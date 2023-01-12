Read full article on original website
The Citizen Online
Fayette County assists Spalding County with major roadway cleaning
The Fayette County Road Department assisted Spalding County by helping Spalding crews clear their major roadways following tornadic winds Jan. 12. “We responded at 6:30 p.m. with a crew of five workers, two pickup trucks, grapple skid steer loader, and Gradall. The crew worked all night returning to Fayette County around 6:30 a.m. This morning Spalding County is reporting most of their major roads are open. They did not ask for our help today because Lamar and Upson County are sending crews their way,” Steve Hoffman, Road Department Director said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia officials discuss tornado damage, recovery efforts
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials in Georgia addressed damage and recovery efforts after a tornado touched down on Thursday. By 5 a.m. on Friday, National Weather Service officials confirmed at least four tornadoes touched down in Troup, Meriwether, DeKalb, Spalding, and Warren counties. They say, “that number...
wgxa.tv
NWS: Spalding County officials report approximate damage following three tornadoes
UPDATE: 10: 00 P.M. -- While the final tornado count is still being determined, new reports confirm the current six tornadoes impacted north and Middle Georgia. After sweeping through northeastern Chambers County, uprooting trees, and destroying a few buildings, the tornado crossed into Georgia, reaching Pike, Spalding, and Henry County around 4: 11 P.M.
Man killed in 'suspicious' house fire: Fayette County deputies
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead after a “suspicious” house fire broke out in Fayette County, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said the fire broke out at Porter Road just before 2 a.m. The home was fully engulfed, according to a Facebook post from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
fox8live.com
Officials identify 5-year-old boy crushed by tree during severe weather
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Officials in Georgia have identified a 5-year-old boy who was killed during severe weather on Thursday. According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Egan Jeffcoat was in a car with his mother near Highway 36 when a tree fell directly onto their vehicle.
Henry County to open disaster relief shelter following last week’s violent storms
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — People in Henry County who were impacted by last week’s violent storms will now have another place to get help. The county and the American Red Cross have partnered to open a disaster relief shelter at the Locust Grove Recreation Center. The shelter, which...
The Citizen Online
National Weather Service reports on nearby tornado activity last week
Meriwether/Northwest Pike/Southwest Spalding Tornado:. Start Location: 2 ENE Mountville / Meriwether County / GA Start Lat/Lon: 33.0517 / -84.8527. End Location: 3 SW Zetella / Spalding County / GA End Lat/Lon: 33.2147 / -84.4300. Survey Summary:. As the Troup County tornado lifted southeast of LaGrange just west of the Troup-Meriwether...
Gridlock Guy: Georgia needs a better plan for major freeway closures
I-85/northbound was a hot mess last Wednesday night — quite literally. Just before 6 p.m., a tractor trailer carrying do...
Lineman killed while cleaning up fallen trees after storms in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — A third person has died after tornadoes, and severe storms moved through much of Georgia on Thursday. According to his family, 32-year-old Jesse Maxwell, a lineman with Georgia Right of Way,,three, was killed while working to restore power to his community. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
atlantanewsfirst.com
16-year-old missing from Newton County home, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl. 16-year-old Earnesha Morgan was reported missing on Jan. 13 from her home in Covington, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. Earnesha is described as 5-feet-7-inches and...
At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Georgia during storms last week, NWS says
At least five tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down during the powerful storms that impacted metro Atlanta and North Georgia last week, the NWS said Monday.
fox5atlanta.com
EF-1 tornado confirmed in Cobb County, surveyors say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit in the area of Lithia Springs and Austell on Thursday. Surveyors determined the path was about 1-and-a-half miles long. It began in eastern Douglas County and moved toward Cobb County. Winds reached speeds of 110 miles per...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Clayton County police discover ‘driver shot’ after crash
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County authorities are investigating after a crash led to a fatal shooting on Saturday afternoon. Authorities responded to the area of I-75 at Old Dixie Road after reports of a crash around 5:02 p.m. Upon arrival, officers “discovered the driver had been shot.”
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man shot by police in Gwinnett County, officer also injured
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Snellville Police Officer was involved in a shooting at the speedway on Stone Mountain Highway. The officer was responding to reports of a man waving a gun in the area. When police arrived, they located the man and tried to speak to him...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Jasper County Schools remains closed for students Tuesday
MONTICELLO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jasper County public schools will be closed for students Tuesday, Jan. 17. Faculty and staff members are expected to report to work on a regular schedule. Jasper County Charter System posted on its Facebook page that the administrative team will continue to assess conditions...
webcenterfairbanks.com
5-year-old crushed by tree during severe weather, sheriff’s office says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Georgia authorities say a 5-year-old boy has died after severe weather impacted the northern part of the state this week. According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, the child was in a car with their mother near Highway 36 when a tree fell on the vehicle.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police looking for car involved in deadly hit-and-run on I-75/85 South
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash overnight. The Atlanta Police Department says a middle-aged Hispanic male was walking on the I-75/85 southbound expressway at Courtland Street early Monday morning when he was fatally struck by a vehicle. The vehicle left the scene.
fox5atlanta.com
Family tries to move forward after Griffin home destroyed by tornado
GRIFFIN, Ga. - Spalding County was one of the hardest hit areas in the state with five tornadoes reported. Many of the homes inside the Pine Glen Mobile Home Park are destroyed and looking at what is left, it is hard to believe entire families were inside as their homes were ripped apart by a tornado.
Tornado that caused severe damage in Griffin was EF-3, weather officials say
GRIFFIN, Ga. — The tornado that hit Spalding County, including the community of Griffin, Ga., has been rated an EF-3, weather officials announced on Friday. The details of the tornado's exact wind speed and path are still being determined, but officials have said that they identified two tracks in the county -- one on the northern side of Griffin and the other in the eastern part of the county.
fox5atlanta.com
Henry County mobile home residents describe Thursday's storm: 'I was going to die'
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. - Crews are working to clean up in Henry County after fallen trees crushed multiple mobile homes. Those who live there believe a tornado come through their Locust Grove community behind the Tanger Outlets and busy Interstate 75. The hum of chainsaws filled the air in Locust...
