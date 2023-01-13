GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was another tough Sunday for the Gator women’s basketball team, as they drop their fourth conference game, 81-75 to Kentucky. The Gators offense had a great start to the game as they finished the first quarter with a 8 point lead. Nina Rickards with another buzzer beater to her credit. Leilani Correa was back on the court for the first time since December 11th at Miami. She would come off the bench for 20 minutes and score six points.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO