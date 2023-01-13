Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston's International Flavors: A Guide to the City's Ethnic CuisineNathalie writerHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston Chinese Food: A Guide to the Best Szechuan, Cantonese and other Regional Chinese CuisineNathalie writerHouston, TX
Longstanding Texas Ranch is for SaleBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Related
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
wearebuffalo.net
Former Player: Bills Player Should’ve Been Thrown Out of the Game
The Buffalo Bills are moving on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, but not without some years lost for Bills fans. Even though Buffalo was favored by almost two touchdowns over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Dolphins gave the Bills a run for their money; overcoming a 17-point deficit and narrowly losing, 34-31.
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
Tri-City Herald
Aikman on Dak’s Cowboys, ‘Lingering Doubt’ and Bucs Preview
Following a Week 18 no-show in Washington, the Dallas Cowboys could perhaps use all the help they can as they set off for Monday's NFC Wild Card playoff finale in Tampa Bay (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC). It's too bad that Troy Aikman can only provide narration. The three-time Super Bowl-winning...
Tri-City Herald
Report: Bucs to Fire Steelers Top OC Candidate Byron Leftwich
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are rumored to be waiting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to fire Byron Leftwich before letting go of current offensive coordinator Matt Canada. And according to one report, that's expected to happen soon. The Buccaneers' season ended with a first-round playoff loss to the Dallas...
Tri-City Herald
Penn State Parts With Receivers Coach Taylor Stubblefield
Penn State coach James Franklin announced Sunday that he has relieved receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield of his duties, effectively immediately. Franklin said the program would begin a "national search" for a new receivers coach. “I would like to thank Taylor for his efforts during his time with Penn State but...
Tri-City Herald
Is There A Chance LeBron James Ever Returns To Miami Heat?
The chances of LeBron James returning to the Miami Heat are slim. But there's always the line from the movie classic "Dumber And Dumber" that always gives the Heat hope: "So you're saying there's a chance?" The Heat are on the outside of a possible reunion according NBA insider David...
Tri-City Herald
Kellen Moore Cowboys Coach Replacement: Schottenheimer vs. Hackett?
TAMPA - There is a version, inside The Star, of an ideal world: Some how, some way, the Dallas Cowboys, starting their playoff run with a Monday victory here at Tampa Bay, both win the Super Bowl and retain coach Mike McCarthy's top aides. But defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will...
Tri-City Herald
Phillies Sign Top International Prospect
It's an exciting day for the Philadelphia Phillies as they kickoff international singing day. Jan. 15 marks the day that the window opens for international prospects to sign with MLB organizations and kickoff their quest to make the Major Leagues. According to ESPN's Jesse Sanchez, the Phillies have agreed to...
Tri-City Herald
Charlotte faces Houston, aims to stop 5-game slide
Charlotte Hornets (11-34, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-33, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte aims to stop its five-game slide with a win over Houston. The Rockets are 6-14 in home games. Houston has a 7-23 record against opponents over .500. The Hornets are...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: How LeBron James Survived Endurance Test Against Dallas
During your Los Angeles Lakers' 119-115 double overtime home heartbreaker against the Dallas Mavericks Thursday, 38-year-old All-Star forward LeBron James played more minutes than any other Laker (46:45, still a lower sum than all five Dallas starters). James didn't quite have his normal pep. The 6'9" power forward still put up solid counting stats, scoring 24 points on just 9-of-28 shooting from the floor (including 0-of-7 shooting from long range -- he often settled for risky triples as the game wore on), grabbed 16 rebounds and served up nine assists to teammates.
Comments / 0