OSBI confirms first arrest in missing girl case in Caddo County

How to help

CYRIL, Okla. — There are several ways you can help with the search. If you have any information, call the OSBI tip line at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.

A bank account has been created to collect donations. Click here to donate. You can also donate in person at any First National Bank or Trust of Chickasha location.

T-shirts are also available to be purchased on Facebook.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) confirmed Thursday evening one person has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield.

Alysa Adams was arrested at the Grady County Sheriff’s Office, according to OSBI, around 4:12 p.m. Thursday on two counts of child neglect. OSBI said the counts relate to Athena and her 5-year-old sister. Both girls were left in Adams’ husband’s care.

OSBI also confirmed Adams is the primary caregiver for both girls.

The 5-year-old was found walking around outside Adams’ house Monday on W Nebraska in Cyril. A postal carrier found the girl and notified police she was alone, OSBI said.

The agency confirmed the search for Athena is still ongoing.

“OSBI is following every tip that is received, which are coming in from Oklahoma, as well as other states,” the agency said Thursday.

Trash services in Cyril have been suspended while OSBI searches for Athena. Additionally, analysts are reviewing surveillance video around Cyril, and they are seeking other evidence that will help locate Athena.

