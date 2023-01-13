ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

WJLA

Man shot in Northwest DC, police searching for suspect

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are investigating a shooting incident in Northwest Monday night, officials said. The shooting was in the 3400 block of Georgia Avenue. A man was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds but was conscious and breathing, police confirmed. Police are still searching for...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

20-Year-Old Driver Dead In Anne Arundel Crash

A 20-year-old driver was killed in an early-morning crash Monday, Jan. 16, authorities said.The unnamed driver was heading south on Crain Highway in a 2015 Honda Accord Sport when he lost control and struck a utility pole around 5:30 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church Road in Odenton, county police …
ODENTON, MD
WJLA

Fairfax Co. police investigate rash of calls for stolen, damaged vehicles

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police responded to a rash of at least five calls involving stolen and recovered or damaged vehicles across neighboring communities in Lorton overnight Friday into Saturday, according to the agency. Mattie Wimberly lives in one of the affected neighborhoods. Her car was...
WJLA

Manassas man arrested after assaulting 81-year-old man with cane, police say

MANASSAS, Va. (7News) — Prince William County police officers arrested a man on Saturday after he assaulted an 81-year-old with a cane, police said. At approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 9500 block of Covington Place after a report of an assault in the area. Upon arrival they reportedly found the 81-year-old man suffering from lacerations to his head. The county's fire and rescue team responded and flew the man to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.
MANASSAS, VA
fox5dc.com

Teen hurt in southeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a juvenile was shot Monday in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Street. The victim was described only as a juvenile male. He was taken to the hospital and is conscious and breathing. A second juvenile was injured in the incident but not shot, police say.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Woman Found Dead Outside Apartment Complex in Laurel: Police

A woman was found dead outside an apartment in Laurel, Maryland, on Saturday, police say. Officers conducted a welfare check at the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road at about 9:30 p.m., the Prince George’s County Police Department said. They found a woman outside on the ground with trauma to...
LAUREL, MD
DC News Now

1 in custody after barricade situation, fire in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — First responders were called to a fire after a barricade situation in D.C. on Monday afternoon. Police said that they called Fire and EMS to an apartment building on 37th Place SE after a suspect set fire to the building. The fire started in the attic. One man had non-life-threatening […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police ask for help identifying suspect in Northwest DC armed robbery

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect involved in an armed robbery in Northwest D.C. on Friday night. Just before 10:30 p.m., police say a man entered a building in the 1300 block of L Street, Northwest, brandished a handgun, took money from the cash register and one of the employees.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Man Dead in Temple Hills Shooting: Police

A man is dead after a shooting in Temple Hills, Maryland, on Friday, police say. The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Afton Street at about 11 p.m., Prince George’s County police said. Officers found a man inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
WUSA9

Man dead, another injured following shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — One man was killed, and another was injured in a shooting in Southeast D.C., authorities said. Police responded to 15th Place Southeast in the Douglass neighborhood for the sound of gunshots at 12:49 a.m. At the scene, officers found two men with gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police...
WASHINGTON, DC

