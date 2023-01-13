SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died from a “possible drowning” at Lake Somerville. Around noon on Sunday, the sheriff’s office says a person fell from their boat into the water near Overlook Marina. They were treated on scene by Washington County EMS, taken to a Brenham medical facility, and eventually transferred to a hospital in College Station where they died.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO