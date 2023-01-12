Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in SeviervilleAsh JurbergSevierville, TN
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
Lady Vols topple Georgia for seventh consecutive win, 68-55
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball turned in a wire-to-wire effort in Sunday's victory against Georgia at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols held the lead for 39:20 of play and led by as many as 23 points as they took care of the Lady Bulldogs 68-55 and improved their SEC record to 6-0.
No. 5 Tennessee's late comeback comes up short against Kentucky and loses, 63-56
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball is no longer undefeated in SEC play after losing to Kentucky 63-56 on Saturday inside Thompson-Boling Arena. The fifth-ranked Vols got off to an 8-0 run to start the game, but the Wildcats wouldn't let Tennessee run away with it early. It was back and forth from there for most of the half.
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
VFL Chris Lofton has his jersey retired at Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men’s basketball retired legendary guard Chris Lofton’s jersey on Saturday during halftime of the Vols’’’ game against Kentucky. His 431 career-made threes still top the SEC even though his final season was in 2007-2008. He owns records for most threes...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Uncomfortable John Calipari, Reporter Video
On Saturday afternoon a truly uncomfortable scene unfolded during a basketball game between Kentucky and Tennessee. Just after the whistle blew for halftime, Kentucky coach John Calipari spoke with ESPN's Holly Rowe. During their conversation, Calipari placed both of his hands on Rowe's shoulders, ...
Look: Sports World Is Calling For John Calipari Punishment
The sports world isn't happy with Kentucky men's basketball head coach John Calipari on Sunday. On Saturday, Coach Cal went viral for his interview with ESPN reporter Holly Rowe. Many believe that Coach Cal went too far with his touching of the ESPN reporter. Many believe that Coach Cal went over ...
'Your call cannot be completed' | Solar Titan phone number no longer works
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Carie Roncin calls Solar Titan USA nearly every single day. She said the system she and her husband purchased in August 2022 isn't working. "Technically, we can see that it's making and producing power, but the power is not going anywhere," she said. "We have been calling them pretty much every day, sometimes two or three times a day, just to try and get anybody."
Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky. The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.
Strong storms blow roof off home, leave damage in northern Kentucky
Strong storms that prompted a tornado warning and multiple severe thunderstorm warnings in northern Kentucky have left behind some heavy damage in communities. One home in Grant County, Kentucky had part of its roof blown off by the storms. The wind was so strong, the roof of the home ended up in the yard of the home across the street.
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
Storm leaves damage through East Tennessee
Areas of East Tennessee are without power following storms moving through the region.
At least 3 tornadoes, 2.6-magnitude earthquake hit Kentucky on Thursday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The National Weather Service has confirmed at least three tornadoes in parts of Kentucky following a round of severe weather Thursday morning. The NWS Louisville office confirmed EF-1 tornadoes in Boyle, Henry, and Mercer counties. Thursdays storms brought heavy rain, strong winds and hail to...
Change Center in Knoxville promotes values during MLK Skate Day
The free event was open to middle and high school students. One student said the center helps her follow her dreams.
Financial expert offers easy tips to improve your credit score
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If your finances are a top priority this year, an important step can be improving your credit score. Financial experts say your score can have a ripple effect on many aspects of life. Although ranges vary depending on the credit scoring model, this scale should give...
TEAM COVERAGE: NWS confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky
(WKYT) - The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky Thursday morning. According to the NWS, an EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds touched down in the West Harrodsburg area of Mercer County. Another EF-1 tornado, with max winds of at least 90 mph, has also been confirmed in Boyle County.
Southern Fried Poetry Slam hosted its annual mid-season slam
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Southern Fired Poetry previewed the 31st annual mid-season slam Saturday night. The preview invited poets from all over the country to come out to Scruffy City. The organization of artists dates back almost 30 years. It's an annual performing arts festival that celebrates poetry, spoken word...
Woman Walking on I-75 Killed
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was reportedly walking on I-75 Wednesday night when she was struck by a vehicle. She did not survive, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. They say the 29-year-old woman was walking northbound in the right lane when she was hit by a...
Change Center honors legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. through a day of skating
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, the Change Center celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day through a morning of skating. For 4 years, the Change Center has hosted a safe space for families and young adults, where they can get job training or simply hang out for a while after school. Last year, they employed 30 young people. Many of those employees said it was their first job.
School districts announce schedule changes due to weather
(WSPA) – School districts in the Upstate, Georgia and Western North Carolina have canceled all activities and events Thursday due to the potential severe weather. FRANKLIN COUNTY Franklin County Schools have announced that students will be released an hour early prior to normal dismissal. GREENWOOD COUNTY Greenwood County Schools District 50‘s after-school activity bus transportation […]
TBI investigating in-custody death of 19-year-old
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an in-custody death at the Anderson County Jail, the agency said. Isaiah Micah Fontana, a 19-year-old, died at the jail on Thursday, Jan. 12, according to the TBI. The TBI said District Attorney General Dave Clark requested that the...
