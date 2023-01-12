Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House Administration Committee Passes Rule to Reimburse Legislators for High Cost of Living in Washington D.C.Silence DoGoodWashington, DC
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Bowser has Spent $8 Million Supporting Migrants, So FarTom HandyWashington, DC
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Update: Metro Will No Longer Reduce Blue, Orange, And Silver Line Service
Update: Metro trains on the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines will no longer run every 25 minutes, as previously announced. Trains will continue to arrive every 15 minutes, WMATA said Monday afternoon. The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission granted Metro a temporary stay of a directive related to rail operator training after Metro filed a formal appeal. A safety commission spokesperson said the stay will remain in place through Tuesday, Jan. 24. The independent regulatory body is still considering its petition to return more 7000-series trains to service, according to WMATA.
fox5dc.com
Metro says service along Blue, Orange and Silver line will not be impacted following WMSC review
Metro says service along Blue, Orange and Silver line will not be impacted following WMSC review. Metro says train service will not be impacted along the Blue, Orange, and Silver lines as previously expected after officials say the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission expedited their review and stay of their directive related to rail operator training.
WJLA
Metro board holds emergency meeting behind closed doors
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — An emergency meeting was called for Metro's executive board on Sunday. According to the agenda, the board was set to discuss "safety and security matters when premature release would compromise public safety." Metro officials are expected to announce the outcome of that meeting on Monday. On...
North Entrance of Silver Spring Station to Reopen Monday
Metro is set to reopen the north entrance of the Silver Spring station with brand-new escalators on Monday, Jan. 16, the agency announced on Twitter. The entrance was closed in early September to facilitate the replacement of both escalators simultaneously. Now that installation is complete, the north entrance will reopen,...
WJLA
2 women shot at traffic light during NW DC rideshare trip; Uber responds
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are looking for more information after two women were shot while in a rideshare vehicle in Northwest Washington Saturday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Around 1 a.m., police were called to Georgia Avenue near Morton Street Northwest. Officers at the scene found...
WJLA
64 Metrorail operators will be retrained after receiving improper instruction, Metro says
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — 64 Metrorail operators will need to be retrained after failing to follow the proper training sequences, Metro's Safety and Readiness department announced Friday. The department is implementing new training procedures for Metrorail operators to enhance their on-the-job training using eight 7000-series simulators. The Safety and...
Inside Nova
Thousands call for improvements to Fairfax road where two girls died
More than 10,000 people have now signed a petition calling for safety improvements to Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax County after two South County High school students died in a crash last week. A third is still fighting for her life following the single-vehicle crash Jan. 10. Those who have...
Nearly a dozen vehicles targeted by thieves near busy C&O Canal trail
POTOMAC, Md. — Officers with the United States Park Police are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins near a popular area along the C&O Canal. Ten vehicles were targeted by thieves between Great Falls Maryland Park and the Old Angler's Inn parking area on Saturday, according to USPP. One...
WJLA
DC barricade leads to two-story apartment fire in Southeast; 5 people, 6 cats displaced
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police and D.C. fire were at the scene of a barricade situation in Southeast Monday afternoon. The incident was at a residence in the 200 block of 37th Place, police said. Smoke was showing from both floors of the two-story apartment. The fire was fully...
Stimulus 2023: Tax relief application for Fairfax seniors and disabled residents to be sent this week
Senior citizens and disabled residents of Fairfax County can expect to receive an application for real estate and vehicle tax relief for 2022 in the mail sometime this week.
WTOP
Restaurant Week comes at (another) crucial time for DC restaurants
More D.C. restaurants closed last year than closed in 2021, as new struggles have eclipsed COVID-19 pandemic challenges. In 2022, at least 48 notable restaurant closures were announced, compared to 40 in 2021, according to the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington — and problems that persist in the New Year could lead to more closings in 2023.
fox5dc.com
Northwest DC school hosts robotics competition for DMV students
WASHINGTON - A school in Northwest D.C. is celebrating kids, science, and technology this weekend!. The DC International School (DCI) is hosting dozens of middle and high school students from all over the DMV for a robotics building challenge on Saturday and Sunday. The challenge brought together some of the...
WTOP
All options on the table for popular ‘Bethesda Streetery’ — even the end of it
The pandemic helped popularize the Norfolk Avenue “streetery,” a roadway turned outdoor dining space, in Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle. Now, county transportation experts are asking the public what should become of it three years later. Even in January, two blocks are closed for people to dine al fresco...
WJLA
13 high schools in northern Virginia didn't notify students of national merit recognition
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Another School system in Northern Virginia has admitted to not telling students about their prestigious national merit recognition in time for important college scholarship deadlines. Two Prince William County high schools didn’t notify students of their national merit recognition in time for important...
WJLA
'Maniacal focus on equal outcomes': Youngkin blasts FCPS for paying $450K for equity coach
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Seven high schools in Fairfax County have now admitted they didn’t tell students of their prestigious national merit recognition in time for important college scholarship and admissions deadlines. The high schools include Annandale High School, West Potomac High School, John R. Lewis High...
Road closures: Here's what's closed for the MLK Parade in DC
WASHINGTON — Several roads around the District will be closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade on Jan. 16. Here is what drivers should know if they are heading out on the roads. The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6:00 a.m....
'Black and Forth' is building Black female-owned businesses in the community
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — In 2015, Angel Gregorio took a leap of faith and stepped away from a career as a principal to open a spice shop in D.C. Over the years, the Spice Suite evolved past spices which served as an incubator for women. Gregorio hosted a tribe of "Spice Girls" who sold their ware and helped Angel run the shop which became an incubator for dreams.
fox5dc.com
DC public safety leaders host community panel on juvenile crime
WASHINGTON - Public safety leaders in D.C. held a panel on Saturday to discuss how to balance accountability and love when it comes to tackling juvenile crime. During the panel, D.C. Chief of Police Robert Contee, new Attorney General Brian Schwalb, new Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Lindsey Appiah, and community members shared their perspectives on how to make the city safer.
WJLA
Fairfax Co. police investigate rash of calls for stolen, damaged vehicles
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police responded to a rash of at least five calls involving stolen and recovered or damaged vehicles across neighboring communities in Lorton overnight Friday into Saturday, according to the agency. Mattie Wimberly lives in one of the affected neighborhoods. Her car was...
WJLA
Man shot in Northwest DC, police searching for suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are investigating a shooting incident in Northwest Monday night, officials said. The shooting was in the 3400 block of Georgia Avenue. A man was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds but was conscious and breathing, police confirmed. Police are still searching for...
