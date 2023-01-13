Marinette County spring election candidates

MARINETTE — With the Jan. 3 filing deadline past, the field is set for Marinette County races in the spring election. The election will take place April 4. If necessary, a primary election is Feb. 21.

Following are the candidates:

CITIES• Marinette: Incumbent Ward 3 alderman Doug Oitzinger vs. Bob Juul. Incumbent Ward 7 alderman Rick Polzin vs. Chuck Rowell Jr.. Jason Flatt is not seeking reelection in Ward 8. Kent Kostelecky and Tom Karban are running for that position. Incumbent Municipal Judge Peter Noppenberg vs. John LaCourt.

• Niagara: Mayor Joe Johnston, along with alderpersons Lynn Schabo Burke, Michael Darne and Donald Shampo, all incumbents, have no opposition.

• Peshtigo: District 1 incumbent Brigitte Schmidt is not seeking reelection. Angel Wink has filed papers for that post. Keith Klimek in District 2 and Debbie Sievert in District 3, both incumbents, have no opposition.

VILLAGES• Coleman: All incumbents have no opposition. They are: President Jeffrey Gosa Sr., along with trustees Nancy Stank, David Podoski and James Heyroth.

• Crivitz: Incumbent president Amy Grandaw is unopposed. Three incumbent trustees, Ginger Deschane, George Gocht and Jeff Dorschner, are joined by challenger Cory Siebert as they contend for three positions.

• Pound: Incumbent president Terry Earley vs. Kevin Schutte, a former village president. Trustees John Homontowski and Michael Rogondzinski, both incumbents, have no opposition.

• Wausaukee: All incumbents have no opposition: They are: President Pat Tracy, along with trustees Lowell Mack McKim, JoAnn Polomis and Darryl Schmidt.

TOWNS• Amberg: Incumbent chairman Matt Mattison vs. Shawn Sagan. These incumbents have no opposition: Supervisor 1 Ronald Magley; Supervisor 2 Jodi Campbell, treasurer Lyle Suzawith; and clerk Pat Boshen.

• Athelstane: Incumbent chairperson Kelly Barnes, Supervisor 2 Bill Jose and clerk Janice DuChateau are unopposed. Incumbent Supervisor 1 Denis DeJardin faces Robert Younger, while incumbent treasurer Greg C. Reinhardt faces Daniel Johnson.

• Beaver: Incumbent chairperson David Bedora vs. Gary Voigt. Supervisors Jerome Fendryk and Chris Gisenas, both incumbents, along with Jim Zwick, are vying for two supervisor positions.

• Beecher: Incumbents with no opposition are chairperson Mike Younglove, Supervisor 1 Daniel Groy, clerk Cindy Butterfield and treasurer Carolee Hirte. Incumbent Supervisor 2 David Paulsen is not seeking reelection. John Wagner is a candidate for that post and he is unopposed.

• Dunbar: All incumbents have no opposition. They are: Chairperson Bruce Radtke, Supervisor 1 David Lovato and Supervisor 2 David White.

• Goodman: These incumbents have no opposition: Chairperson Bill Stankevich, Supervisor 1 Steve Gostisha, Supervisor 2 James LaChapell, clerk Susan Pratt and treasurer Cindy Nelson. Incumbent municipal judge Alfred Barribeau filed a notice of non-candidacy and there is one running for that post.

• Grover: All incumbents have no opposition. They are: Chairperson Brad Wyss, Supervisor 1 Katie VanDeWalle, Supervisor 2 Alan Carlson, clerk/treasurer Lisa L. Witak and constable Eric VanDeWalle.

• Lake: These incumbents have no opposition: Chairperson Cory Sotka, Supervisor 2 Tom Nelson and clerk/treasurer Linda Tarmann. Supervisor 1 Kim Hanson is not seeking reelection. Bob Burmek is seeking that position.

• Middle Inlet: Incumbent chairperson Ron Wenzel has no opposition. Four people are contending for two supervisor posts. They include incumbent Charles Stanek, along with challengers Sally Lensink, Ryan Pomeroy and Dale Romback. Incumbent supervisor Don Van is not seeking reelection.

• Niagara: Incumbent chairperson Mark DeClark is not seeking reelection and there is no candidate. Incumbent supervisors Ronald Neuens and David Sanicki, both unopposed, are seeking reelection. Clerk Dawn Johnson is not seeking re-election and Sara Wentzel is a candidate for that post.

• Pembine: Incumbent chairperson Russ Bole in unopposed. Incumbent supervisors Anthony Erno and Brade Reabe, along with challenger Christopher Bigelow, are running for two seats.

• Peshtigo: Incumbent chairperson Cindy Boyle vs. Jennifer Friday. Incumbent Supervisor 1 Cindy Bauer vs. Clarence Coble, recently retired town clerk. Incumbent Supervisor 2 Tatem Schroeder is not seeking office — she was appointed in April. Jim Wortner is seeking that position and he has no opposition. Incumbent constable Ed Dory has no opposition.

• Porterfield: All incumbents have no opposition. They are: Chairperson Dennis Bergeson, Supervisor 1 Audrey Guseck, Supervisor 2 Donald Limberg, Clerk Amy Linstad and treasurer Wendell Philipps.

• Pound: Curt Sissler is running for chairperson with no opposition. Sissler, an incumbent supervisor is not seeking that post. The incumbent chairperson, Dennis Gross, resigned last week as he is moving out of the town. Treasurer Janelle Rymer, clerk Jessica Olson and supervisor Jeff Novak, all incumbents, have no opposition. Ron Soletske is unopposed in his run for a supervisor seat vacated by Sissler.

• Silver Cliff: These incumbents have no opposition: Chairperson Bruce Weber and Supervisor 1 Dee Farley. Incumbent Supervisor 2 Sue Victoreen will face Jay VanFrachen. Clerk Kristin Gagne is not running. Amy Vannieuwenhoven is seeking that post. Incumbent treasurer Carol Kitchmaster is unopposed. Gregg Schetter and Cory Gagne are running for constable.

• Stephenson: Chairperson Mike Kudick, Supervisor 1 Jim Stradal, Supervisor 3 Jeff Franzmeier, clerk Elaine Olson and treasurer Mary Jane Kempka all have expiring terms.

• Wagner: Three incumbents are not seeking reelection, including chairperson Steve Renikow, Supervisor Mollie Arthur and clerk Lana Dvis. Nobody has filed for those posts, so they will be filled by write-in candidates. Incumbents with no opposition include supervisor Ed Delfosse and treasurer Margo Renikow.

• Wausaukee: All incumbents have no opposition. They are: Chairperson Jeff Engelmann, Supervisor 1 Vicky Mueller, Supervisor 2 Brandon Taylor, clerk Cheryl Stumbris and treasurer Hope Wesolowski.