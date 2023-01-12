Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktalnews.com
Krewe of Harambee hosts annual MLK/ Mardi Gras parade
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the City of Shreveport celebrated the man who helped shape the nation. The Krewe of Harambee hosted its 17th annual MLK and Mardi Gras parade to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy while bringing in the Mardi Gras season.
ktalnews.com
Coroner releases name of man shot at Shreveport hotel
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend …. SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend in Shreveport after an 18-year-old is shot and killed outside of a hotel on Pines road Sunday night. Near record highs Tuesday, strong storms Wednesday. Arklatex morning weather webcast, Tuesday, January 17th. All...
ktalnews.com
All eyes are now turned to a stormy Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend …. SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend in Shreveport after an 18-year-old is shot and killed outside of a hotel on Pines road Sunday night. Near record highs Tuesday, strong storms Wednesday. Arklatex morning weather webcast, Tuesday, January 17th. Cultural...
ktalnews.com
Volunteers honor Dr. King’s legacy on MLK community garden workday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Ross and members of the SFD, along with volunteers and city leaders, worked with Shreveport Green to enlarge the Dr. Martin Luther King neighborhood community garden this Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Shreveport Green, a Keep Louisiana Beautiful Community Affiliate, received...
ktalnews.com
Locations to fill your crawfish craving in Shreveport-Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mudbugs may be more expensive this year, but that won’t stop die-hard fans from enjoying a good crawfish boil. If you’re looking for a place to fill your craving, we have a list of some of the best-rated locations in Shreveport-Bossier that are ready to serve up some delicious mudbugs.
ktalnews.com
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend in Shreveport after an 18-year-old is shot and killed outside of a hotel on Pines road Sunday night.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend in Shreveport after an 18-year-old is shot and killed outside of a hotel on Pines road Sunday night. SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend …. SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another deadly weekend in Shreveport after an 18-year-old is shot and...
ktalnews.com
Bossier City Applebee’s helps a missing woman
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City resident, 87-year-old Maria Montalvo went missing from her home around 5 pm on January 4, 2023. Her family was extremely worried due to the fact that she suffers from a medical condition that could impair her judgment. Her concerned family called...
ktalnews.com
Warm and breezy Monday, strong storms Wednesday
Arklatex morning weather webcast, Monday, January 16h. Near record highs Tuesday, strong storms Wednesday. Arklatex morning weather webcast, Tuesday, January 17th. Diane Milliken Garza, commissioner, Texas Commission on the Arts talking about the new Cultural Corridor Initiative involving leaders from RGV going across to Reynosa on Saturday to revitalize eco tourism. She spoke in Harlingen, TX on Jan. 11, 2023. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report Video)
ktalnews.com
Man hatcheted in Highland home identified
The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bike Ride 2023. Sunday was the Martin Luther...
ktalnews.com
Search for Southern University Shreveport chancellor: 5 finalists selected
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The search committee for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport has selected five finalists for the position and will begin interviewing the candidates on January 25. Candidates include:. Peggy Bradford, former president of Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois. Bree E. Cook, vice president...
ktalnews.com
Bossier deputies, volunteers build wheelchair ramp for amputee
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A crew of Bossier Parish deputies and volunteers came together Wednesday to help a man struggling to get in and out of his home. Michael Beckham is a retired deputy who recently lost his leg due to health complications. Mitch Timmons, Director of the Wheelchair Ramp Ministry for Ashbury United Methodist Church, said his crews usually build on Saturdays, but Wednesday’s build was special.
ktalnews.com
Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in the wood on Saturday. Full story » https://tinyurl.com/2w58h5bu. Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish …. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport man found guilty in death of 5-year-old
A Shreveport man was found guilty of the death of a five-year-old on Friday. Full story » https://tinyurl.com/yckeahsc. Shreveport man found guilty in death of 5-year-old A Shreveport man was found guilty of the death of a five-year-old on Friday. Full story » https://tinyurl.com/yckeahsc. Warm and breezy Monday,...
ktalnews.com
Louisiana Tech seeks self improvement after back-to-back losses
Louisiana Tech seeks self improvement after back-to-back losses. Louisiana Tech seeks self improvement after back-to-back …. Louisiana Tech seeks self improvement after back-to-back losses. Near record highs Tuesday, strong storms Wednesday. Arklatex morning weather webcast, Tuesday, January 17th. All eyes are now turned to a stormy Wednesday. All eyes are...
ktalnews.com
Idaho stabbing suspect may not be able to use insanity plea | NewsNation Prime
Former CIA and FBI agent Tracy Walder discusses the possibility Idaho stabbing suspect Bryan Kohberger will not be able to use the not guilty by reason of insanity plea. Read more here: https://trib.al/HkEFxsq #Idaho #Stabbings #Suspect #Kohberger. Idaho stabbing suspect may not be able to use insanity …. Former CIA...
KTBS
Coroner releases name of man killed Sunday at local motel
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man is dead after a fight led to gunfire in Shreveport. According to the Shreveport Police Department, two men met at Sleep Inn Suites in the 6700 block of Klug Pines Road around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. The men got into a fight and one of them...
ktalnews.com
Officials: Two people shot at Jucys Taco in Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that Marshall Police Department responded to a shooting at Jucys Taco on Sunday. Officials said that two people were injured in the shooting and that a possible suspect is still at large. According to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the...
ktalnews.com
Longview man dies in crash near Marshall
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Longview man died Saturday after crashing into a concrete barrier on I-20. Officials say Stephen C. Stec drove west in a 2015 GMC Terrain when he left the lane around 10:30 a.m. They say he entered the median before sliding sideways and crashing into a concrete barrier on the passenger side.
ktalnews.com
Man, woman flee DeSoto Parish with stolen dog on stolen motorcycle; crash in Shreveport arrested by CPSO
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man and woman harboring a stolen dog led police on a multi-parish chase starting in DeSoto Parish early Saturday morning, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they were contacted about a vehicle pursuit that was entering Caddo...
ktalnews.com
Boucher announces bid for Shreveport City Marshal
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Councilman Grayson Boucher, District D, said Friday that he plans to run for Shreveport City Marshal. Boucher said his experience as a Shreveport Fire Chief, Justice of the Peace, and city council member prepared him for the administrative role of City Marshal. He also believes that as City Marshal, he can have an immediate impact in helping the Shreveport Police Department fight crime.
Comments / 0