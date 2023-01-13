Effective: 2023-01-17 09:26:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allendale FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River at Burtons Ferry. * WHEN...From this morning to Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, flooding of some adjacent agricultural lands occurs. Most boat ramps along the river are unusable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 845 AM EST Tuesday, the stage was 15.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.4 feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO