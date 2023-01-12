Wanted Shooting Suspect In Custody Following Speeding Stop In Lexington Park

Charles Henry Thompson, Jr. Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

A speeding stop in St. Mary’s County led sheriff’s deputies to arrest a wanted man who has a lengthy criminal rap sheet in Maryland, authorities announced.

Lexington Park resident Charles Henry Thompson, Jr. 29, who was wanted stemming from a 2021 arrest for a previous weapons charge, is back in police custody after being busted speeding on Wednesday, Jan. 11 near the intersection of Pegg Road and Waterbury Boulevard in Lexington Park.

According to police, a deputy on patrol spotted Thompson speeding through the intersection, prompting a traffic stop in the area.

During the subsequent stop, it was determined that Thompson was wanted on active warrants for:

Second-degree assault;

Firearm possession with a felony conviction;

Reckless endangerment;

Loaded handgun on a person.

Following his latest stop, Thompson was also charged with CDS Possession: cocaine, after investigators located two solid crack rocks inside his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

In 2018, Thompson was also arrested for stabbing a man in the back and sending him to a trauma center.

He is being held at the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where he was held pending his initial bond hearing on Thursday, Jan. 12.

