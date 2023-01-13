Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Man Accused of Firing Gun During Fight in Middletown
Middletown Police said they've arrested a man that's accused of firing several gunshots during an altercation Sunday night. Authorities said they were called to a shots fired incident at about 8 p.m. on Liberty Street. Responding officers found evidence of a shooting and witnesses told officers that a fight had taken place that resulted in a man firing his gun several times.
NBC Connecticut
Man Accused of Assaulting Derby Police Officer in Custody After Escape: Officials
U.S. marshals have apprehended a man who is accused of assaulting a Derby police officer at Griffin Hospital and escaping from police custody earlier this month. Felix Rodriguez was brought to Griffin Hospital while in police custody on Jan. 5 for firearms offenses after asking for medical care, according to U.S. marshals.
Bristol Press
Plainville man accused of firing gun during domestic dispute in Bristol
BRISTOL – A Plainville man was arrested last week for allegedly firing a gun during a domestic incident in Bristol. Anthony Martinez, 54, of 219 Camp St., Plainville, was believed to be intoxicated when he fired the gun away from the victim during a dispute in the basement of a Bristol residence Nov. 25, according to police.
Bristol Press
Plainville police looking to ID theft suspect
PLAINVILLE – Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a retail theft reported Wednesday. Police, via the department’s Facebook page, released photos of the man they believe stole a number of fragrances during a theft at Ulta Beauty, located at 240 New Britain Ave. The suspect...
NBC Connecticut
Catalytic Converter Thief Pulled Gun on Homeowners in Bristol: Police
Bristol police are investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts over the weekend. The thefts happened late on Saturday night and into early Sunday morning on Buckley Avenue, Carol Drive, and Emmett Street, according to police. The incidents were all interrupted by homeowners, police said. In two of the three...
New Britain Herald
New Britain couple charged in death of 4-year-old Bristol girl pleads not guilty
BRISTOL – Two people charged in the death of a 4-year-old Bristol girl have pleaded not guilty to felony charges. Ashley Hernandez-DeJesus, 28, and Rocky Hernandez-DeJesus, 31, who previously lived in Bristol and now report residing in New Britain, faced a judge last week in New Britain Superior Court – where they each pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree unlawful restraint, intentional cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a minor and conspiracy to commit risk of injury to a minor.
NBC Connecticut
State Police Search for Wrong-Way Driver Who Evaded Trooper on I-91
A Connecticut State Police trooper nearly collided with a wrong-way driver on Interstate 91 early Sunday morning. State police received several 911 calls around 2:45 a.m. about a wrong-way driver headed north in the southbound lanes near Exit 33 in Hartford. A trooper responding to the call was driving south...
'We Need Your Assistance': Wrong-Way Driver Evades Trooper On I-91 In Hartford
Saying "We need your assistance," Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help in a search for the driver of a car that was traveling the wrong way on a busy roadway. The car was seen driving the wrong way around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 on I-91 in...
NBC Connecticut
Dog Dead, People Bitten in Pit Bull Attack in Vernon: Police
A pit bull bit a man and woman in Vernon Monday morning and police said they believe the pit bull also caused the injuries that killed another dog. Vernon police officers and Vernon Animal Control responded to Beverley Road just after 11 a.m. after getting a report of a dog attack and officers found a woman and a man who had been bitten by a pit bull, police said. They declined to be transported for medical care.
NBC Connecticut
Shots Fired on Willimantic Street Sunday Morning: Police
Willimantic police are investigating after shots were fired on Ash Street early Sunday morning. It happened around 3 a.m. in the area of Ash Street and Whittmore Street and Ash Street and North Street, according to police. Detectives were able to find evidence of a crime scene in those areas,...
NBC Connecticut
One Dead After Being Struck By Vehicle in Killingly: State Police
A person who was hit by a vehicle in Killingly early Tuesday morning has died, according to state police. State police said the person was in the road on Hartford Pike when he or she was struck and died from the injuries. The road is closed at Pond Road and...
Carscoops
Police Officer Fired After Filmed Screaming And Berating Woman During Traffic Stop
Waterbury Police Department announced that it’s terminated former officer James Hinkle after an internal affairs investigation found him to be in violation of the department’s policies. The incident that led to the investigation involved a ticket that Hinckle issued in mid-December. While the female driver involved didn’t file a complaint, the supervising sergeant on the scene did.
Norwich police investigating armed robbery
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are looking for the person who held up “Amazing Grapes” at 32 Town Street at gun point Saturday night. Police said that at approximately 6:53 p.m. they received a 911 call from the clerk stating a male with a gun had stolen approximately $1000 from the register and then […]
Suspect At Large After Woman Shot At East Islip Pub
Police are investigating after a woman was shot overnight at a Long Island bar. The incident happened at around 1:10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in East Islip. That's when a man approached another man inside Outfield Pub, located at 168 Carleton Ave., and pressed a handgun against his body, Suffolk County Police said.
NBC Connecticut
Man Shot on Footbridge in Willimantic
A man was shot on a footbridge in Willimantic Monday night and police are investigating the shooting. The victim, a 20-year-old man, called 911 at midnight and said he had just been shot and was near a restaurant, police said. Dispatchers tracked his location to the Crosby Lot on North...
NBC Connecticut
CT Man Hits Police Cruiser While Trying to Steal Snowplow in East Hartford: Police
A man allegedly tried to steal a snowplow and hit a police cruiser while trying to flee the scene in East Hartford. Police said they stopped a truck trying to take a snowplow on Hillside Street on Friday. When officers arrived at the scene, the man fled from the parking...
NBC Connecticut
19-Year-Old Remembered Three Years After Allegedly Being Shot & Killed by Police
At an emotional gathering in New Haven on Sunday, family and friends of Mubarak Soulemane came together to celebrate the life and legacy of the 19-year-old who died three years ago. “We miss him so much,” said Mariyann Soulemane, the sister of Mubarak Soulemane. “Mubarak was the type of...
darientimes.com
Drugs, stolen gun found in car during traffic stop, West Haven police say
WEST HAVEN — Three people were arrested after officers discovered drugs and a stolen handgun in an uninsured, unregistered car during a December traffic stop, according to West Haven police. Two of the occupants, identified as Ecinany Rodriguez-Ferreira and Shante Gause, were charged with drug and firearm offenses, Lt....
Eyewitness News
A wrong way driver strikes a cruiser on I-91 in Hartford
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Bristol experienced several catalytic converter thefts Saturday night. The incident happened on I-91 South around 2:45 in the morning, state police say. Scourge of catalytic converter thefts impacts neighborhoods in Bristol. Updated: 21 hours ago. Police are investigating...
NBC Connecticut
West Hartford Police Look for Car Allegedly Connected to Deadly Hit-and-Run
West Hartford Police are looking for the public's help finding a car that's believed to be connected to a deadly hit-and-run that happened last month. Authorities say they've been actively investigating the hit-and-run that happened on Dec. 20, 2022 on Boulevard near Whiting Lane. An 89-year-old woman, identified as Eugenia...
Comments / 0