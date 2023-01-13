Read full article on original website
Texas woman charged with manslaughter in 2021 crash
Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – A 53-year-old woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection with a 2021 traffic crash that left another woman dead. Judy Elaine Sanders was booked into the Bell County Jail on Thursday morning after being arrested by Bell County deputies on a warrant obtained by the Department of Public […]
KBTX.com
1 dead after ‘possible drowning’ at Lake Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died from a “possible drowning” at Lake Somerville. Around noon on Sunday, the sheriff’s office says a person fell from their boat into the water near Overlook Marina. They were treated on scene by Washington County EMS, taken to a Brenham medical facility, and eventually transferred to a hospital in College Station where they died.
Seven injured, including two children, in crash on 183 near Mustang Ridge
MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas — Seven people are injured, including two children, after a crash on US 183 northbound near Mustang Ridge on Monday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of Evelyn Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Three people were pinned following the crash and two were unconscious.
kwhi.com
fox44news.com
One dead in Copperas Cove train accident
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A person is dead after being hit by a train in Copperas Cove. The City of Copperas Cove and the Copperas Cove Police Department said on Sunday that the railroad crossings at Wolfe Road, Main Street, and 1st Street were temporarily closed while officers conducted an accident investigation.
CBS Austin
Travis Co. inmate found unresponsive, later dies in hospital
A man who was in custody at the Travis County Jail is dead after he was found unresponsive in his unit Sunday morning. The Travis County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Israel Resendiz Molina was found at approximately 8 a.m. CPR was immediately administered by both TCSO medical staff and Austin-Travis County EMS medics.
KBTX.com
TxDOT work causing backup on SH 6 between Navasota and College Station
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic northbound on Highway 6 going from Navasota into Brazos County is at a crawl due to maintenance happening at the Navasota River Bridge. On Monday afternoon, northbound traffic was backed up all the way from the Navasota River Bridge to Highway 105 in Navasota. TxDOT...
fox44news.com
Shots fired in Temple neighborhood, one in custody
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in Temple Police custody after an aggravated assault. Officers responded to the 400 block of Parkfield Lane around 4:50 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses report the suspect shot at an individual due to their driving at a high speed through the neighborhood. No...
KWTX
Waco Fire Department responding to multiple vehicle crash with entrapment
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department is on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash with at least one person trapped inside a car. The crash happened at S. 28th St. and Franklin Ave. This is a developing story.
KBTX.com
Arrest made in College Station shooting that sent teenager to hospital with leg injury
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police made an arrest in connection with a shooting that left a teenager injured at a College Station apartment complex. J’lynne McClendon, 18, is in the Brazos County jail on several charges including two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.
fox44news.com
Man who faced 40 years for 2019 north Austin murder sentenced to 15
Travis County records showed a man who pled guilty to murder in August 2022 was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in state prison Dec. 19.
KWTX
Elderly driver killed in collision with tractor trailer
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash Wednesday afternoon in Milam County. Troopers responded at 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 11 to US 77, about two-and-a-half miles north of Minerva. A 2012 Kenworth tractor trailer was traveling northbound on US 77 while...
fox7austin.com
Suspect in SH 71 shooting apprehended in Smithville
AUSTIN, Texas - A Smithville man suspected in a June shooting in Bastrop County has been apprehended by US Marshals. 25-year-old Darrian James Chandler was sought on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct in connection with a shooting on June 7 in the 500 block of SH 71.
KBTX.com
BPD death investigation: body found on top of a train
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating after a person was found dead on top of a train Friday night. Officers were on the scene near Navidad Street and Finfeather Road where the train was stopped. Police say they do not believe the death happened in Bryan, but the cause of death is unknown.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Temple road rage incident turned shooting, suspect in custody
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police are investigating a Saturday road rage incident. Around 4:50 p.m., officers received a call from the 400 block of Parkfield Lane, according to Temple PD. Witnesses reported that a suspect shot at an individual due to the person driving at a high speed through the neighborhood.
fox44news.com
Killeen structure fire causes street closure
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Killeen Police officers closed off all eastbound and westbound lanes on Veterans Memorial Boulevard on Friday morning – between Fort Hood Road and Gilmer Street – due to a structure fire. Killeen firefighters were also on scene. Travelers wre urged to...
Man sentenced to life for 2020 death of Austin car dealership employee
According to Travis County court records, 33-year-old Alberto Torres initially filed a not-guilty plea to the courts two days before his conviction and sentencing.
