Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the CountryTravel MavenHebron, CT
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
Why Isn’t Trader Joe’s in Northwest / Southeast Connecticut?
If you live along the 84/95/91 corridor, you're not too far from a Trader Joe's. There are 8 locations around Connecticut, with our 9th store getting ready to open up in Glastonbury the first week of February 2023. With the recent loss of Waterbury's Shop Rite, and the news over...
Connecticut children march in Dr. King's footsteps
CHESHIRE, Conn. — One day after what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 94th birthday, hundreds took to the streets of Cheshire Monday with kids leading the way. The second annual Children’s March stepped off from St. Peter’s Church. An effort to pass the...
Millwright’s in Simsbury, CT
This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to learn more. We’ve dined at Millwright’s in Simsbury, CT, several times since moving to the East Coast, and every time has been better than the last. Everything from the staff and the atmosphere to the food itself and the presentation of the food has been outstanding every single time. Most recently, we visited after a day trip to Hartford. Though it was dark outside and busy inside, which meant I couldn’t take many great shots of the riverside exterior or the beautiful historical decor of the restaurant, everything was top-notch. I hope to return someday soon and take photos when it’s still light outside and not so busy inside. Read on to learn why Millright’s is well worth a drive to the charming city of Simsbury.
Behind closed doors: CCSU’s broken assault accountability system
** This investigation involves descriptions of sexual and physical violence that may not be suitable for all readers. The name of the victim and family members have been changed.** A little before 10 p.m. on a cool night in May 2020, Molly awaited the arrival of her ex-boyfriend, Peyton Stephens, at her apartment in New […] The post Behind closed doors: CCSU’s broken assault accountability system appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Places to Celebrate The Chinese New Year 2023 in Connecticut
The 2023 Chinese New Year falls on Sunday, January 22nd and celebrations culminate with the Lantern Festival on February 5th. Chinese New Year marks the transition between zodiac signs: 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit. Here are a few spots to celebrate here in CT. SHU Restaurant-West Hartford, Fairfield,...
1 man shot on Farmington Avenue in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man hospitalized on Monday. Officers said at about 12:30 a.m., Hartford police responded to the area of Farmington Avenue on a Shot Spotter activation. While investigators were at the scene, a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital. Police described the […]
Yale University will set you back this much
Yale University is an elite Ivy League university in New Haven, Connecticut, known for its outstanding academics and competitive admissions process. In this guide, we’ll share insights into admission requirements, the Yale acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more. Total Cost of Attendance. In 2021-2022, Yale University...
Plainville resident seeks help for 'black sludge' drinking water
PLAINVILLE, Conn. — Water woes continue for Connecticut residents. Following the story FOX61 brought you about brown water in Bristol, now there are reports of black sludge in Plainville. FOX61 got a call from a condo owner at the Sheltering Ponds Condominiums in Plainville. A unit owner says she...
New Video: Main Street in Hartford Before the Gold Building
The stretch of Main Street in Hartford, Connecticut that’s now occupied by the Gold Building is very historic. It was once the site of landmarks that included the 1780s home where prominent businessman and philanthropist James B. Hosmer lived from the age of two until he died two days before his 97th birthday, the building that was occupied from 1828 to 1964 by the city’s second oldest continuously operating business, the Sisson Drug Company, the building where the Young Men’s Institute (forerunner of the Hartford Public Library) had its first permanent home and stage where Mark Twain made his acting debut in 1876.
Family, friends remember Mubarak Soulemane on 3rd anniversary of teen’s death
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Family and friends are remembering the life of Mubarak Soulemane, who was shot and killed by a state trooper three years ago in West Haven. The family gathered on Crown Street in New Haven to honor his memory, holding pictures of him and wearing stickers of his face. Soulemane’s sister, […]
CDC: 7 of 8 counties in Connecticut at high risk of spreading COVID-19
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - If you’re planning on spending time inside a crowded movie theater or restaurant today, consider this a warning: 7 of 8 counties in Connecticut are now at high risk of spreading COVID-19. Officials say that the cold weather is driving more people inside, where they have close contact with one another, giving the virus a better chance to spread.
Family of late Connecticut teen fatally shot by state trooper to mark 3 years since his death with special ceremony
Mubarak Soulemane led police on a high-speed chase in 2020 from Norwalk to West Haven, where a state trooper, who was later arrested and charged with manslaughter, shot the teen to death.
WATCH: Wrong way driver on I-91 evades CT State Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — A wrong way driver evaded a Connecticut State Trooper early Sunday morning just north of Hartford, on Interstate 91. Connecticut State Police said in a press release around 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning, they received several 911 calls reporting a wrong way vehicle driving south in the northbound lanes of I-91 near Exit 33.
St. John's gives No. 6 UConn its 4th loss in 5 games
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — St. John's did something Sunday it had not done in 35 years — beat UConn in Hartford. Joel Soriano scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Red Storm (13-6, 3-5 Big East) over the No. 6 Huskies (15-4, 4-4), who have lost four of five after starting the season with 14 straight wins.
No. 6 Huskies Face St. John's At XL Center
HARTFORD – Beginning Sunday, the UConn men's basketball team is looking at a busy schedule of four games in an 11-day span, beginning with longtime BIG EAST Conference rival St. John's at the XL Center in Hartford, Sunday at noon (FS1). The congested slate continues with league contests at...
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in Connecticut
A major supermarket chain is closing one of its grocery store locations in Connecticut this month. Read on to learn more. According to local sources, the Price Rite grocery store located at 136 Berlin Road in Cromwell is expected to close by the end of the month. However, a specific closing date has not yet been posted.
Funeral services held for State Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Family and friends said a final goodbye to late State Representative Quentin "Q" Williams in a private funeral service Saturday. The service was held at the Cross Street A.M.E. Zion Church in Middletown. Williams died last week after being hit by a wrong-way driver on his...
Residents Report Racist Flyers
Fiona Saunders was headed out for her morning coffee on Jan. 9 when she spied a flyer at the end of her driveway weighed down in a sandwich bag. Inside the bag was a recruitment leaflet from the New England Nationalist Social Group, a group the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a neo-Nazi group with chapters primarily focused in New England.
National Shame, Shamelessness On Display At Yale-MLK Exhibition
When the Independent first reviewed “The Kings at Yale” — an exhibition primarily of photos and letters documenting how back in 1964 Yale University, with Kingman Brewster as president (hence the fun wordplay), granted Martin Luther King Jr. an honorary degree — what caught this reporter’s eye was all the hate mail candidly on display.
Trumbull News: Crash Sends Car Into House
2023-11-15@11:55pm–#Trumbull CT– A two car crash sent one car into a home in the 5400 block of Main Street down the street from St. Teresa’s Church. A woman was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest...
