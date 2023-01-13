Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
15-year-old in stolen truck caught after chase and wreck involving deputy
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Jefferson County Sheriff's Office - This morning, 01/15/2023 around 3:25 a.m., JCSO Deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Jonathan Court, Fannett, Texas in reference to a suspicious person. A resident called to report that their alarm went off indicating that someone was in their yard. When they looked at their security camera they saw a tall male in a blue jacket wearing a facemask get into a small passenger car.
Louisiana teen in custody, facing charges after chase involving stolen truck ends in wreck in Beaumont
FANNETT, Texas — A 15-year-old from Louisiana is facing charges after a chase involving a stolen truck ended in a crash in Beaumont. It happened early Sunday morning. Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 10000 block of Jonathan Court in Fannett after receiving a call about a suspicious person around 3:25 a.m.
Law enforcement searching for suspects accused of leading Orange County constable on chase in stolen truck
VIDOR, Texas — Law enforcement in Orange County are searching for the suspects who led them on a chase in a stolen truck. It happened Friday, January 13, 2023. Constable Matt Ortego was in the 1100 block of Orange Street when he saw a white F350 pulling a livestock trailer around 9:40 p.m.
KFDM-TV
On the Run seeks your help in finding fugitive felon with multiple charges
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Time now to help catch a bad guy. In this week's On the Run report, Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens is looking for a Beaumont man she says could pose a threat to the public, based on the crime he's already accused of committing. Angel San...
bluebonnetnews.com
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Jan. 11, 2023. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 14, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 14, 2023. Kenneth Wayne Ellender, 67, Sulphur: Criminal trespass; obscenity. Ralph Derrick Celestine, 25, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000 (2 counts); simple burglary (2 counts); instate detainer; drug paraphernalia; partial reimbursement by indigents; illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense; drug possession, Schedule I; drug possession, Schedule II; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less).
East Texas News
Former detective charged with theft
A former detective with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office, Polk County Sheriff's Office and Polk County District Attorney's Office has been charged with theft. On Wednesday, the Onalaska Police Department was dispatched to the Dollar General Market in reference to a theft. Once arriving, the complainant stated a male subject left the store and did not pay for merchandise. Upon watching security footage, law enforcement immediately identified the male subject as Christopher Lima.
12newsnow.com
Three suspects arrested, charged after burglarizing vehicles in Beaumont neighborhood
BEAUMONT, Texas — Three suspects were arrested after being caught burglarizing vehicles in the Barrington Heights neighborhood in Beaumont. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 2:41 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the area of Truxton Lane and Dante Lane in reference to a suspicious person, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
West Orange home that survived 2021 fire destroyed in Monday morning blaze
WEST ORANGE, Texas — A West Orange home that survived a 2021 fire was destroyed in a Monday morning blaze. The fire happened at a house located in the 2100 block of Crockett Street. Firefighters arrived at the house within minutes of being notified and found the home fully engulfed in heavy smoke and flames, Chief David Roberts told a 12News crew at the scene.
KFDM-TV
Woman and man arrested after heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines found in home
ORANGE COUNTY — A man and woman are free on bond after investigators say they discovered heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamines inside their camper. Glen Earl Horton Jr. and Paula Yvette Wilcox posted a total bond of $20,000 each and were released from the Orange County Jail on Friday. The...
2 adults and 1 dog escape house fire in West Orange, unharmed
WEST ORANGE, Texas — Two people and their dog are displaced after a fire broke out in their West Orange home, Friday night. The West Orange Fire department responded to a call about a structure fire at the 2800 block of Bonham Street. Upon arrival fire fighters found a...
kjas.com
Grease fire damaged kitchen of a Jasper home
A pre-dawn Sunday fire damaged the kitchen of a Jasper home. Shortly before 5:00, the Jasper Fire Department was sent to 315 Willow Drive where it was reported that there was a grease fire on the stove. Jasper firefighters called for assistance from the Beech Grove Fire Department, and the...
KFDM-TV
Intruder shoots two Newton residents including a teenage girl
NEWTON — Officers with the Newton Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening leaving two people injured. Police Chief Will Jackson said officers were called to a home at 1000 block of Martin Luther King Drive on the town's north side shortly after 10:00 pm when it was reported that someone had broken into a house and shot two people.
KFDM-TV
Man sentenced to federal prison for stealing mail in Beaumont
A judge has sentenced a man to federal prison for stealing mail. Authorities say 23-year-old Dontae McGee pleaded guilty to theft of mail. On Wednesday, a judge sentenced McGee to a little more than three and a half years in prison. A court ordered him to pay more than $55,000...
New Year's Day crash damages The Giving Field, Second Saturday Field Day canceled for January
BEAUMONT, Texas — A New Year's Day crash brought significant damage to a Beaumont garden leading to the cancelation of an upcoming community event. It happened on January 1, 2023, around 1 a.m. A vehicle lost control while driving over the Maury Meyers Bridge and crashed into The Giving Field.
Dangerous, illegal social media trend leading to increase of vehicle thefts involving teenagers, police say
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are sending an urgent warning amid an increase in crimes involving teenagers due to a dangerous and illegal social media trend. “We have seen a rise in Kia and Hyundai thefts, most of all of it due to the internet-driven, social media-driven TikTok videos that went viral," Sgt. Ken Karr, with the Southeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force, said. "Those were geared to the juveniles, and that's who we're seeing doing these types of crimes."
Delayed, missing mail draws complaint from Port Arthur resident
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — If you've ever had to deal with not receiving your mail you know it can be frustrating. Some residents across Southeast Texas have some major complaints about delayed or even missing mail. Some, like a woman in Port Arthur, say they're missing important documents, like...
Houston man in custody following Friday robbery at Chase Bank near Parkdale Mall
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 64-year-old Houston man is in custody and could face federal charges after a robbery at a bank in Beaumont Friday. It happened at the Chase Bank located in the 6000 block of Eastex Freeway near Parkdale Mall. Beaumont Police responded to a call regarding a bank robbery at 3:47 p.m.
Volunteers help clean up McFaddin Beach Monday as part of MLK National Day of Service
SABINE PASS, Texas — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service. On this day, people are encouraged to volunteer to improve their community. The Vessel Project of Louisiana, the Golden Triangle Chapter of the Sierra Club and the Resilience...
Sterling Pruitt Activity Center getting major upgrade thanks to councilman's push for change
BEAUMONT, Texas — The answer to a problem some Beaumont residents brought to city council is coming in the form of a shiny new gym floor. Some residents feel the current basketball court floor at the Sterling Pruitt Activity Center has deteriorated to the point of a safety hazard. Beaumont City council members are answering the calls of concern.
