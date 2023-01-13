Read full article on original website
2023 Miss Gainesville crowned for Miss Florida scholarship competition
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new Miss Gainesville has been crowned at this years Miss Florida scholarship competition. Alexandra de Roos, 19, was chosen out of 16 candidates to represent the city. She was crowned at Lincoln Middle School on Saturday. Casana Fink, who won the title of Miss Gainesville...
Gator women’s basketball team fall to Kentucky, 81-75
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was another tough Sunday for the Gator women’s basketball team, as they drop their fourth conference game, 81-75 to Kentucky. The Gators offense had a great start to the game as they finished the first quarter with a 8 point lead. Nina Rickards with another buzzer beater to her credit. Leilani Correa was back on the court for the first time since December 11th at Miami. She would come off the bench for 20 minutes and score six points.
UF kicks off its two-day Career Showcase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida kicks off their two-day 2023 Career Showcase, and it starts on Tuesday. Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m., students can explore careers in non-technical professions. It will be located at the Stephen C. O’Connell...
Gator men’s basketball team upset #20 Missouri, 73-64
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator men’s basketball team did something for the first time under rookie head coach Todd Golden. The (10-7) Gators pulled off a 73-64 win over a shellshocked (13-5) Missouri team at the O’Connell Center. It is their first victory over a ranked opponent this season.
Florida track club hosts 3rd annual ‘Mary Andrews marathon’
HAWTHRONE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida track club members remember one of their own by running a marathon dedicated in her memory. Dedicated track runners, family, and friends gathered at Hawthorne trail park for the 3rd annual ‘Mary Andrews marathon. Florida track club organizers started this race back in 2020.
Colleagues react to sudden death of former Gainesville Mayor Craig Lowe
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Gainesville Mayor, Craig Lowe, was found dead in his home Saturday morning. The cause of his death is not yet known. He was the first District 4 Commissioner on the Gainesville City Commission from 2003-10, before stepping up and becoming Mayor from 2010-13. “A caring,...
Gator WR Ricky Pearsall Jr. announced his return for the 2023 season
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It has been a strange week for the Gator football program, regarding the situation with quarterback Jaden Rashada. However, there was good news on this Saturday as one of their best pass catchers will return to the Gators next season. Ricky Pearsall, Jr. announced today on...
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Martin Luther King holiday will be celebrated all across North Central Florida on Monday. All government offices will be closed for the national holiday. On Tuesday, Lake City council members will consider how to respond to Columbia County’s announced withdrawal from the Richardson Community Center....
UF hosts Report of the Presidential Task Force on African American and Native American history event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Report of the Presidential Task Force on African American and Native American history at UF on Tuesday. It is the second event in the 2023 Challenging Racism Public Program series. The task force is composed of UF faculty, students, staff, administrators, and alumni.
Former Gainesville mayor Stuart “Craig” Lowe has died
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former mayor of Gainesville died at the age of 65. Gainesville City officials announced the death of former commissioner and mayor Stuart “Craig” Lowe. He served the residents of Gainesville from 2003 until 2013 and made history as the city’s first openly gay...
Ocala CEP highlights the creative materials company Elbanworx
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A creative materials company helps studios prepare for their films and projects. Our friends over at the Ocala CEP tells more about Elbanworx in the Weekly Buzz.
Hundreds of people marched in Ocala for MLK day
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - City and county officials, organizations, students, and church groups participated. The two-mile march began at the Ocala Downtown Square. It has been a tradition in the city since the 90s. One of the speakers said the purpose is to gather people of all races and remember...
Lake City celebrates MLK Day with Parade
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Cold temperatures Monday morning did not stop the annual Martin Luther King Jr. day parade from happening in Lake City. After being canceled the past two years due to covid, event organizers said they were determined to continue to honor the legacy of Dr. King. The parade...
A teenager was shot in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the “Boys and Girls Club” on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on January 15th. The suspect fired at several people and 1 teen was...
Gainesville Health and Fitness: New yoga poses
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We are well into the new year and some are starting to give up on their new goals. On this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn some new yoga poses to help you achieve those goals.
Trenton personal trainer partners with local gym to host ‘Lost Cause’ competition
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -‘Fit 4 life fitness’ trainer Dakota Hurst is partnering with the owner of ‘Average Joes Gym’ to hold a weight loss competition called “Lost Cause.”. “The great thing to take away from this is yes there is a cash prize for the...
A retired educator remembers MLK
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ninety-four years ago civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr was born in Ocala they celebrated his birthday with a march that led to a field day. “When I was coming up I, of course, had to attend an all-black school and when I did get the opportunity it was only six children, six black children that attended the school with me and that was Wyomina Park Elementary,” said Dr. Dwanette Jackson-Dilworth.
Rosewood gala honored those helping to keep its legacy alive
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Celebrations of the Rosewood Centennial concluded on January 14th at an awards gala. The gala honored those who played a part in preserving the memory of the massacre and keeping the legacy of Rosewood alive. The 8 surviving families of Rosewood were also recognized at the...
High School Hoops Roundup: Hawthorne girls knock off Buchholz; Dixie Co. sweeps Bell
(WCJB) -A number of North Central Flordia basketball teams took advantage of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday by hosting games in the afternoon on Monday. One such school was Hawthorne, where the Hornet girls took down Buchholz, 55-43 in a matchup of Alachua County teams. The Hornets (5-4) led...
From Bo Diddley Plaza to Citizen’s Field: Gainesville’s annual MLK Day parade
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eight days of Martin Luther King Jr. remembrance events culminated with three successive events. The Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Florida held its Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony Monday morning. The event annually takes place at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Garden located in front of City Hall.
