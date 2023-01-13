ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mullins, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wpde.com

1 in custody, 1 wanted by Horry Co. police for ongoing investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman wanted by Horry County police for an ongoing investigation is in custody, according to online booking records. Samantha Watts, 40, of Green Sea had an active warrant for obstructing the legal process, according to police. Records show she was taken into custody...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Bladen Journal

Concerned citizen makes phone call that results in arrest of one

BLADENBORO — Clyde Russ, 32 of Bladenboro, was arrested on Friday following a call by a concerned citizen regarding a suspicious vehicle. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Friday regarding a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Dance Infinity, located in the 7000 block of NC 242 South. Vice/Narcotics units arrived within three minutes of the call being taken due to being in the area at the time of dispatch.
BLADENBORO, NC
WBTW News13

First Responder Friday: Mike Prosser

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time for another segment of ‘First Responder Friday.’ This week, we introduce you to Mike Prosser, who recently retired from the Conway Police Department. “Mike Prosser is a tremendous ambassador. He knows everyone, which is so helpful when we’re in a small town like Conway,” Conway Police Chief Dale Long […]
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Teen charged in balcony incident at WFHS being placed on house arrest, family says

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A hearing that took place Thursday afternoon before S.C. Family Court judge for a 16-year-old boy accused of pushing another 16-year-old off of a balcony last Wednesday morning at West Florence High School resulting in the suspect being placed on house arrest and released to the custody of his mother, according to suspect's mother Tiwana Ingram.
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

18-year-old charged in Conway officer-involved shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested in connection to an officer-involved shooting that happened in Conway last month, according to an official with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Agents arrested Tywrell Jakob Alston, 18, for his involvement in the shooting that happened on Dec. 29. The shooting...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Horry County police help 4-year-old celebrate birthday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County boys in blue helped a 4-year-old celebrate his birthday over the weekend. Police said they joined Junior Officer Oli for his special day. The North Precinct team visited with him and his family and even flashed some blue lights. As a...
heraldadvocate.com

Two Bennettsville men charged with trafficking heroin and other charges

According to officials, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division attempted to conduct a vehicle stop at a residence on Coxe Road East in the Bennettsville area of Marlboro County on Tuesday (Jan. 10) while investigating a missing persons case. During this vehicle stop, both the driver, Kevin...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Drive-thru Narcan event scheduled in Kingstree Tuesday

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Community partners will hold a Narcan distribution event on Tuesday in Kingstree.   According to Leslie Wright Counseling, 133 Americans die from opioid overdose every day.   Leslie Wright Counseling is an addiction and mental counseling center based out of Kingstree. The office has partnered with Circle Park and Clarendon County Behavioral […]
KINGSTREE, SC

