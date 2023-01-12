ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Idaho State Journal

VIDEO GAMES, MOVIES AND ... HAIRCUTS?: New Pocatello salon wants kids to love getting their hair cut

POCATELLO—The COVID-19 pandemic led many of us to find resilience in ourselves in many aspects—from our personal lives to our work. The circumstances pushed us to work in ways that were far from ordinary, and now three years later, we have come to find a new norm. Meet Stephanie and Ron Clement, owners and founders of Family Fun Cutz. Stephanie and Ron showed resilience in the face of adversity and didn’t let obstacles stand in their way. When their salon in Nebraska shut down and...
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm causing multiple wrecks on Interstate 15 in East Idaho

The winter storm that has been dumping snow on East Idaho since Saturday night is causing hazardous conditions on the region's roads. Multiple wrecks and slide-offs occurred late Sunday afternoon on Interstate 15 in East Idaho and the snow is not forecast to stop falling until early Monday morning. Authorities haven't yet provided details on the wrecks but it does not appear that any resulted in fatalities. The wrecks have...
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

100 years agoMembers of the Idaho Falls Kiwanis Club voted at their regular Monday luncheon Jan. 16, 1923, to cooperate with the Bonneville County Farm Bureau in furthering that organization’s work. A committee made up of Roy Sheppard, Anton Pointevin and A.H. Dent were appointed to consult with farm bureau officials, also representatives of any other organization that could benefit from its aid. Farm Bureau President Fred Gustafson addressed the club, detailing the work it was accomplishing in the county. City attorney Paul Peterson spoke of the activities which have proved most beneficial to the Kiwanians, and A.O. Andelin talked about personal service. Joe Morley rendered a vocal selection, accompanied by Mr. Halliday, organist of the Colonial Theater.
Idaho State Journal

Man's leg amputated by auger during farm accident in East Idaho

A 25-year-old man lost his leg Friday in a farming accident in Newdale, a small town about 15 miles northeast of Rexburg. Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 5:37 p.m. about a man who had become stuck in an augur at the silos in Newdale, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded and located a 25-year-old Arizona man laying on...
eastidahonews.com

Charlie is a big cuddly dog who needs a new home

Charlie is a five-year-old Great Dane and he’s a big boy!. He was raised by an older lady who used him as an emotional support animal because he loves to cuddle. Earlier this year another family adopted him but due to medical issues, they could no longer take care of Charlie.
eastidahonews.com

Officials identify UPS driver who died following crash on I-15

POCATELLO — The Bannock County Coroner has identified a UPS driver who died Friday following a crash on Interstate 15. Christopher Lippie, 46, from Pocatello, is the man who died, according to Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner. Danner told EastIdahoNews.com the cause of Lippie’s death is under investigation.
Idaho State Journal

Gov. Little speaks on property taxes, education funding and fentanyl at CEI

With brief stops in Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene and Twin Falls on Monday, Gov. Brad Little also made his way to Idaho Falls to discuss the main focus points from last week’s State of the State address. “Boise is quite a long way away from most parts of the state and I think it is important to get out of Boise and let people ask us questions and that we can tailor to their specific areas,” Little said. “Whether it’s about funding, infrastructure, anything, the whole...
Idaho State Journal

Wreck shuts down Interstate 15 southbound near Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT — Idaho State Police have shut down Interstate 15 southbound near Blackfoot following a Friday morning crash. The wreck involving a truck occurred around 10:30 a.m. south of Blackfoot and at least one person is believed to be injured. An emergency helicopter has landed on the freeway's southbound lanes to transport accident victims to the hospital. Interstate 15 southbound traffic is backed up for more than a mile because of the crash and motorists are being advised to avoid the area until further notice. Idaho State Police are expected to release more information about the wreck soon so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates.
