Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
City council to hear price increase for 6th Street bridge
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — City Council members will have to vote to help the city fund a key construction project in downtown Sioux Falls after the price tag has escalated. During his May 2021 State of the City address, Mayor Paul TenHaken announced a nearly created 6th Street bridge would be called the “Unity Bridge” and the new bridge would be part of a list of improvements for streets, utilities, sidewalks and streetscaping near the 6th Street (Weber Ave. to Phillips Ave.) area.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Development Foundation: Helping businesses grow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Development Foundation was created to help attract new businesses and help existing businesses grow. One way they do that is by making sure businesses have the room they need. Foundation Park was created in 2016 where I-29 and I-90 meet in...
KELOLAND TV
Good Samaritan Society announces plan to downsize
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A large provider of nursing homes and skilled nursing throughout the county has announced plans to downsize operations. Sioux Falls-based Good Samaritan Society, which operates skilled nursing facilities in 22 different states, announced last week in an email to employees plans to consolidate operations to seven states.
KELOLAND TV
More snow on the way; Good Samaritan downsizing; Slick roads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. In Sioux Falls, local leaders and community members gathered to remember Martin Luther King Jr.’s service and what it means for communities today.
KELOLAND TV
The reality of drag shows from two queens
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Across the country, state legislatures have been discussing bills that could place limitations on drag shows. In recent months there have been at least eight states considering these types of bills, including Nebraska. In South Dakota, drag shows became a hot topic in November...
KELOLAND TV
Pickleball tour group makes stop at Sanford Pentagon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group of almost 40 pickleball players is making its way south on a tour from Minnesota down to Florida. The first stop was at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls Monday morning. Pickleball continues to gain popularity across the country, so much so...
KELOLAND TV
Smithsonian exhibit makes its way across South Dakota
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A Smithsonian exhibit, The Crossroads, is making its way across South Dakota. Take a look back through history as you walk through this new exhibit at the Mead Museum. “It’s really all about your rural community, you know, our big question with the exhibit is...
KELOLAND TV
Slick, icy roads in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND saw a mix of rain and snow Monday, which led to slippery conditions in some areas. Authorities in Jones County responded to several crashes and slide-ins Monday morning. In this case, it looks like a semi hit a guard rail and ended up...
KELOLAND TV
A look at how much water we have seen this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a wet winter so far in KELOLAND. So much so, we’re eyeing the record books. Another round of precipitation moved through KELOLAND today. It came in the form of rain, freezing rain, and snow. Not including Monday’s precipitation, we’re already in the top ten wettest winters for Sioux Falls. Keep in mind, the winter months are December through February.
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: MLK Jr. interview in Sioux Falls from 1961
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With Martin Luther King Jr. day today, we take a look back at an interview with King here at the KELOLAND studios in 1961. Doug Hill asked the civil rights leader several questions. The 12-minute long interview focused on how the pursuit of non-violence would be the driving force behind the civil rights movement.
KELOLAND TV
Good Samaritan downsizing; Wintry mix today; Celebrating MLK Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. A large provider of nursing homes and skilled nursing throughout the country has announced plans to downsize operations. Tonight we’ll see a continuation of light snow, but it should not amount to much,...
KELOLAND TV
Good Sam downsizing; Wet weather; Queen Bee Club
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 16, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know this Midday. Good Samaritan Society which operates skilled nursing facilities in 22 different states, announced last week in an email to employees plans to consolidate operations to seven states.
KELOLAND TV
Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrated in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Local leaders and community members gathered in Sioux Falls Monday to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken proclaimed January 16th Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Sioux Falls and encouraged mentorship and serving the community. “And so that to...
KELOLAND TV
Wintry mix today; Heavier snow southern KELOLAND Wednesday: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, January 16
With temperatures bouncing around the freezing mark across KELOLAND, we expect a light mix of wintry weather to continue today across KELOLAND. We’ve also had a little fog thanks to those low clouds. We expect to see a continued mix of light rain, sleet or freezing rain eventually changing to light snow as we go through the evening and nighttime hours. Winter weather advisories remain in effect.
KELOLAND TV
Will the fog bring a blizzard in 90 days?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s an old folk tale — winter fog means heavy snow or rain in 90 days. But is that true and what’s causing the fog anyway?. According to KELOLAND Meteorologist Meghan Chada, much of the fog we’ve seen of late has been formed due to excess moisture in the air.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: January 15th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Bicycle Summit will bring biking enthusiasts from three states to Sioux Falls today. The summit begins at noon at the downtown Orpheum Theater and includes vendors, panels and workshops. Admission is free. The Rescue Network is hosting a dog adoption event...
KELOLAND TV
Promising Futures Fund giving opportunities to dream big
BROOKINGS, S.D (KELO) –The big rival game against SDSU and USD women’s basketball was packed with fans, students and perhaps future students. The 8th grade girls basketball teams from Ben Reifel, McGovern & Whittier Middle Schools gathered at SDSU this morning to walk in the shoes of a college student.
KELOLAND TV
New XXB.1.5 covid variant spreading quickly
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new variant of COVID-19 is quickly spreading across the U.S. While it’s not leading to more hospitalizations or deaths, health care providers are concerned about just how fast the new XXB.1.5 variant is spreading. “It used to be we would see the...
KELOLAND TV
Families volunteer on Martin Luther King Junior Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As Monday honors the legacy of Martin Luther King, Junior, some people are spending time volunteering their time to help others. There are people of all ages volunteering at Feeding South Dakota as part of the organizations Bring Your Child to Serve Day. 9-year-old...
Comments / 0