Butts County, GA

The Citizen Online

Fayette County assists Spalding County with major roadway cleaning

The Fayette County Road Department assisted Spalding County by helping Spalding crews clear their major roadways following tornadic winds Jan. 12. “We responded at 6:30 p.m. with a crew of five workers, two pickup trucks, grapple skid steer loader, and Gradall. The crew worked all night returning to Fayette County around 6:30 a.m. This morning Spalding County is reporting most of their major roads are open. They did not ask for our help today because Lamar and Upson County are sending crews their way,” Steve Hoffman, Road Department Director said.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia officials discuss tornado damage, recovery efforts

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials in Georgia addressed damage and recovery efforts after a tornado touched down on Thursday. By 5 a.m. on Friday, National Weather Service officials confirmed at least four tornadoes touched down in Troup, Meriwether, DeKalb, Spalding, and Warren counties. They say, “that number...
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

National Weather Service reports on nearby tornado activity last week

Meriwether/Northwest Pike/Southwest Spalding Tornado:. Start Location: 2 ENE Mountville / Meriwether County / GA Start Lat/Lon: 33.0517 / -84.8527. End Location: 3 SW Zetella / Spalding County / GA End Lat/Lon: 33.2147 / -84.4300. Survey Summary:. As the Troup County tornado lifted southeast of LaGrange just west of the Troup-Meriwether...
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

16-year-old missing from Newton County home, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl. 16-year-old Earnesha Morgan was reported missing on Jan. 13 from her home in Covington, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. Earnesha is described as 5-feet-7-inches and...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

EF-1 tornado confirmed in Cobb County, surveyors say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit in the area of Lithia Springs and Austell on Thursday. Surveyors determined the path was about 1-and-a-half miles long. It began in eastern Douglas County and moved toward Cobb County. Winds reached speeds of 110 miles per...
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Clayton County police discover ‘driver shot’ after crash

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County authorities are investigating after a crash led to a fatal shooting on Saturday afternoon. Authorities responded to the area of I-75 at Old Dixie Road after reports of a crash around 5:02 p.m. Upon arrival, officers “discovered the driver had been shot.”
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man shot by police in Gwinnett County, officer also injured

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Snellville Police Officer was involved in a shooting at the speedway on Stone Mountain Highway. The officer was responding to reports of a man waving a gun in the area. When police arrived, they located the man and tried to speak to him...
SNELLVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Jasper County Schools remains closed for students Tuesday

MONTICELLO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jasper County public schools will be closed for students Tuesday, Jan. 17. Faculty and staff members are expected to report to work on a regular schedule. Jasper County Charter System posted on its Facebook page that the administrative team will continue to assess conditions...
JASPER COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police looking for car involved in deadly hit-and-run on I-75/85 South

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash overnight. The Atlanta Police Department says a middle-aged Hispanic male was walking on the I-75/85 southbound expressway at Courtland Street early Monday morning when he was fatally struck by a vehicle. The vehicle left the scene.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family tries to move forward after Griffin home destroyed by tornado

GRIFFIN, Ga. - Spalding County was one of the hardest hit areas in the state with five tornadoes reported. Many of the homes inside the Pine Glen Mobile Home Park are destroyed and looking at what is left, it is hard to believe entire families were inside as their homes were ripped apart by a tornado.
GRIFFIN, GA
11Alive

Tornado that caused severe damage in Griffin was EF-3, weather officials say

GRIFFIN, Ga. — The tornado that hit Spalding County, including the community of Griffin, Ga., has been rated an EF-3, weather officials announced on Friday. The details of the tornado's exact wind speed and path are still being determined, but officials have said that they identified two tracks in the county -- one on the northern side of Griffin and the other in the eastern part of the county.
GRIFFIN, GA

