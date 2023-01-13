Cupps, Washington III nominated for McDonald’s All American Games

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Two local high school students have been nominated to play in a basketball game happening in Houston, Texas.

Centerville High School student Gabe Cupps and Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School student George Washington III have been nominated to play in the 2023 McDonalds All Star Games , a release says.

Noteworthy nominees from over the years include Anthony Davis, Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker.

High school athletes were nominated by either an athletic director, high school coach, principal or selection committee member. More than 720 boys and girls high school basketball players were nominated for the upcoming game.

To be nominated, players had to meet criteria in categories of athletic achievement, behavior and scholastic achievement.

On Tuesday, January 24 between 3 to 4 p.m., the top 24 boys and 24 girls will be announced on “NBA Today” on ESPN.

Those interested in purchasing tickets for the game will have to wait until Tuesday, January 24. If you can’t attend, the POWERADE Jam Fest will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, March 27.

The game schedule for when you can watch on television has been released:

All American Girl’s Game – Tuesday, March 28 at 6:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2

All American Boy’s Game – Tuesday, March 28 at 9 p.m. EST on ESPN

Other cities nominees were listed from across the state include Cincinnati, Columbus, Shaker Heights and more.

