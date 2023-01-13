Read full article on original website
34-year-old man shot, killed while delivering groceries in Maryland
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Officials say that a 34-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night while delivering groceries in Temple Hills, Maryland. Prince George’s County Police Department said in a news release that they are working to identify and arrest the suspect or suspects who shot and killed Stephen Lee Green, 34, Friday just after 11 p.m.
WJLA
Man shot in Northwest DC, police searching for suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are investigating a shooting incident in Northwest Monday night, officials said. The shooting was in the 3400 block of Georgia Avenue. A man was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds but was conscious and breathing, police confirmed. Police are still searching for...
WJLA
$10K reward offered for man who broke into DC post office on New Year's Day
WASHINGTON (7News) — Investigators are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who burglarized a northeast D.C. post on New Year's Day, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) said Tuesday. Authorities said the burglary happened at a post office located at 1563 Maryland Avenue...
20-Year-Old Driver Dead In Anne Arundel Crash
A 20-year-old driver was killed in an early-morning crash Monday, Jan. 16, authorities said.The unnamed driver was heading south on Crain Highway in a 2015 Honda Accord Sport when he lost control and struck a utility pole around 5:30 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church Road in Odenton, county police …
WJLA
Sleeping homeowner wakes up to find bullet in picture frame, say police
SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Police say a homeowner in Severna Park woke up to find a projectile embedded in a picture frame near a bedroom where they were sleeping. The shooting happened between 5:30 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at a...
WJLA
Fairfax Co. police investigate rash of calls for stolen, damaged vehicles
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police responded to a rash of at least five calls involving stolen and recovered or damaged vehicles across neighboring communities in Lorton overnight Friday into Saturday, according to the agency. Mattie Wimberly lives in one of the affected neighborhoods. Her car was...
WJLA
Manassas man arrested after assaulting 81-year-old man with cane, police say
MANASSAS, Va. (7News) — Prince William County police officers arrested a man on Saturday after he assaulted an 81-year-old with a cane, police said. At approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 9500 block of Covington Place after a report of an assault in the area. Upon arrival they reportedly found the 81-year-old man suffering from lacerations to his head. The county's fire and rescue team responded and flew the man to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.
fox5dc.com
Teen hurt in southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a juvenile was shot Monday in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Street. The victim was described only as a juvenile male. He was taken to the hospital and is conscious and breathing. A second juvenile was injured in the incident but not shot, police say.
NBC Washington
Woman Found Dead Outside Apartment Complex in Laurel: Police
A woman was found dead outside an apartment in Laurel, Maryland, on Saturday, police say. Officers conducted a welfare check at the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road at about 9:30 p.m., the Prince George’s County Police Department said. They found a woman outside on the ground with trauma to...
1 in custody after barricade situation, fire in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — First responders were called to a fire after a barricade situation in D.C. on Monday afternoon. Police said that they called Fire and EMS to an apartment building on 37th Place SE after a suspect set fire to the building. The fire started in the attic. One man had non-life-threatening […]
Police ask for help identifying suspect in Northwest DC armed robbery
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect involved in an armed robbery in Northwest D.C. on Friday night. Just before 10:30 p.m., police say a man entered a building in the 1300 block of L Street, Northwest, brandished a handgun, took money from the cash register and one of the employees.
Man Killed In Double Shooting Near DC Middle School: Metropolitan Police
One person was killed and a second injured in a double shooting in Washington, DC early on Sunday morning, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson announced.Renando Griffin, 34, of Southeast, DC, was killed in a shooting on Sunday, Jan. 15 in the 3200 block of 15th Place near the John Hayden …
NBC Washington
Man Dead in Temple Hills Shooting: Police
A man is dead after a shooting in Temple Hills, Maryland, on Friday, police say. The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Afton Street at about 11 p.m., Prince George’s County police said. Officers found a man inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the...
fox5dc.com
Investigation underway after woman found dead in Prince George's County
LAUREL, Md. - A woman was found dead after a welfare check in Prince George's County, and now police are investigating the incident as a homicide. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to the call in the 9500 block of Muirkirk Rd in Laurel around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Man dead, another injured following shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — One man was killed, and another was injured in a shooting in Southeast D.C., authorities said. Police responded to 15th Place Southeast in the Douglass neighborhood for the sound of gunshots at 12:49 a.m. At the scene, officers found two men with gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police...
WJLA
Recent incident at Richard Montgomery HS prompts safety, security discussions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — As students return to class Tuesday at Richard Montgomery High School, families are learning more about a disturbing incident that occurred last week. The situation prompted a lockdown and shelter-in-place and now extra security as an increased police presence will be added this week.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. man arrested in shooting that left car and restaurant damaged
A Silver Spring, Maryland, man has been arrested and charged in an October shooting that damaged a car and nearby restaurant. Keshawn Simpson, 26, was arrested on Jan. 10, weeks after fleeing an officer who was attempting to make a traffic stop and serve out a warrant for Simpson’s arrest.
Suspect in Silver Spring McDonald's stabbing attacked 3 victims without warning, documents say
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The suspect who police say stabbed three men at a Silver Spring McDonald's this week attacked the victims without warning, and the suspect is accused of stabbing another person last month, according to a probable cause statement filed in court. The stabbing at the downtown...
Armed suspect robs 16-year-old of jacket in Hyattsville, Maryland
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was robbed by an armed suspect at a store in Hyattsville Friday night. According to a series of tweets from Hyattsville Police, the robbery happened at a store in the 6200 block of Belcrest Road. When officers arrived, they learned...
Baltimore ambulance stolen and recovered on Saturday, fire officials say
BALTIMORE -- An ambulance was stolen in Baltimore City on Saturday night, according to authorities.The ambulance was later recovered, Baltimore City Fire Department Chief Roman Clark told WJZ following the theft.The incident is now under investigation, he said. WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
