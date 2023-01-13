Read full article on original website
Arrests and blood alcohol results from the KLGR-area’s 2022 Toward Zero Deaths DWI campaign
From Nov. 23 through New Year’s Eve, Minnesota state troopers, deputies and police officers made 2,228 DWI arrests during the holiday Toward Zero Deaths DWI campaign. That is slightly up from 2,012 DWI arrests during the 2021 campaign. Here are some KLGR-area law enforcement results from the 2022 campaign:
Body of Missing Minnesota Woman Suspected of Being Found
Aitkin, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northern Minnesota believe a body discovered last week was that of a Minnesota woman who had been reported missing earlier this month. The Atkin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies believe they have recovered the body of 55-year-old Anne Wyatt. Deputies discovered the body on...
Minnesota Man Free After 25-Year Wrongful Imprisonment
(Moose Lake, MN) — A Minnesota man is out of prison after spending nearly 25 years there for a conviction reviewers say was based on faulty evidence. Thomas Rhodes was released Friday from the Moose Lake facility after the Minnesota Conviction Review Unit of the state’s Attorney General’s office examined his case in partnership with the Great North Innocence Project. Reviewers found that the 63-year-old had been convicted based on “erroneous and incomplete evidence.” He was found guilty in July 1998 of murdering his wife Jane Rhodes, who drowned during a nighttime boat ride with him on Green Lake in Spicer, Minnesota in 1996.
St. Paul woman killed in crash on Highway 23
The Minnesota State Patrol said a St. Paul woman died in a crash on Saturday afternoon. Rosemary Lundquist was driving on Highway 23 near Cross Park Road in Pine County. The patrol said she crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck head-on in the other lane. Lundquist was 82.
Minnesota Boy Scout Sleeps Outside for 1,000 Nights In a Row
14-year-old Isaac Ortman from Duluth is a Boy Scout who is taking his scouting journey seriously. Recently, Issac has surpassed the mark of sleeping outside for 1,000 consecutive nights. This started back when Issac was only 11 years old. At his family's cabin, Issac slept outside for five nights in...
Survey Says Wisconsin and Iowa Have Some of the Worst Drivers in the Country
I'm always complaining about other drivers, just ask my husband. I seem to think that every time I'm on the road all of the terrible drivers decide it's time for them to also be out driving. Sigh, every place has its bad drivers but apparently, Wisconsin and Iowa have some of the worst in the country.
1 person dead, 1 person hurt after rollover crash in St. Croix County
TOWN OF CADY (St. Croix County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead and another man is hurt after a rollover crash in St. Croix County on Sunday. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said 55-year-old Timothy Boardman of Spring Valley died after a crash that was reported to county officials at 10:38 p.m. Sunday on Highway 29 near the intersection with Highway 128 in the Town of Cady, or about two miles northeast of Spring Valley.
Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries.
These Are The 5 Most Dangerous Animals In Wisconsin
Every state has animals that are best to stay away from, but Wisconsin has a solid number of animals that really are dangerous, and best to keep your distance from. Fun Fact: It is reported that the density of dangerous animals in Wisconsin is among the highest in the nation.
You Will Not Believe This is Minnesota’s Loneliest City!
Do you feel lonely in the city you live in? Or is it just the winter blues? Well, there is actually a survey, which found the loneliest cities in America, and Minnesota made the list. And you will not believe which city it is!. So how do you figure out...
New Indictment Issued in $46 Million MN Organic Grain Fraud Case
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A second Minnesota farmer has been indicted on charges stemming from a $46 million fraud scheme. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 65-year-old James Wolf and 45-year-old Adam Olson conspired to defraud green purchasers by selling non-GMO grains falsely labeled as organic. The charges allege Wolf cultivated conventional crops using chemical fertilizers and pesticides and provided purchasers with copies of his National Organics Program certification, but never informed his customers that his crops were not organically farmed.
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Wisconsin?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Riding in the open bed of a pickup truck may carry nostalgia for many people, who remember the carefree sensations of their youth. But, safety laws have changed, and whether or not it is legally permitted now depends on where you live. Wisconsin and Illinois have very different laws when it […]
ASK A TROOPER: “Rearview Mirror Question”
Question: My truck was backed into yesterday and the mirror on the driver’s side broke off. It is dangling by the wire now. Will I be legal to drive if I remove it or do I try to tape it back into position until it can be fixed?. Answer:...
Being Safe as You Snowmobile
Duluth, Minn. – – So far this season, the Minnesota DNR already reports at least six snowmobile deaths, including one just last week in the Morcom Township involving a 55-year-old woman from the Twin Cities. That number already matches the total number of snowmobile related fatalities last year. As we gear up for a long three-day weekend with warm temperatures, the DNR urges riders to stay safe while providing a list of things to keep in mind.
Gold scam pops up again in MI and WI
WAKEFIELD, MI— Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post are warning residents about an old scam once again making the rounds in the area, as well as in lower Michigan and Wisconsin. Troopers say the scam begins when someone asks for money to buy gas to get home. If...
Minnesota Driver Shares Powerful Pictures After Large Ice Chunk Hits Her Car
Lynn Cedergren of Albertville was driving down the interstate when suddenly, a huge sheet of ice flew off the top of the Slumberland truck in front of her. The ice slammed into her passenger side window, shattering the glass as she was driving down the interstate. SHATTERED GLASS. Luckily for...
[watch] Scary Video Shows Car Careen Off Minnesota Highway Bridge
A traffic camera caught the exact moment a fast-moving car slid on slippery pavement and careened right off a highway overpass in Minnesota recently. Talk about another reason to take is slow when you're driving in winter weather here in Minnesota! If you've lived here in the Land of 10,000 Frozen and Snow Covered Lakes for any length of time, you know that winter driving conditions can change quickly, and can be much more treacherous than they appear.
The Most Annoying Thing That Minnesota Truck Owners Do
Minnesotans love their trucks. Every year a study is done on the best-selling cars in every state. 2022’s report hasn’t been published yet, but in 2021 a pick-up truck was the top selling car here in Minnesota. Pick-ups actually made up 3 of the top 5 most popular cars for that year. The Chevrolet Silverado was most popular in our state with the F-150 taking second place.
Walmart to Stop Providing Plastic Bags In Some States – Is Minnesota Included?
We've been hearing about how some grocery and big box stores are starting to cease the use of single use plastic bags around the country. Up to now, MOSTLY happening in states like California and Arizona. But now, there are more states that are beginning to adopt this practice all in the effort to improve the environment.
The 20+ Things We Should Be Busy Bragging About in Minnesota
Here are the top-20 things that we Minnesotans should be bragging about (but don't because it's not 'Minnesota Nice.') Honorable mention goes to Commad Strips, Betty Crocker, Buffalo Wild Wings, the oxygen mask, Judy Garland, Zubaz, masking tape, Green Giant, Garrison Keilor & A Prairie Home Companion, roller blades, the stapler, Bob Dylan, automatic retractable seat belt, My Pillow, Malt-O-Meal, water skis, F. Scott Fitzgerald, bundt cakes, Schwan's, the snowmobile, Wheaties, Tonka Trucks, Tater Tot Hotdish, Red Wing Boots, Funfetti, and Prince.
