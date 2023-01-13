ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka’s Evel Knievel Museum is one jump away from moving to Las Vegas

By David George
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=331qYO_0kCxi7GS00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Topeka has many attractions and treasures to enjoy, for locals and tourists alike, but one popular destination is one step closer to leaving the capital city.

27 News, reported in August 2021 that the Evel Knievel Museum would be leaving at some point in the near future, and that time for a move may be coming into view.

Seventeen months ago, Mike Patterson, co-founder of EKM, told 27 News that reports of a move “might be a bit premature,” while admitting, that “this museum deserves to be in a tourism destination, and I don’t think anyone would question that Las Vegas makes the most sense for the Evel Knievel Museum to be there with Evel’s history in that City.”

MLK Day events you won’t want to miss

He was contacted again this week, and said that he could not comment on the matter, except to say that “there could be some news in the next couple of months, so maybe we can do an appearance on 27 News and talk about it then.”

An article at whatnowvegas.com from Dec. 8, 2022 titled “Plans for Long-Rumored Evel Knievel Museum to Go Before Las Vegas Planning Commission” shares that Dapper Companies has submitted paperwork to the Las Vegas Planning Commission. The proposed address of 1001 South First Street is also mentioned.

That location would put it in the Arts District, just off the Las Vegas Strip and near downtown.
The filed paperwork also names two restaurants attached to the project. According to the plans, the museum would occupy two stories with almost 16-thousand square feet.

The Las Vegas Planning Commission approved the project in mid-December, and now it goes to Las Vegas City Council for approval.

Click here for more Top Stories | KSNT.com

“I don’t have much to share on the Evel Knievel Museum,” said Sean Dixon, President of Visit Topeka. “I know they are planning on this being their final year in Topeka. We are marketing it along with our other attractions for this travel season. We are excited about the upcoming Giraffe and Friends addition to Topeka Zoo and will be making that an emphasis for our Spring marketing. This, coupled with the Daniel Tiger exhibit at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, should make for a fun Spring in Topeka.”

The Evel Knievel Museum is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can get more details about tickets, group rates, classroom tours, special events, meetings and parties by clicking here.

Stay tuned to 27 News – and ksnt.com – for updates on this story as they become available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

When is the new Scooter’s Coffee in North Topeka opening?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The newest Scooter’s Coffee location in Topeka will be opening its doors early next month. 27 News spoke with Ryan Stauffer, a spokesperson for Scooter’s Coffee, who confirmed that the new location at 1409 Northwest Topeka Blvd. will have its first day on Feb. 6. This will be the fourth Scooter’s Coffee […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Last Businesses Standing: Red Robin maintains customer traffic on SW 6th

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As it is now one of the last businesses standing on 6th Ave. in Topeka, Red Robin maintains its customer traffic as others around it close. Officials at Red Robin, at 6230 SW 6th Ave., say they have not seen a decline in business. With Regal Hollywood Theaters having closed its doors earlier in January, this leaves the eatery as the last occupant of SW 6th Ave.
TOPEKA, KS
Black Enterprise

A Kansas Pre-Teen’s Popular Lemonade Sold Out Hours After Going on Sell at Hy-Vee

Tre Glasper, 11, is currently the talk of his hometown in Kansas for his entrepreneurial skills and the success of his all-natural lemonade Tre’s Squeeze. Glasper, who began selling the juice at a Manhattan, Kansas, farmer’s market with his uncle, made headlines when he recently sold out of the product in Kansas City an hour after it went on sale at Hy-Vee. The pre-teen landed a partnership with the company in September 2021 following a competition for Hy-Vee OpportUNITY Inclusive Business Summit. Glasper, who was the youngest participant in the competition, also received a $1,000 reward.
MANHATTAN, KS
KCTV 5

Monday morning house fire in KCK leaves 1 dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died following an overnight house fire in Kansas City, Kansas. Neighbors told KCTV5 a home in the area of 32nd Street and Greeley Avenue caught fire just after midnight. The homeowner said a man had been staying downstairs in the residence after...
KANSAS CITY, KS
1350kman.com

Riley County makes decision on annexation of City of MHK for property near airport

An open public meeting was well attended Saturday morning in Riley County Commissioners’ Chambers. The board was tasked with deciding if an annexation to the City of Manhattan would hinder growth or development to the area or any incorporated city in the county. The nearly 79 acre tract of land is located between the airport and the Random Woods neighborhood.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Popular Downtown Topeka restaurant set to reopen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After closing for several months, a popular downtown Topeka restaurant will reopen its doors Tuesday. The Weather Room, located in downtown Topeka next to the Cyrus Hotel, closed its doors, but after being acquired by new management, they’re back in business. Rob Bergquist, general manager, said the popular eatery had a makeover.
TOPEKA, KS
bluevalleypost.com

2 joints with JoCo ties make Food Network’s ’50 States of BBQ’

Two beloved KC barbecue spots with Johnson County locations have landed on Food Network’s “50 States of Barbecue” list this year. The television network’s list aims to find “the best barbecue joints in every U.S. state,” and both the ones named for Kansas and Missouri have franchises for Johnson County barbecue lovers to sample.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka volunteers take time to honor MLK

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local volunteers are using a day that most people take off to give back to the community. Every year volunteers gather at the Harvesters headquarters in Topeka and help collect soup donations for their drive-through soup drive. This donation collects around 300 soup cans every year. Drivers just had to drive by […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Large fire erupts in detached garage in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City firefighters worked to put out a large fire of a detached garage in the 4200 block of Jarboe Court. The fire was large enough to grab attention to several KCTV5 viewers. The Kansas City Fire Department said no injuries were reported in the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Topeka non-profit educates kids on the life of MLK

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center hosted a program to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on this day of remembrance. It included an interactive activity for both children and parents. They made paper clouds and attached their dreams written on rainbow-colored strips of paper.  The discovery center hopes this kind of creative project keeps […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Rivals to Roommates: Top Topeka runners to join forces at KU

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Seaman High School’s Bethany Druse and Washburn Rural High School’s Maddie Carter are used to running track and cross country alongside eachother. The two are usually fighting each other for a first-place medal, but soon, they’ll be teammates on the Kansas track and cross country teams. “We would always tell each other […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy