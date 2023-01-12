Read full article on original website
1600kush.com
Cushing man accused of having stolen motorcycle
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing man with a history of property crimes has been jailed on $20,000 bail pending his arraignment Wednesday on charges of possessing a stolen motorcycle along with having methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Due to his criminal record, James Henry Walker Jr., 37, could be sentenced...
Man charged with threatening judge, courthouse employees
TULSA, Okla. — According to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson, a man was charged after allegedly threatened to kill a federal judge and then return to the courtroom with an armed militia. Cole Walker Morris, 29, was charged by criminal complaint with threatening to kidnap, assault or murder a U.S....
Oklahoma Grand Jury Indicts Tulsa Lawyer On Multiple Charges Of Rape, Witness Intimidation
An Oklahoma grand jury has indicted a Tulsa lawyer on multiple charges of rape and witness intimidation. The six-count indictment alleges Jeff Krigel sexually assaulted at least two women in 2011 and 2015. The grand jury also alleges he distributed obscene material by publishing a photo of a woman's private...
KTUL
Woman, 48, dies in custody at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman died in the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail early Saturday morning, according to Tulsa police. Officers said the 48-year-old woman was arrested Thursday night on outstanding warrants for trespassing, improper pedestrian crossing, public intoxication, and intoxicated and disturbing the peace. The woman was...
6-Year-Old Shot In Drive-By Shooting, Tulsa Police Investigating
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Tulsa Police arrested the suspect accused of shooting a 6-year-old girl in Tulsa on Sunday. TPD issued a statement on social media confirming the arrest of Rocky Serna, who is now in the Tulsa County jail. Police say the investigation is still active and they are pursuing...
news9.com
Man Arrested In Connection To Tulsa County Double-Murder
A man has been arrested in connection to a Turley double-murder, according to Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Roger Jackson Jr, was taken into custody on Friday and is accused of killing Tiffany Culkins (Sheets) and her landlord Harry Leroy McElfresh on Thursday, January 5. The Tulsa County Sheriff's office said both victims were found with gunshot wounds in a shed behind their mobile home. Investigators said family members inside the home didn’t hear the gunshots but came out after dogs started barking and found the two victims shot execution style.
news9.com
Inmate Dies At City Of Tulsa Municipal Jail
An inmate died early Saturday morning at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail, according to authorities. Officers said an inmate was spotted moving around her cell during the early-morning hours. An hour after her last movement, jail staff began serving breakfast to the inmates in their cell. When staff asked...
KTUL
Arrest made in Turley double homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say is responsible for the murder of two people in Turley. On Jan. 5, a man and woman were found shot to death in a building near a mobile home in Turley. TCSO identified the...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Officer Injured In Overnight Crash
Tulsa police say an officer is injured after an overnight crash. According to police, the crash happened late Monday night near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Police say the officer was driving along 61st when another car turned in front of the officer's patrol car. According to police,...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma inmate pleads guilty to running drug ring from prison
TULSA, Okla. — Attorney Clint Johnson announced an Oklahoma inmate has pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy after using contraband cellphones to operate a meth distribution ring. Richard Dale Deeter, Jr., 45, admitted he directed members of the conspiracy to get ahold of kilogram amounts of meth and distribute it...
KTUL
Tulsa police look for 3 subjects accused of filling cart, leaving store with unpaid items
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department Retail Crimes Unit is asking for the public's assistance in identifying three people of interest. Officers say two women allegedly entered a store and filled a cart with merchandise. Shortly after filling the cart, they made a call and a man soon entered the store, police said.
Truck kills pedestrian near Waleetka
A pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a pick-up truck Sunday night. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol indicates a 1992 Chevrolet pickup struck the pedestrian around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night, just north of Weleetka in Okfuskee County. The name of the victim has not been released...
West Tulsa apartment complex sees second shooting in three days
TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old man was shot multiple times tonight at west Tulsa apartment complex, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they responded to a shooting at the Parkview Terrace Apartments, near W. 61st St. and S. Union Ave., around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday night.
OHP dive team recovers stolen truck from Oklahoma lake
The vehicle that was recovered was a 2008 red Chevy Silverado.
State Of Oklahoma Executes Death Row Inmate Scott Eizember
The State of Oklahoma has executed death row inmate Scott Eizember for the 2003 murder of a Creek County couple. Eizember was executed by lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and died at 10:15 a.m. Thursday morning. Eizember is the first death row prisoner executed by Oklahoma in 2023.
abc7amarillo.com
Second caregiver of missing 4-year-old arrested in Arizona
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A second caregiver for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield has been allegedly arrested in Arizona, according to NewsChannel 8's ABC affiliate KSWO. Online marriage records show Ivon Adams is married to Alysia Adams, who was arrested and charged with child neglect on Thursday by Oklahoma deputies.
TPD’s flock safety cameras lead to recovery of nearly $1m in stolen property
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Flock Safety automated license plate reader network alerts officers when a suspect’s vehicle is in the area. “We’ve deployed the first 25 we’ve used where we have a lot of violent crime occurring,” said Tulsa Police Department Captain Jacob Johnston. “It’s been a force multiplier for us, to say the least,” Johnston said.
news9.com
Police Arrest Man Accused Of Trying To Break Into Cars At Tulsa Dealership
Police say a man is in custody on Friday morning accused of trying to break into cars at a car dealership in Tulsa. Police say the man was caught by a security guard at the Fowler Ford dealership, near 31st and Sheridan, after he saw the man on security cameras and alerted Tulsa Police.
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking Day
TULSA, OK. - January 11 is observed as National Day of Human Trafficking Awareness. Oklahoma state and local agencies are taking steps to increase awareness about this issue. The Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women estimates that 4,000 people seek help from human trafficking each year.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Arrested on Conspiracy
Kevin Sykes was seen in Washington Count Court this week on a charge alleging Conspiracy to traffic controlled dangerous substance. According to an arrest affidavit, Sykes had allegedly made a phone call to a Richard Linsey, asking for two ounces of methamphetamine. Sykes stated he wanted to make sure the product he was getting were in chunks, and not small pieces.
