Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization
Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
Kanye West Marries Yeezy Designer Bianca Censori – Report
Kanye West has reportedly tied the knot with Yeezy designer Bianca Censori. Ye has been mostly out of the public eye in the past few weeks. In the past several days, he's been spotted with Yeezy designer Bianca Censori. According to a TMZ report published on Friday (Jan. 13), the two are a couple and recently got hitched. The celebrity news site reports West and Censori recently tied the knot in a private ceremony, though it does not appear that they've made things legally official by getting a marriage certificate.
Here’s Why Kristen Bell Is ‘Jealous’ of Anna Kendrick
Kristen Bell has apparently been harboring some secret feelings of jealousy toward fellow actor Anna Kendrick — at least according to the Frozen star's husband, comedian and podcast host Dax Shepard. During a recent episode Shepard and Monica Padman's podcast, Armchair Expert, Shepard revealed his wife's envy to their...
ASAP Rocky Catches Rihanna’s Manager Sleeping on the Job – Watch
A$AP Rocky recently caught Rihanna's manager napping on the job. On Tuesday night (Jan. 10), A$AP Rocky and Ri Ri stopped for dinner at a restaurant in Santa Monica, Cailf. following the Golden Globes. TMZ photogs captured footage of the couple's grand entrance. Before Rocky stepped foot in the eatery, he is notified by someone on his team that a member of their entourage, Roc Nation exec Jay Brown, is snoozing in the car.
Jack Nicholson Hasn’t Been Seen in Public in Over a Year, Friends Fear He’s ‘Living Like a Recluse': REPORT
Jack Nicholson reportedly hasn't been seen in public in over a year. Now, friends of the Hollywood legend are worried as the actor has allegedly isolated himself inside his California mansion. According to Radar Online, the 85-year-old actor was last seen attending a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game with his...
Jay-Z Helping Rihanna With 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show – Report
Rihanna is reportedly getting some assistance for her upcoming halftime show performance at Super Bowl LVII. According to a Capitalfm.com report, published on Friday (Jan. 13), Jay-Z and Roc Nation are reportedly helping Rihanna organize her performance for the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. As the live music entertainment strategist for the NFL, it would make sense that Hov is helping out since he also signed RiRi when he was the president/CEO at Def Jam in 2004.
Why Netflix’s New Cooking Show Surprised Nancy Hall
My family has recently gotten into cooking and baking shows, with my daughters both loving Nailed It on Netflix. So we of course checked out the newest food-based streaming series, Pressure Cooker. The show is basically a cooking competition mixed with Big Brother. The chefs live in a house together,...
