Milam County, TX

KLST/KSAN

Texas woman charged with manslaughter in 2021 crash

Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – A 53-year-old woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection with a 2021 traffic crash that left another woman dead. Judy Elaine Sanders was booked into the Bell County Jail on Thursday morning after being arrested by Bell County deputies on a warrant obtained by the Department of Public […]
BELL COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

1 dead after ‘possible drowning’ at Lake Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died from a “possible drowning” at Lake Somerville. Around noon on Sunday, the sheriff’s office says a person fell from their boat into the water near Overlook Marina. They were treated on scene by Washington County EMS, taken to a Brenham medical facility, and eventually transferred to a hospital in College Station where they died.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Seven injured, including two children, in crash on 183 near Mustang Ridge

MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas — Seven people are injured, including two children, after a crash on US 183 northbound near Mustang Ridge on Monday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of Evelyn Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Three people were pinned following the crash and two were unconscious.
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE

Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

One dead in Copperas Cove train accident

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – A person is dead after being hit by a train in Copperas Cove. The City of Copperas Cove and the Copperas Cove Police Department said on Sunday that the railroad crossings at Wolfe Road, Main Street, and 1st Street were temporarily closed while officers conducted an accident investigation.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
CBS Austin

Travis Co. inmate found unresponsive, later dies in hospital

A man who was in custody at the Travis County Jail is dead after he was found unresponsive in his unit Sunday morning. The Travis County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Israel Resendiz Molina was found at approximately 8 a.m. CPR was immediately administered by both TCSO medical staff and Austin-Travis County EMS medics.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

TxDOT work causing backup on SH 6 between Navasota and College Station

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic northbound on Highway 6 going from Navasota into Brazos County is at a crawl due to maintenance happening at the Navasota River Bridge. On Monday afternoon, northbound traffic was backed up all the way from the Navasota River Bridge to Highway 105 in Navasota. TxDOT...
NAVASOTA, TX
KAGS

Authorities: man who shot teenager in leg at Pearl Apartments arrested

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A man who has been connected with a shooting that sent a minor to the hospital has been arrested, according to a report from College Station police. 18-year-old J'lynne McClendon has been booked in the Brazos County Jail for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of marijuana, and deadly conduct, according to jail records.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

Shots fired in Temple neighborhood, one in custody

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in Temple Police custody after an aggravated assault. Officers responded to the 400 block of Parkfield Lane around 4:50 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses report the suspect shot at an individual due to their driving at a high speed through the neighborhood. No...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Body found on top of train in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A body has been found on top of a train, according to the Bryan Police Department. Officers responded to the 3500 block of Finfeather Road on Friday after receiving reports of a person on top of a train. Railway traffic was stopped. Officers found...
BRYAN, TX
KWTX

Elderly driver killed in collision with tractor trailer

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash Wednesday afternoon in Milam County. Troopers responded at 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 11 to US 77, about two-and-a-half miles north of Minerva. A 2012 Kenworth tractor trailer was traveling northbound on US 77 while...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Suspect in SH 71 shooting apprehended in Smithville

AUSTIN, Texas - A Smithville man suspected in a June shooting in Bastrop County has been apprehended by US Marshals. 25-year-old Darrian James Chandler was sought on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct in connection with a shooting on June 7 in the 500 block of SH 71.
SMITHVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

BPD death investigation: body found on top of a train

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating after a person was found dead on top of a train Friday night. Officers were on the scene near Navidad Street and Finfeather Road where the train was stopped. Police say they do not believe the death happened in Bryan, but the cause of death is unknown.
BRYAN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Temple road rage incident turned shooting, suspect in custody

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police are investigating a Saturday road rage incident. Around 4:50 p.m., officers received a call from the 400 block of Parkfield Lane, according to Temple PD. Witnesses reported that a suspect shot at an individual due to the person driving at a high speed through the neighborhood.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen structure fire causes street closure

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Killeen Police officers closed off all eastbound and westbound lanes on Veterans Memorial Boulevard on Friday morning – between Fort Hood Road and Gilmer Street – due to a structure fire. Killeen firefighters were also on scene. Travelers wre urged to...
KILLEEN, TX

