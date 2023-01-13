Read full article on original website
Stock Futures Trade Lower as Investors Look Ahead to Corporate Earnings
Stock futures traded lower Tuesday as investors attempted to keep building on early 2023 momentum and looked ahead to more corporate earnings. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 75 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures dropped 0.3%, while Nasdaq-100 futures slid 0.4%. All three of the major...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Goldman Sachs reports fourth quarter earnings. China's population shrinks for the first time in decades. Manchin, Sinema and Coons dine with CEOs in Davos. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Back at it. Welcome back from the holiday weekend. It's...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Goldman, Pfizer, Cheesecake Factory, Alibaba and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Goldman Sachs — The bank slid more than 2% after reporting earnings-per-share and revenue that missed Wall Street estimates Tuesday. Pfizer — Wells Fargo downgraded the pharmaceutical giant to equal weight from overweight on Monday, saying the company needed a...
Morgan Stanley CEO Gorman Says He's Confident Deal Activity Will Return Once the Fed Pauses
Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said he's more confident on the markets than the rest of Wall Street, seeing a return of deal-making as soon as the Federal Reserve stops hiking interest rates. "I'm highly confident that when the Fed pauses, deal activity and underwriting activity will go up. I...
Morgan Stanley Shares Jump 6% as Bank's Earnings Top Estimates on Record Wealth Management Revenue
Morgan Stanley's fourth-quarter profits fell from a year ago, hurt by the decline in dealmaking activity. However, the company was able to post record revenue at its wealth management business and saw higher revenue at its trading operations. In the latest period, the bank set aside $85 million for credit...
Op-Ed: Uncertainty in the Markets Is Stressful. Make These Moves to Be Ready for Whatever 2023 Brings
No one knows what will happen with markets in 2023. That uncertainty can feel out of control, but there are things you can control and steps you can take. Assess where your investment portfolio, liquid cash flow and retirement savings stand. Consider tax-efficient charitable giving and take investment concerns to...
