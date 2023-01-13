Jackson: Digital hub aims to reduce patient trips to Virginia

Committee of 100 members learned Wednesday about a special feature of Sentara Albemarle’s new hospital campus off Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road.

Sentara Albemarle Medical Center President Dr. Phil Jackson updated committee members on the progress of the new hospital campus during the business group’s quarterly luncheon in the Albert Blanton III Campus Life Center at Mid-Atlantic Christian University.

Jackson also discussed the “digital hub” that will be housed in the campus’s medical office center that’s being built to the side of the new hospital.

“That’s our innovation that’s going to bring specialty care here so that patients in our community don’t have to drive an hour to go see specialists up in Norfolk, Virginia, or the Tidewater area,” Jackson said, in describing the digital hub.

Jackson said the digital hub will be built around the many specialty services that will be provided at the 83,000-square-foot medical office building. Those services will include radiation and oncology, family practice, weight loss programs and more.

Hospital officials hope the digital hub reduces the number of patients who have to travel outside the area for treatment by providing them a space where they can come and receive virtual doctor visits.

“It’s also going to target patients who don’t have access to the internet,” Jackson said.

The SAMC president said that since before COVID-19 the hospital has seen a rise in the number of patients who are taking advantage of virtual visits, which are held online using a video-conferencing program.

“We’ve seen a substantial increase in our virtual visits,” Jackson said.

The goal of the digital hub and medical office building is to substantially reduce the number of patients who have to travel each year to Virginia for specialty care, Jackson said.

Sentara’s new $200 million hospital and adjacent medical office building is currently under construction at Halstead Boulevard Extended and Thunder Road, west of the city. The campus will span 135 acres and once completed will be named Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus. The campus also will be the new home for Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services, which is now based on the campus of SAMC.

Construction of the medical office building has been underway for several months. Jackson said Wednesday the building should be open later this year.

“It’s coming along really fast,” he said. “We’re excited about it.”

Jackson clarified that the building residents now see under construction is the not the new hospital.

“Just to let everybody know, as we do get a call every once and a while, the building you see being built right now, that is not the hospital,” he said. “That’s the medical office building.”

A ground breaking was held in July for the new 235,000-square-foot hospital, which is scheduled to open in late 2024 or early 2025.

The Committee of 100 is a private business group that collaborates with city and county officials on economic development initiatives.