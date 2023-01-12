ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Citrus County Chronicle

Prescott outshines Brady, Cowboys dominate Buccaneers 31-14

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — So much for notion that Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys might not be up to the challenge of beating Tom Brady. Prescott played his best game in weeks, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another to answer critics of “America's Team” with a 31-14 rout of Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card playoff game on Monday night.
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

49ers' dominant 2nd half bodes well for playoff future

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers got tested for a half in their playoff opener and then everything started to click in the second half. With more performances such as that, the Niners will be a very tough out this postseason.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Analysis: Bills, Bengals look shaky in wins, set up rematch

The Bengals-Bills rematch coming next week almost didn’t happen. Both teams squeaked past undermanned opponents on Sunday, beating backup quarterbacks to advance to the AFC divisional round.
Citrus County Chronicle

Cowboys' Brett Maher misses 4 extra points, converts 5th try

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed four straight extra points in Monday night's NFC wild-card game against Tampa Bay, becoming the first player in NFL history to miss that many in a game. Maher's misses were the only thing going wrong for the Cowboys, who...
DALLAS, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Lightning snap Kraken's 8-game win streak with 4-1 victory

SEATTLE (AP) — Timely goals from two unexpected sources and another strong performance by Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finally cooled off the hottest team in the NHL. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored in the first period, Nicholas Paul had a goal in the third and the Lightning beat Seattle 4-1 on Monday, snapping the Kraken’s eight-game winning streak.
TAMPA, FL

