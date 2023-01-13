Read full article on original website
‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick
NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
TVGuide.com
6 Shows Like Tulsa King to Watch While You Wait for Season 2
Tulsa King, Paramount+'s hit neo-Western crime dramedy from creator Taylor Sheridan, showrunner Terence Winter, and star Sylvester Stallone, recently completed its fun and surprisingly heartfelt first season, and it's already been renewed for Season 2. Stallone stars as Dwight "the General" Manfredi, a New York City mobster who gets shipped off to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to pursue new criminal opportunities for his family. Along the way, he makes new friends, figures out what's really important to him, visits the house where Mickey Mantle grew up, and kills a few people. It's very entertaining, and Sylvester Stallone is having a great time playing a loquacious mafioso for the first time in his storied career.
How to watch ‘Velma,’ adult animated series about Scooby Doo character on HBO Max
Velma is a new adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and under-appreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. The series will is available to stream exclusively on HBO Max, Thursday, Jan. 12. Viewers looking to watch can only do so on HBO Max. The platform does not offer a free trial but HBO Max subscriptions start at $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year with ads, or $14.99 a month or $149.99 a year with no ads.
Law & Order: SVU: Benson and Stabler Look Very Close to a Kiss in New Promo
Sure, it’s possible that Law & Order: SVU‘s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler won’t actually lock lips in the show’s next episode. But based on the events of a new SVU promo, it certainly looks like their long-awaited first kiss is in store. In the teaser trailer for Episode 12 of the procedural’s current 24th season (airing Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on NBC), Benson attempts to close the book on the recent gang attack that targeted her and her son, Noah. She appears to enlist Stabler’s help — “Why did you call me?” Elliot asks Liv in the promo above...
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Asked Michael Learned for a Date After Their On-Screen Kiss
Michael Learned of 'The Waltons' once shared that James Arness asked her on a date after they shared a kiss on 'Gunsmoke.'
tvinsider.com
‘Night Court’ Returns: John Larroquette & Melissa Rauch on Why This Revival Works
Laughter erupted on Warner Bros.’ Burbank lot one night last August as a scene played out on the very familiar set of a courtroom and judge’s chamber. At the center of the mirth was another infinitely recognizable part of the action — now-silver-haired John Larroquette, bringing his iconic character, snarky lawyer Dan Fielding, back to life for the NBC revival of Night Court.
‘1923’: How Many Episodes Is the Taylor Sheridan Series?
Taylor Sheridan's '1923' will get more episodes than originally planned. How many episodes will the new series have in total?
AdWeek
Netflix Cancels Blockbuster After One Season
Netflix has closed the door on Blockbuster, canceling the workplace comedy after only one season. Since its Nov. 3 premiere, the series never gained much traction, with Blockbuster failing to enter Netflix’s Top 10 English-language programming ranking. The series centered on the fictitious location of the last Blockbuster Video...
KTVB
Julia Roberts Finds Out She's Related to Another A-Lister in 'Finding Your Roots' Sneak Peek (Exclusive)
On Tuesday's season premiere of Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr., the host makes a surprising connection between two Hollywood A-listers. In ET's exclusive sneak peek at the episode, after walking Julia Roberts and Edward Norton through their respective family trees, he reveals that the two of them actually share a distant cousin!
tvinsider.com
‘History of the World, Part II’ Teaser: See Mel Brooks, Danny DeVito, Taika Waititi, Quinta Brunson, Seth Rogen & More (VIDEO)
Just like its predecessor, History of the World, Part II has a stacked list of guest stars. Mel Brooks introduces them in the first History of the World, Part II teaser trailer, released Friday, January 13 by Hulu. And featured in the funny promo are Danny DeVito, Taika Waititi, Quinta Brunson, Seth Rogen, and scores of more stars.
Everything New on HBO Max in January
HBO Max is starting 2023 off with one of its biggest shows of the year: The TV adaptation of the hit video game The Last of Us. The series, inspired by the PlayStation franchise, stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, with Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Anna Torv as Tess. As in the games, the characters are struggling to survive in a world beset by zombie outbreaks.
Did HBO Max Ghost Velma? Is HIMYF Kiss Amiss? Is Fire Trying to Wreck Us? Conners Erased Roseanne? More Qs!
We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including The Circle, Chicago Fire, Velma and Criminal Minds: Evolution! 1 | On Blue Bloods, why was this mom talking to Danny and Baez about her husband being addicted to drugs… totally within earshot of the kids?? 2 | Two people suddenly dying, in similar ways, while in the company of Mayfair Witches‘ Rowan would raise alllll kinds of suspicion, no? 3 | New life-and-death case or not, would Alert: Missing Person Unit‘s Jason really have gone to work the morning after his...
TVLine Items: New Phineas and Ferb, Morgan Freeman's CIA Drama and More
Phineas and Ferb is making a comeback, courtesy of co-creator/executive producer Dan Povenmire’s new overall deal with Disney Branded Television, it was announced Friday at the Television Critics Assoc. winter press tour. The animated series — which premiered in 2008 and aired on Disney Channel until 2015 — will return with 40 all-new episodes. The show “depicts two resourceful stepbrothers who conquer boredom and make every day of summer vacation count, often to the chagrin of their sister Candace,” per the official synopsis. Additionally, Povenmire’s animated superhero series Hamster & Gretel has been renewed for Season 2 at Disney Channel. Ready for some...
EW.com
It's morphin' time: Original Power Rangers stars reunite for 30th anniversary Netflix special
Once a Ranger, always a Ranger. Three decades after becoming an afternoon phenomenon, members of the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers cast are reuniting for a scripted Netflix special celebrating the enduring legacy of Haim Saban's creation. "Our Ranger family runs deep," Walter Emanuel Jones tells EW of getting to...
EW.com
The Last of Us scares up second largest HBO debut in over a decade
It's still too early to say if The Last of Us is proving predictions by becoming the next Game of Thrones, but the hotly anticipated video game adaptation is certainly clicking with audiences. The series premiere, starring Thrones veterans Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, drew in 4.7 million viewers across...
tvinsider.com
‘That ’90s Show’ Stars Old & New Turn Out for Premiere (PHOTOS)
One week ahead of the That ’90s Show premiere, new and old cast members rocked up to the TUDUM Theater in Los Angeles for Netflix‘s special screening reception on Thursday (Jan 12) night. The That ’70s Show spinoff is set in 1995 and follows Leia Forman (Callie Haverda),...
msn.com
How old is Joel in HBO’s The Last of Us TV show? Answered
Warning: This post may contain spoilers for HBO’s The Last of Us. HBO’s The Last of Us TV show has drawn plenty of critical acclaims thanks to the fantastic performances of its outstanding cast. Numerous viewers have been praising Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, particularly for their roles as Joel and Ellie in the show, respectively. However, there are plenty of details that fans are curious about regarding these characters such as Joel’s age in the series. Here’s what we know about this specific piece of personal information.
EW.com
Avatar: The Way of Water swims toward Spider-Man: No Way Home's $1.9 billion at global box office
The Na'vis' reign at the box office continues for a fifth week in a row. James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is once again No. 1 at the box office. The sequel earned an additional $31 million in 4,035 theaters across North America with an expected $38.5 million overall throughout the rest of the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, bringing the domestic total to an estimated $570 million by Monday, per Comscore's stats.
bleedingcool.com
Somebody I Used To Know Trailer Out, Hits Prime Video February 10th
Alison Brie stars in Dave Franco's new rom com Somebody I Used To Know, coming to Prime Video on February 10th. Somebody I Used To Know is a new romantic comedy coming to Prime Video on February 10th. The film is directed by Dave Franco, who also co-wrote the script with Alison Brie. Brie stars alongside Jay Ellis, Kiersey Clemons, Haley Joel Osment, Danny Pudi, Julie Hagerty, and Amy Sedaris. "Alison and I love romantic comedies and were inspired by the classics from the '80s and '90s," said Franco. "We couldn't be more excited about working with Jay and Kiersey, who are both extremely natural performers, capable of bringing levity and drama in equal measure. And we're so grateful to have partnered with Amazon Studios, who have been incredibly supportive in helping bring this project to life."
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (January 13)
For all the doom and gloom that January brings, the 2023 edition of the so-called worst month of the year has been nothing short of spectacular when it comes to offering new movies and TV shows to stream. Last weekend saw the arrival of feature-length hits like The Menu and...
