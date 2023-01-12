ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DCist

Update: Metro Will No Longer Reduce Blue, Orange, And Silver Line Service

Update: Metro trains on the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines will no longer run every 25 minutes, as previously announced. Trains will continue to arrive every 15 minutes, WMATA said Monday afternoon. The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission granted Metro a temporary stay of a directive related to rail operator training after Metro filed a formal appeal. A safety commission spokesperson said the stay will remain in place through Tuesday, Jan. 24. The independent regulatory body is still considering its petition to return more 7000-series trains to service, according to WMATA.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Metro says service along Blue, Orange and Silver line will not be impacted following WMSC review

Metro says service along Blue, Orange and Silver line will not be impacted following WMSC review. Metro says train service will not be impacted along the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines as previously expected after officials say the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission expedited their review and stay of their directive related to rail operator training.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Metro board holds emergency meeting behind closed doors

WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — An emergency meeting was called for Metro's executive board on Sunday. According to the agenda, the board was set to discuss "safety and security matters when premature release would compromise public safety." Metro officials are expected to announce the outcome of that meeting on Monday. On...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

2 women shot at traffic light during NW DC rideshare trip; Uber responds

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are looking for more information after two women were shot while in a rideshare vehicle in Northwest Washington Saturday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Around 1 a.m., police were called to Georgia Avenue near Morton Street Northwest. Officers at the scene found...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Restaurant Week comes at (another) crucial time for DC restaurants

More D.C. restaurants closed last year than closed in 2021, as new struggles have eclipsed COVID-19 pandemic challenges. In 2022, at least 48 notable restaurant closures were announced, compared to 40 in 2021, according to the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington — and problems that persist in the New Year could lead to more closings in 2023.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Northwest DC school hosts robotics competition for DMV students

WASHINGTON - A school in Northwest D.C. is celebrating kids, science, and technology this weekend!. The DC International School (DCI) is hosting dozens of middle and high school students from all over the DMV for a robotics building challenge on Saturday and Sunday. The challenge brought together some of the...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

'Black and Forth' is building Black female-owned businesses in the community

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — In 2015, Angel Gregorio took a leap of faith and stepped away from a career as a principal to open a spice shop in D.C. Over the years, the Spice Suite evolved past spices which served as an incubator for women. Gregorio hosted a tribe of "Spice Girls" who sold their ware and helped Angel run the shop which became an incubator for dreams.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC public safety leaders host community panel on juvenile crime

WASHINGTON - Public safety leaders in D.C. held a panel on Saturday to discuss how to balance accountability and love when it comes to tackling juvenile crime. During the panel, D.C. Chief of Police Robert Contee, new Attorney General Brian Schwalb, new Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Lindsey Appiah, and community members shared their perspectives on how to make the city safer.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Fairfax Co. police investigate rash of calls for stolen, damaged vehicles

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police responded to a rash of at least five calls involving stolen and recovered or damaged vehicles across neighboring communities in Lorton overnight Friday into Saturday, according to the agency. Mattie Wimberly lives in one of the affected neighborhoods. Her car was...
WJLA

Man shot in Northwest DC, police searching for suspect

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are investigating a shooting incident in Northwest Monday night, officials said. The shooting was in the 3400 block of Georgia Avenue. A man was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds but was conscious and breathing, police confirmed. Police are still searching for...
WASHINGTON, DC

