2news.com
Lyon County Officials Remind Residents of Delphi Road Closure
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is urging people driving over Mason Pass road between Smith and Mason Valleys to not use Delphi Road, as it is closed and not passable currently. This is due to heavy snow and rain accumulated over the past few weeks. Lyon County officials write that...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Douglas County launches online damage assessment tool
STATELINE, Nev. – As an aid to Douglas County residents who’ve seen damage to their property in the first weeks of 2023, an assessment tool has been posted online allowing them to report damage to structures and infrastructure at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/a652d61ac29c43e9884b530d55800523. Residents can report property damage, upload photos, geotag...
2news.com
Police Made Eight D.U.I. Arrests in Operation Saturday Night
Reno Police officers conducted an impaired driving saturation patrol on the night of January 14, 2023, in an effort to make roadways safer for the community. Seven officers and one Sergeant were on patrol and made 81 stops for suspected impaired driving. During those investigations, officers made eight arrests for...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno DUI saturation patrol leads to eight arrests
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested eight suspected impaired drivers on Saturday, the department said Sunday. One arrest was for felony drunken driving. The seven officers and one sergeant made 81 stops during the operation Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Police also issued several traffic citations. The Nevada...
Record-Courier
Woman earns prison in car theft
A woman, who reportedly wrote she would stop stealing cars in her diary nearly 20 years ago, was sentenced to 12-30 months in prison on Monday for attempted possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Alyson Mae O’Hara, 47, borrowed an Isuzu Axiom from a Washington resi-dent to go to the...
KOLO TV Reno
Sierra snow slows travelers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Travel across mountain passes is difficult after intense snowfall in the Sierra. Truckers and travelers alike are chaining up on the side of I-80. Juan Garza is one of them, driving a truck across the country.’. “Started off Monday in Boston, Massachusetts and I’ve been making...
KOLO TV Reno
New law changes the way traffic violations are treated
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Traffic stops go on every day in the Truckee Meadows. In the past if the driver had outstanding traffic tickets that were not paid, the officer could make an arrest and take the driver to jail. But beginning January 1, 2023, and beyond such arrests cannot be made.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County making storm preparations at Swan Lake
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the Reno area prepares for another round of winter storms, Washoe County says its keeping an eye on Swan Lake as a possible hot spot for flooding. This round of storms is the second wettest on record, second only to 2017′s storms. As such, the county says it is positioning its staff, supplies, and infrastructure for a rise in water levels, including those in Swan Lake.
2news.com
School Delays on Tuesday, January 17
Due to snow and expected dangerous driving conditions, some schools will be on a delay Tuesday morning, January 17. Bishop Manogue Catholic High School will be on a two-hour delay. There will be a two-hour delay at all schools (including Incline Village) for Tuesday, January 17. Classes will begin two...
FOX Reno
Man shot by police in downtown Reno fired nearly 20 rounds with stolen gun
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars facing multiple charges after he was shot by police in downtown Reno after firing nearly 20 rounds with a stolen gun. During the early morning hours of December 22, officers with the Reno Police Department were called to the Riverwalk District on the report of a man firing rounds with a rifle and people running away.
2news.com
Office Closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Some administrative offices will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2022, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. City of Reno is observing the holiday and their offices will be closed Monday. Most Washoe County offices will also be closed Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in observance of Martin Luther...
mynews4.com
Second wettest water year on record reported for Reno already
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Just three and a half months into the water year, Reno has seen the second wettest on record. Since October 1, Reno has seen 7.4 inches of liquid which surpasses the annual average of 7.35 inches. The best year on record...
2news.com
City of Reno Reminds of Residents to Remove Snow, Ice from Sidewalks
As we prepare for more snow and cold temperatures this weekend and into early next week, the City of Reno is reminding home and business owners of their responsibility to remove snow and ice from the sidewalk in front of their property. The say not only is it the law,...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Several more inches to fall Monday, break in storm expected Tuesday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Lake Tahoe visitors and residents are experiencing road closures and power outages as snow continues to fall on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Overnight, resorts received several more inches of snow, with Heavenly reporting 8 inches in the last 24 hours. Heavenly is...
FOX Reno
Winter weather advisory in effect for greater Reno-Sparks, Carson City areas
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the greater Reno-Sparks, Carson City and Minden areas. The advisory is in effect Saturday night through 4 a.m. on Sunday. Three to five inches of snow is forecasted to fall...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Stateline man dies after pine tree falls on home
STATELINE, Nev. — A Stateline man died last month after a pine tree fell onto his home, crushing his roof and causing fatal injuries, officials said. According to a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report, Gerard Turiano, 59, was struck in the head by a branch from a large pine tree that pierced through the roof and he was pronounced deceased after being transported to Barton Memorial Hospital.
KOLO TV Reno
Winter storms impacting mail delivery in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The winter storms are causing delays in delivering mail in South Lake Tahoe and other areas of the Tahoe Basin, including Incline Village, South Lake Tahoe, and Truckee. Due to the severe weather, special pick ups will be available at the South Lake Tahoe...
2news.com
Snowy Weather to Continue Through Monday Evening
Snow showers will continue on Monday through the afternoon and evening hours with 1 to 4” around the lowest part of Reno and several inches or more in the foothills and for the Washoe and Carson valleys. Snow comes to an end this evening with slick roads for the...
KOLO TV Reno
VA employees press for more hospital staff
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Visitors to the Veterans Administration Medical Center and motorists driving by saw a sidewalk filled with placard-carrying demonstrators Friday. They were all hospital employees and members of a government worker’s union and they were there to draw attention to what they say is a serious staffing shortage in the hospital.
mynews4.com
Fast-moving storm to bring snow to valley floor overnight
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A fast-moving storm is expected to bring snow to the valley floor in Reno Sunday night into Monday morning. Anywhere from one to three inches of snow is expected in Reno and the North Valleys. Heavy snow is forecasted to fall...
