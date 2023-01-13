ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

Meet Queen Creek police's new members

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2foa_0kCxh07a00

The Queen Creek Police Department has two new members – of the four-legged variety.

QCPD K-9 Obi and K-9 Jack are now working in the community with their handlers, officer Deanna Kuhn and officer Ryan Grossman.

The community will have a chance to meet the QCPD K-9 units at the upcoming Public Safety Day from 9-11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4 at 20727 Civic Parkway. For more information about Public Safety Day visit QueenCreekAZ.gov/PublicSafetyDay .

Obi and Jack will both be used for search and detection operations or tasks. Jack will be trained in narcotics detection. Obi is trained in explosives detection.

Both K-9s will also aid in locating missing or endangered people and fleeing suspects.

In a press release, the department states that having “canines trained in different scent disciplines is a valuable asset to the community and enhances the level of service they will be able to provide to Queen Creek residents.”

QCPD is also hosting a community outreach event in partnership with a local business. “Chips and Salsa with a Cop” from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 19 at Someburros, 20707 E. Maya Road.

