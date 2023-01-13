ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special counsel in Biden probe: Who is Hur, and how is this case similar to Mar-a-Lago docs?

 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to oversee the investigation into classified documents found in President Joe Biden’s office and home in Delaware.

Garland announced the nomination of Robert Hur, a former U.S. attorney during the Trump administration, as well as a timeline of the probe during a press conference on Thursday.

Garland names special counsel to look into Biden’s classified documents

DC News Now’s Tasmin Mahfuz sat down with The Hill’s Niall Stanage to discuss how serious the consequences could be and how this case is similar to the documents found at Mar-a-Lago — as well as to delve into Hur’s background and who he is.

Watch the full conversation in the player above.

