WMBF
Mullins Police Department seeks help from neighboring agency amidst staffing issues
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s not always easy to ask for help, but Mullins Police Department Captain Phil Mostowski knew it was the department’s only choice. The department has been dealing with staffing issues as there are not enough officers for patrol and those who are available are being overworked.
wpde.com
2 years later: No arrests made in hit-and-run that killed Hartsville woman
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — On January 16, 2021, 39-year-old Karen Felkel was walking on Highway 151 near Santee Drive just outside of Hartsville when she was struck by a car. S.C. Highway Patrol said the driver of the car didn't stop or call 911. Felkel died as a result...
Police: Bicyclist hit, killed in Market Common identified; driver was distracted
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A bicyclist who was hit by a car on Jan. 2 in the Market Common has died, according to Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The Horry County Coroner identified the bicyclist as Gail Rapp. She was taken to the Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for treatment […]
Suspect in Myrtle Beach robberies out of jail for only 3 days, records show
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who had only been out of jail for three days was arrested Sunday evening in connection with three armed robberies reported earlier in the day in Myrtle Beach, police said. Gino Deleon White, 22, was arrested shortly after 6 p.m. and charged with two counts of armed robbery […]
Second employee arrested in drug overdose death at SC care home
A second person has been arrested after an adult died at a South Carolina long-term care facility in September.
wpde.com
1 in custody, 1 wanted by Horry Co. police for ongoing investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman wanted by Horry County police for an ongoing investigation is in custody, according to online booking records. Samantha Watts, 40, of Green Sea had an active warrant for obstructing the legal process, according to police. Records show she was taken into custody...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach McDonald's employees recognize suspect during robbery: Report
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — An arrest was made Sunday after several armed robberies were reported in Myrtle Beach earlier in the day. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said the suspect was taken into custody just after 6 p.m. Gino Deleon White, 22, is charged with two counts of...
2 North Carolina men arrested for using counterfeit money, deputies say
Two Fayetteville men were arrested Thursday for using counterfeit currency, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.
Concerned citizen makes phone call that results in arrest of one
BLADENBORO — Clyde Russ, 32 of Bladenboro, was arrested on Friday following a call by a concerned citizen regarding a suspicious vehicle. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Friday regarding a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Dance Infinity, located in the 7000 block of NC 242 South. Vice/Narcotics units arrived within three minutes of the call being taken due to being in the area at the time of dispatch.
Police: Suspect in custody after jumping over counter, stealing items from Florence store
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Officers responded to a store robbery Saturday morning in Florence, according to the Florence Police Department. It happened at about 9:40 a.m. at 2290 Pamplico Highway, police said. A suspect entered the store, jumped over the counter and allegedly took items from a store employee, according to police. A fight occurred […]
First Responder Friday: Mike Prosser
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time for another segment of ‘First Responder Friday.’ This week, we introduce you to Mike Prosser, who recently retired from the Conway Police Department. “Mike Prosser is a tremendous ambassador. He knows everyone, which is so helpful when we’re in a small town like Conway,” Conway Police Chief Dale Long […]
wpde.com
Teen charged in balcony incident at WFHS being placed on house arrest, family says
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A hearing that took place Thursday afternoon before S.C. Family Court judge for a 16-year-old boy accused of pushing another 16-year-old off of a balcony last Wednesday morning at West Florence High School resulting in the suspect being placed on house arrest and released to the custody of his mother, according to suspect's mother Tiwana Ingram.
wpde.com
18-year-old charged in Conway officer-involved shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested in connection to an officer-involved shooting that happened in Conway last month, according to an official with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Agents arrested Tywrell Jakob Alston, 18, for his involvement in the shooting that happened on Dec. 29. The shooting...
wpde.com
Horry County police help 4-year-old celebrate birthday
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County boys in blue helped a 4-year-old celebrate his birthday over the weekend. Police said they joined Junior Officer Oli for his special day. The North Precinct team visited with him and his family and even flashed some blue lights. As a...
Marlboro County man out of jail on bond arrested in 2021 deadly shooting, deputies say
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A second person is facing charges in Marlboro County in connection with the November 2021 shooting death of a 59-year-old man, authorities said. Lloyd Elvis-Lee Jackson, 48, also known as “Pa Oxendine,” was arrested on Jan. 6 at his home on Platt Road in the Tatum area and charged with […]
19-year-old missing from Dillon County found safe, sheriff’s office says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old reported missing in Dillon County has been found safe, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all photos and identifying information have been removed.
heraldadvocate.com
Two Bennettsville men charged with trafficking heroin and other charges
According to officials, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division attempted to conduct a vehicle stop at a residence on Coxe Road East in the Bennettsville area of Marlboro County on Tuesday (Jan. 10) while investigating a missing persons case. During this vehicle stop, both the driver, Kevin...
Drive-thru Narcan event scheduled in Kingstree Tuesday
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Community partners will hold a Narcan distribution event on Tuesday in Kingstree. According to Leslie Wright Counseling, 133 Americans die from opioid overdose every day. Leslie Wright Counseling is an addiction and mental counseling center based out of Kingstree. The office has partnered with Circle Park and Clarendon County Behavioral […]
wpde.com
Doctors worry Horry Co. mom has brain damage after unexpected cardiac arrest
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County mom, Alexis Prue, is still hospitalized in Jacksonville, Florida after suffering an unexpected cardiac arrest just over one week ago. Alexis and her husband, Andrew Prue, were in Jacksonville, Florida, for a Tennessee Titans game, sharing photos of the exciting outing just...
