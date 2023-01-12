ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

1600kush.com

Cushing man accused of having stolen motorcycle

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing man with a history of property crimes has been jailed on $20,000 bail pending his arraignment Wednesday on charges of possessing a stolen motorcycle along with having methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Due to his criminal record, James Henry Walker Jr., 37, could be sentenced...
CUSHING, OK
KRMG

Man charged with threatening judge, courthouse employees

TULSA, Okla. — According to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson, a man was charged after allegedly threatened to kill a federal judge and then return to the courtroom with an armed militia. Cole Walker Morris, 29, was charged by criminal complaint with threatening to kidnap, assault or murder a U.S....
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Woman, 48, dies in custody at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman died in the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail early Saturday morning, according to Tulsa police. Officers said the 48-year-old woman was arrested Thursday night on outstanding warrants for trespassing, improper pedestrian crossing, public intoxication, and intoxicated and disturbing the peace. The woman was...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Arrested In Connection To Tulsa County Double-Murder

A man has been arrested in connection to a Turley double-murder, according to Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Roger Jackson Jr, was taken into custody on Friday and is accused of killing Tiffany Culkins (Sheets) and her landlord Harry Leroy McElfresh on Thursday, January 5. The Tulsa County Sheriff's office said both victims were found with gunshot wounds in a shed behind their mobile home. Investigators said family members inside the home didn’t hear the gunshots but came out after dogs started barking and found the two victims shot execution style.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Inmate Dies At City Of Tulsa Municipal Jail

An inmate died early Saturday morning at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail, according to authorities. Officers said an inmate was spotted moving around her cell during the early-morning hours. An hour after her last movement, jail staff began serving breakfast to the inmates in their cell. When staff asked...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Arrest made in Turley double homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say is responsible for the murder of two people in Turley. On Jan. 5, a man and woman were found shot to death in a building near a mobile home in Turley. TCSO identified the...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Officer Injured In Overnight Crash

Tulsa police say an officer is injured after an overnight crash. According to police, the crash happened late Monday night near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Police say the officer was driving along 61st when another car turned in front of the officer's patrol car. According to police,...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma inmate pleads guilty to running drug ring from prison

TULSA, Okla. — Attorney Clint Johnson announced an Oklahoma inmate has pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy after using contraband cellphones to operate a meth distribution ring. Richard Dale Deeter, Jr., 45, admitted he directed members of the conspiracy to get ahold of kilogram amounts of meth and distribute it...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Truck kills pedestrian near Waleetka

A pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a pick-up truck Sunday night. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol indicates a 1992 Chevrolet pickup struck the pedestrian around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night, just north of Weleetka in Okfuskee County. The name of the victim has not been released...
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

West Tulsa apartment complex sees second shooting in three days

TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old man was shot multiple times tonight at west Tulsa apartment complex, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they responded to a shooting at the Parkview Terrace Apartments, near W. 61st St. and S. Union Ave., around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday night.
TULSA, OK
abc7amarillo.com

Second caregiver of missing 4-year-old arrested in Arizona

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A second caregiver for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield has been allegedly arrested in Arizona, according to NewsChannel 8's ABC affiliate KSWO. Online marriage records show Ivon Adams is married to Alysia Adams, who was arrested and charged with child neglect on Thursday by Oklahoma deputies.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Arrested on Conspiracy

Kevin Sykes was seen in Washington Count Court this week on a charge alleging Conspiracy to traffic controlled dangerous substance. According to an arrest affidavit, Sykes had allegedly made a phone call to a Richard Linsey, asking for two ounces of methamphetamine. Sykes stated he wanted to make sure the product he was getting were in chunks, and not small pieces.
BARTLESVILLE, OK

