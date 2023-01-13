During your Los Angeles Lakers' 119-115 double overtime home heartbreaker against the Dallas Mavericks Thursday, 38-year-old All-Star forward LeBron James played more minutes than any other Laker (46:45, still a lower sum than all five Dallas starters). James didn't quite have his normal pep. The 6'9" power forward still put up solid counting stats, scoring 24 points on just 9-of-28 shooting from the floor (including 0-of-7 shooting from long range -- he often settled for risky triples as the game wore on), grabbed 16 rebounds and served up nine assists to teammates.

