Celtics Guard Jaylen Brown OUT 1-2 Weeks; Will He Miss Game vs. Magic?

The Orlando Magic could catch a break the next time the team faces the Boston Celtics.

ORLANDO - The Boston Celtics will be without one of their best players for the foreseeable future.

According to Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla , Brown will miss tonight's game against the Brooklyn Nets. But he also expects to be out for the next week or two.

The Celtics will have more information on Brown's status in the coming days, but the early outlook could affect Boston's next meeting against the Orlando Magic .

Mazzulla believes Brown won't be out for very long, but his status for the Celtics' meeting against the Magic is in question.

Brown is averaging 27.2 points per game, which ranks 12th in the entire league. In three games against the Magic this season, he has averaged 20.7 points per game.

The Celtics and Magic met for a two-game series in Boston last month, where Orlando stunned the world and came out with a pair of victories.

Jayson Tatum, who didn't play in the second meeting in Boston, will have to shoulder some of the load while Brown is out. Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White will also have an increased role in the offense.

The Magic meets the Celtics in Orlando a week from Monday on Jan. 23. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Amway Center.

