Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
OPD: Ozark man arrested for incest
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — An Ozark man has been charged with a sex crime. Christopher Peyer, 37, of Ozark, was arrested and charged with adult incest on Sunday. Officials are still continuing to investigate this case and additional charges may be filed against the defendant, according to Ozark Police.
wtvy.com
Explosion injures two in Geneva County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Two people were rushed to the hospital Saturday night after gasoline was poured onto an outdoor fire, according to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms. The accelerant explosion occurred along Clark Road in the southernmost part of Geneva County and near the Black community. The condition of those...
wtvy.com
Two arrested after Blakely shooting
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Police in Blakely have made 2 arrests in connection with a late Friday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital for treatment. According to information released Monday night by the Blakely Police Department on their Facebook page, officers responded at around 11 p.m. on January 13 to reports of gunfire on Liberty Street. Later, police received a report of a gunshot victim that self-reported to Lifebrite E.R, with that victim being treated locally and later released.
wtvy.com
Dothan police search for serial car burglars
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Investigators with the Dothan Police Department are seeking information after multiple vehicles were broken into over the weekend along the Westside and Northside of Ross Clark Circle. According to a release from the department on Monday, January 16, windows of the vehicles parked in the lots...
wdhn.com
New Coffee Co. Coroner takes office
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)— Coffee County has a new coroner. Enterprise rescue operation’s manager, Arnold Woodham, has taken the oath of office to serve in that capacity for the next four years. An oath that he’s very passionate about. (nat sound….. Accompanied by his wife, Brandy, Woodham...
wtvy.com
Geneva County shooting suspect in custody
Those new years resolutions can be tough to stick with, especially at the start... One of the most common resolutions we see every year is to eat healthier... According to a survey done by Statista, 50% of people surveyed had healthier eating as one of their goals for the new year.
cenlanow.com
Fla. woman in custody after shooting
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A shooting that sent a man to the hospital is under investigation in Walton County. Walton Sheriff’s deputies said the incident happened at a home near East Bayou Forest Street in Freeport. Deputies arrived at the home just minutes after a 911 call...
JCSO patrol car involved in a car crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic crash involving a Jackson County Sheriff patrol car. Officials said a patrol car side-swiped a gray SUV as a deputy responded to a 911 call. The accident happened at the intersection of State Road 71 and Malloy Plaza. No one was injured.
wdhn.com
Investigation of multiple vehicle break-ins, DPD asks for public assistance
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department is investigating multiple vehicles being broken into over the weekend. The break-ins occurred in parking lots of multiple buildings along the Westside and Northside of Ross Clark Circle. During these break-ins, suspects broke the windows of several vehicles and stole valuables, according to Dothan Police.
wdhn.com
A Geneva Co. man charged in the fatal shooting of a Holmes Co. man
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)—More details have been released in the deadly shooting of a holmes county man outside of Samson. On Thursday afternoon, 60-year-old “Jason Kersey” of Geneva County allegedly shot and killed. Tony Dean of Westville, Florida. Authorities are calling it a “love triangle”. Dean reportedly drove...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Suspect identified in deadly Geneva County shooting
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) — The suspect in the deadly shooting of a 60-year-old Florida man is in custody. Jason Kersey has been arrested and charged with one count of murder. On the evening of Thursday, January 12, the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting near the Piney Grove Community north of Samson.
wdhn.com
GCSO: 2 men rushed to local hospitals after throwing gasoline on an outdoor fire
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — 2 men were rushed to local hospitals Saturday night after officials say they threw gasoline on an outdoor fire, according to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office. The incident involved two men and it occurred on Clark Road in Geneva County. One of the...
wdhn.com
Dothan kidnapping suspect sentenced to life in prison
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, kidnapping her, and fleeing law enforcement has pleaded guilty and will face life in prison. Ronnie Roberts was arrested in April 2019. Deputies say Roberts forced his way into the home of his ex-girlfriend...
WEAR
Federal Correctional Institution in Marianna suspends visitations due to COVID-19
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. -- Visitation to the federal prison in Marianna, Florida is currently suspended as operations are modified due to threat of COVID-19. The Federal Corrections Institution in Marianna is currently handling itself at "Level 3 Operations." "Level 3 Operations" are initiated if the prison is experiencing a medical...
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. swearing-in of Sheriff Tony Helms and Coroner Donnie Adkinson
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—With his wife, Frannie, Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms took the “Oath of Office”. from Probate Judge Toby Seay. Helms is beginning his third term as the county’s chief law enforcement officer. After his own swearing-in, Helms would swear in his investigators and deputies. Helms...
wtvy.com
Boys & Girls Club of the Wiregrass-Enterprise host drive for January tornado victims
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Boys and Girls club of the Wiregrass-Enterprise is hosting a drive Monday morning to gather supplies to deliver to victims in the January 11th tornadoes. Their main area of focus is the City of Selma. They are asking for the following:. Water. Bath towels. Blankets.
WCSO investigating gas odor in Freeport
FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office evacuated residents on Buxtons Way and Mill Pond Cove Saturday afternoon. Officials said there was a strong smell of gas in the Freeport neighborhood. Sheriff’s Office officials are asking people to avoid the area located off of 83-A.
wtvy.com
Shot fired into Dothan home, boy struck: Police
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan home was shot into Wednesday night and a boy received minor injuries, according to Police Chief Will Benny. “Investigators are sorting through the events,” he told WTVY News 4 after officers rushed to the East Selma Street home upon receiving a report that an 11-year-old had been shot.
wdhn.com
Child shot in drive-by, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Police are seeking help from the community in finding suspects related to a drive-by shooting where a juvenile was shot. On Wednesday, January 11, at 6:45 p.m., Dothan Police responded to the 900 block of Selma Street on a report of gunshots fired into an occupied home.
wdhn.com
Peanut parade suspect’s lawyer gets some much-needed answers from the courtroom
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — New information is coming to light on the man accused of killing another man during the Peanut Festival parade. Mekhi Lawton is accused of killing Garyoun Fluellen back in November during the Peanut Festival parade. His attorney’s entered the courtroom seeking a reduction in...
Comments / 0