hockey players and parents took to social media, honoring Dylan's life by leaving a hockey stick by the door. "It's such a tragedy that you...
REHOBOTH, MA
CBS Boston

Man arrested for 2007 homicide of Boston mother

BOSTON -- A man has been arrested for the 2007 death of a Boston mother. Felicia McGuyer was 32 years old when she disappeared 16 years ago. According to the Suffolk County District Attorney, 33-year-old David Pena will be arraigned on a murder charge in Dorchester Municipal Court on Tuesday. Pena was already in custody in Macclenny, Florida on an unrelated matter when a warrant that was secured in December was executed. "Information leading to Pena's arrest was developed through interviews conducted since McGuyer's disappearance, with the latest taking place in March 2022," said D.A. Kevin Hayden. In November 2017, friends of McGuyer said police were digging for clues about her disappearance at a construction site in the area of Enneking Parkway near Turtle Pond. Her body was never found. Pena was McGuyer's boyfriend at the time of her disappearance. She left behind a 10-year-old son. When Pena was booked in Boston, police also discovered there was another warrant for his arrest on trafficking cocaine charges.   
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

"This is a unifier": Liz Walker shares push behind MLK Jr.'s Embrace memorial

BOSTON -- On this Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Bostonians now have a new way to celebrate and reflect on the legacy of the revered civil rights leader. Unveiled on Friday, January 13th, The Embrace stands 20 feet high and 40 feet wide in Boston Common.WBZ-TV spoke exclusively with Liz Walker, a Boston trailblazer, about her role in the project and what it means for Boston."In these days, when we're all fighting and screaming at each other, and nobody's talking to each other and we can only think of things that pull us apart— this is the unifier," Reverend...
BOSTON, MA
digg.com

A Masturbatory ‘Homage’ To My Family

Coretta King’s cousin Seneca Scott blasts Boston's new bronze statue intended to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife. This 'monument' OFFENDS me - - TAKE IT DOWN NOW - - it is DISRESPECTFUL and RACIST! 1. Why have the two people been BE-HEADED? 2. or, is it MLK with head up butt?
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Missing and endangered Bristol County man still among the missing

A Bristol County man that was reported missing and endangered in 2021 is still missing and his case was recently registered with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in the beginning of 2023. A now 26-year-old Matthew Yeomans of Easton was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 of 2021, at...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
NECN

Weymouth Teen Missing Since Dec. 28 Has Been Found, Police Say

Police in Weymouth, Massachusetts, say a teenager who had been missing for more than two weeks has been found. The Weymouth Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday that 17-year-old Rebekah Webb had not been seen since Dec. 28, noting that she may be in the area of Providence, Rhode Island.
WEYMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Keller: Task force weighing reparations for Black Bostonians faces challenges

BOSTON – City Council members voted last month to form a task force to study how it can provide reparations to Black Bostonians for the city's role in slavery and its legacy of inequality. But action is far from a guarantee. WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller talked to NAACP Boston branch president Tanisha Sullivan about the possibility of reparations gaining traction.Keller pointed out that it is a conversation that has been happening in Boston and nationwide for decades, without much success. One reason for that is that polls have shown the word "reparations" has political toxicity. Still, Sullivan said she is...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team sources: Ana Walshe told police in 2014 that her husband threatened her life

BOSTON - Ana Walshe, the Cohasset woman who has been missing since New Year's Day, reported to Washington, D.C. police in 2014 that someone threatened to kill her and her friends.I-Team sources say the complaint was against Brian Walshe and it was before they were married. WBZ-TV obtained the police report from August 2014, where Ana claimed Brian made the threats over the phone. No charges were filed because Ana refused to cooperate with police. The report shows the suspect lived in Boston. Brian Walshe is being held on $500,000 bond, charged with misleading investigators after the disappearance of his wife. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday in Quincy District Court. Prosecutors said a bloody knife was found in the family's basement and Walshe purchased $450 in cleaning supplies after his wife's disappearance. According to I-Team sources, police investigating Ana Walshe's disappearance are reviewing the 2014 incident. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Question Everything: Why are names of former mayors still on Boston signs?

BOSTON -- Signage is all over the city of Boston, populating the landscape like a search for Dunkin' on Google Maps. All too often, the signs on parks, benches, and neighborhood entryways bear the name of former Mayors, and not the current one. The question is, how come? "We have had a lot to do, so putting my name everywhere has not been at the top of the list," laughs Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. Changing the names on all of the signs in the city is a daunting task. Representatives in the Mayor's Office say there is no database coordinating...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

16-year-old boy from Rehoboth dies in crash, driver injured

BERKLEY -- A 16-year-old Rehoboth boy died Sunday morning after a car crash in Berkley. It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Myricks Street. Dylan Quinn, a passenger, was rushed to Saint Luke's Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. The driver, another 16-year-old boy, was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the pair had just left a nearby Dunkin' and were headed to a friend's house when the crash occurred. The pickup truck they were in hit a telephone pole and a tree before rolling over and coming to a rest upside down on the road.No other cars were involved, the D.A. said. Quinn was a student at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School. "We are all deeply saddened to hear of this tragic loss. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of this student and the entire school community," Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes said in a statement. 
REHOBOTH, MA
CBS Boston

"Sick to my stomach": Friends of Ana Walshe shocked by latest developments

COHASSET -- Investigators finished searching and processing Ana and Brian Walshe's Cohasset home Tuesday afternoon. Ana Walshe has not been missing for over a week. Police left the scene just before 3 p.m. after days of going through the house, where they found blood in the basement and a broken knife.The completion of the search comes one day after investigators visited different disposal facilities across the state, looking for evidence in connection to the case. The WBZ I-Team learning trash bags with blood, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug, and used cleaning supplies, were found at the Peabody Transfer Station Monday...
COHASSET, MA
nbcboston.com

Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog

Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
COHASSET, MA
Daily Voice

Body Found Outside Boylston Home: Police

A death investigation is underway after authorities found a body found outside a private home in Central Massachusetts. The body was found outside a Boylston home on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, Boylston Police said on Facebook. The discovery sparked a shelter-in-place to surrounding schools in Berlin and Boylston...
BOYLSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
99K+
Followers
30K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy