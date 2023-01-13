ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Lisa Marie Presley Suffered a Cardiac Arrest: The Different Signs of Heart Disease in Women

Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of rocker Elvis Presley and wife Priscilla, died on Jan. 12 after experiencing a cardiac arrest, authorities confirmed to NBC News. Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call in Calabasas, California, about a female adult in cardiac arrest who wasn't breathing, authorities told NBC News.
