Gainesville, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCJB

Gator women’s basketball team fall to Kentucky, 81-75

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was another tough Sunday for the Gator women’s basketball team, as they drop their fourth conference game, 81-75 to Kentucky. The Gators offense had a great start to the game as they finished the first quarter with a 8 point lead. Nina Rickards with another buzzer beater to her credit. Leilani Correa was back on the court for the first time since December 11th at Miami. She would come off the bench for 20 minutes and score six points.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

UF kicks off its two-day Career Showcase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida kicks off their two-day 2023 Career Showcase, and it starts on Tuesday. Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m., students can explore careers in non-technical professions. It will be located at the Stephen C. O’Connell...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gator men’s basketball team upset #20 Missouri, 73-64

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator men’s basketball team did something for the first time under rookie head coach Todd Golden. The (10-7) Gators pulled off a 73-64 win over a shellshocked (13-5) Missouri team at the O’Connell Center. It is their first victory over a ranked opponent this season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Florida track club hosts 3rd annual ‘Mary Andrews marathon’

HAWTHRONE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida track club members remember one of their own by running a marathon dedicated in her memory. Dedicated track runners, family, and friends gathered at Hawthorne trail park for the 3rd annual ‘Mary Andrews marathon. Florida track club organizers started this race back in 2020.
HAWTHORNE, FL
WCJB

Gator WR Ricky Pearsall Jr. announced his return for the 2023 season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It has been a strange week for the Gator football program, regarding the situation with quarterback Jaden Rashada. However, there was good news on this Saturday as one of their best pass catchers will return to the Gators next season. Ricky Pearsall, Jr. announced today on...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Martin Luther King holiday will be celebrated all across North Central Florida on Monday. All government offices will be closed for the national holiday. On Tuesday, Lake City council members will consider how to respond to Columbia County’s announced withdrawal from the Richardson Community Center....
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Former Gainesville mayor Stuart “Craig” Lowe has died

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former mayor of Gainesville died at the age of 65. Gainesville City officials announced the death of former commissioner and mayor Stuart “Craig” Lowe. He served the residents of Gainesville from 2003 until 2013 and made history as the city’s first openly gay...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Hundreds of people marched in Ocala for MLK day

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - City and county officials, organizations, students, and church groups participated. The two-mile march began at the Ocala Downtown Square. It has been a tradition in the city since the 90s. One of the speakers said the purpose is to gather people of all races and remember...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Lake City celebrates MLK Day with Parade

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Cold temperatures Monday morning did not stop the annual Martin Luther King Jr. day parade from happening in Lake City. After being canceled the past two years due to covid, event organizers said they were determined to continue to honor the legacy of Dr. King. The parade...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

A teenager was shot in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Alachua County. Gainesville Police officers say someone drove up to the “Boys and Girls Club” on SE 4th Street around 4 p.m. on January 15th. The suspect fired at several people and 1 teen was...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Health and Fitness: New yoga poses

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We are well into the new year and some are starting to give up on their new goals. On this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn some new yoga poses to help you achieve those goals.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

A retired educator remembers MLK

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ninety-four years ago civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr was born in Ocala they celebrated his birthday with a march that led to a field day. “When I was coming up I, of course, had to attend an all-black school and when I did get the opportunity it was only six children, six black children that attended the school with me and that was Wyomina Park Elementary,” said Dr. Dwanette Jackson-Dilworth.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Rosewood gala honored those helping to keep its legacy alive

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Celebrations of the Rosewood Centennial concluded on January 14th at an awards gala. The gala honored those who played a part in preserving the memory of the massacre and keeping the legacy of Rosewood alive. The 8 surviving families of Rosewood were also recognized at the...
GAINESVILLE, FL

