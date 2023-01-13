Effective: 2023-01-17 03:37:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-17 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Butte; Central Black Hills; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Harding; Hermosa Foot Hills; Northern Black Hills; Northern Foot Hills; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City; Southern Black Hills; Southern Foot Hills; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one-half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern, southwestern and the Black Hills of South Dakota and northeast and the Black Hills of Wyoming. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sub-freezing temperatures will allow untreated surfaces to become slick.

BUTTE COUNTY, SD ・ 5 HOURS AGO