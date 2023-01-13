ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Frisbee-chasing pet leads fellow canines in worldwide Dog Photography Awards

By Isaac Crowson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sl4wl_0kCxgleF00

THIS frisbee-chasing pet is a high flyer in the worldwide Dog Photography Awards.

Kjara Kocbek and her leaping pal in Slovenia fetched a top prize, as did a super-cool Swiss avalanche rescue dog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D6usy_0kCxgleF00
Kjara Kocbek and her leaping pal in Slovenia fetched a top prize
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U1mHJ_0kCxgleF00
Rover the top for this competitor in a photo taken in an agility competition by Francesco Junior Mura Credit: Junior Photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12z6XX_0kCxgleF00
Puppy love... this snap of a tiny sleeping newborn bagged a third place award for Daniela Schmid

A Dalmatian was also spot-on, while snaps of an agility dog and a tiny new pup were worth a round of a-paws too.

The pooches have been spotted getting stuck into activities such as swimming, chasing frisbees and looking calm.

They have been snapped around the world for the annual dog photography awards competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pPM49_0kCxgleF00
Ice face... an avalanche rescue dog pictured in action by Dalia Fichmann
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OWN84_0kCxgleF00
Spot of fame... Amber my Dalmatian by Sophia Hutchinson

Comments / 0

Related
Ceebla Cuud

Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness

Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.
Tyla

Expert warns families with children against three dog breeds

We've got some unfortunate news for the dog lovers among you - not all of the dogs out there are good boys and girls. While we're sure the vast majority of them are, sadly there are cases where dogs can pose a danger to people and that risk is especially high when children are around.
TODAY.com

Animal shelter 'heartbroken' after cat dies from eating 38 hair ties

An animal shelter in South Carolina is warning pet owners to keep an eye on their cats after one of their recent rescues died from eating 38 hair ties. The cat, nicknamed Juliet by shelter workers, was brought in after her owners moved away and abandoned her, along with two other cats, outside the property in mid-November.
The Independent

More than 90 shih-tzus rescued from ‘unsafe’ home malnourished and covered in faeces

The RSPCA is looking to re-home nearly 100 shih-tzus and their puppies after they were found neglected in a breeding house last year.The neglected animals were reported to be malnourished, as well as being infested with fleas, worms and covered in faeces.An appeal has been launched after to find loving owners for the original 96 of the breed, which had been found in unsafe conditions in Torquay, Devon, along with around 50 that have been born since.Spokesperson Sammy Howard told the BBC that they discovered the dogs as a result of a noise complaint by a resident nearby.She said...
Upworthy

Swarm of 20,000 bees chase car for two days to rescue queen trapped inside

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on October 1, 2020. It has since been updated. Very few species have perfected loyalty better than the worker bee. Once a queen bee has been selected and raised, she is constantly attended to by a "court" of worker bees who feed and groom her. Because she plays such a vital role in the hive's survival, they follow her around and go to great lengths to ensure her well-being and safety. In fact, such is their dedication that they would even be ready to tail a 65-year-old's Mitsubishi Outlander for two days to rescue their queen from inside the trunk of the car.
One Green Planet

Petition: Two Women Working for an Animal ‘Rescue’ Were Exposed Running a Gruesome Puppy Mill

When local authorities in Brick, New Jersey, got a tip about a puppy mill, they were shocked at what they found at the scene. Over 180 cats and dogs were found in “cages stacked on cages” and living in filth. What’s even worse is that the owner of the property is listed as the president of a tax-exempt nonprofit which claims to be an animal rescue group.
BRICK, NJ
People

Pit Bull with Special Needs Found Abandoned Is Still Looking for a Home 1 Year After Rescue

Stray Rescue of St. Louis and Sanctuary's foster mom are working to find a forever home for the rescue pit bull, who has been looking for an adopter since his rescue in Feb. 2022 Sanctuary the pit bull is looking for a sanctuary of his own. According to Walkin' Pets, a company that provides mobility products to animals, Sanctuary was found with two other pit bull puppies abandoned in a box on a St. Louis alleyway in February 2022. Stray Rescue of St. Louis responded to the incident and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
studyfinds.org

Your bird feeder could actually be sending our feathered friends to the grave

LONDON, Ontario — Bird-watching becomes convenient when bird feeders lure them right up to our windows. Unfortunately for our feathered friends, birds often cannot detect a window in their path, causing them to fly straight into one — potentially killing them. You can still enjoy being up close and personal with your backyard birdies, but there are ways to help save them from possible injury. A new study reports that bird feeders should be placed within 18 inches of windows to prevent potentially fatal collisions.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
971K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy