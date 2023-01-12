ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dawgnation.com

Championship celebration shows impact Vince Dooley still has for Georgia

Rest in peace Devin Willock. Rest in peace, Chandler Lecroy. We at DawgNation extend the DEEPEST sympathies to their families, loved ones and the entire Georgia football and University of Georgia community today. Impact of Vince Dooley still very apparent on Georgia football program. Even if Vince Dooley wasn’t physically...
Albany Herald

BREAKING: Former UGA Tight End Finds Close New Home

Former Georgia tight end Brett Seither was the first player after the national title win to declare his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and he’s the first former Bulldog to announce his transfer intentions. Seither announced Monday that he’d be attended Georgia Tech to complete his career....
WYFF4.com

Toccoa native killed in crash remembered as 'selfless' and 'loyal'

TOCCOA, Ga. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Toccoa native killed in a crash early Sunday morning near the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Georgia. Chandler LeCroy, a UGA football staff member, and Georgia Football player Devin Willock were both killed. LeCroy grew up...
College Football HQ

Georgia coach Kirby Smart responds after death of player, staffer

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy died in a car accident early Sunday morning, the school announced, and now head football coach Kirby Smart has responded to the tragedy. "We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler ...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Family and friends pay tribute to UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy who died in crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Athens Clarke County Police returned to the crash site Monday on Barnett Shoals Road to further investigate the deadly single-car accident that took two young lives. Also there, Angela Walters, a family friend of Chandler LeCroy, he 24-year-old driving the car, tragically lost her...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart addresses leaked pregame speech that has gone viral

Kirby Smart is one of the most intense coaches in college football. The Georgia head coach’s passion for the game is palpable. One of his intense pregame speeches got leaked and it was assumed it was prior to the national championship beatdown vs. TCU. However, Smart revealed it was...
WATE

Summitt Blue: Post game presser for Lady Vols vs. Georgia

The Lady Vols continued their undefeated status in SEC play as they sailed to a 68-55 victory over Georgia. Summitt Blue: Post game presser for Lady Vols vs. …. The Lady Vols continued their undefeated status in SEC play as they sailed to a 68-55 victory over Georgia. Good Morning...
atlantanewsfirst.com

PHOTOS: Georgia Bulldogs Championship Parade | Jan. 14, 2023

Strong winds and tornadoes on Jan. 12 left multiple communities with damage. The Georgia Bulldogs will take on Texas Christian's Horned Frogs for the college football national championship on Jan. 9, 2023, in California. Updated: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST. A string of powerful storms moved through North...
