arkadelphian.com
Rev. A. William Terry: The Arkadelphia pastor who marched with King
Five years before Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic “I have a Dream” speech before 200,000 Americans, the late civil rights leader received an invitation to speak at a commencement ceremony at a college that would later become the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. In those...
iheart.com
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
In Louisiana, you may be more familiar with bigger cities like New Orleans or Baton Rouge, but the small towns dotting the Pelican State are worth exploring just as much. Cheapism took a look at lesser-known cities around the country to find the most underrated and overlooked city in each state, from small mountain towns with a booming nightlife to cities that look straight out of a magazine about idyllic American towns. According to the site:
ktalnews.com
Man hatcheted in Highland home identified
The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bike Ride 2023. Sunday was the Martin Luther...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, January 10
South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, January 10, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Charlie Roy Curry, 100 Waterwell Lane, McNeil; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 4. Horace Green and Deloris Green, 654 Front St., McNeil; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed...
KTBS
What's next for Perkins?
SHREVEPORT, La. - What's next for former Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins?. He announced on his Instagram page that he will be among the 2023 Pritzker Fellows at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. Perkins added that he can't wait to share his experience in Shreveport with our next generation...
KTBS
Injured hunter airlifted to Shreveport Hospital
NATCHITOCHES, Parish - A Rapides Parish man was injured in a hunting accident in south Natchitoches parish on Saturday. According to authorities the 67-year-old fell out of a tree stand. He was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital with what are described as moderate injuries. Louisiana department of wildlife and fisheries...
Man accused of shooting teacher found in Louisiana
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — A man suspected of killing a Houston-area teacher last weekend has been arrested in Louisiana, police said. Sugar Land police said that Charvas Thompson of Houston was arrested in Shreveport, La., by the Western District of Louisiana Violent Offenders Task Force on Wednesday. They expect Thompson to be transported to […]
KTBS
Natchitoches man convicted of 2 counts of manslaughter
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Natchitoches man who killed two people following a fight in downtown Shreveport over three years ago has been convicted of two counts of manslaughter. The 12-person jury in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.'s court unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee'Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. The two were shot and killed following an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow was employed as a security guard at the club at the time.
ktalnews.com
Overnight arson attempt at Word of God Ministries Shreveport campus
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Leadership at Word of God Ministries addressed an overnight break-in and attempt of arson. In a press release, a representative with WOGM said a silver Chevy Malibu was caught on the security cameras driving onto the property around 4:30 a.m. The footage reveals a masked male acting alone broke into the building using a bat and then making his way to the childcare area with a five-gallon can of gasoline.
fgazette.com
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Kelli Nicole Mitcham, 12/17/1978, 2996 Hwy 144, Eros, La; Tail Lamps, Poss. Of Sch II, Expired Drivers License. Kharahjnie Rakheem Levingston, 6/16/1999; 110 Railroad St, Junction City, La; Establishing of Speed Zone, Driver must be Licensed, Poss. Of Sch 1-Misd, Poss. Of Sch II, Poss. Of Legend Drug without Prescription or Order.
ktalnews.com
Search comes to an end for missing Vivian man
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The search for a missing Vivian man has been suspended on the second day after state and local law enforcement agencies from northwest Louisiana and Texas exhausted all options in the search. The family of Michah Roberts reported him missing just after 8 a.m....
KTBS
Coroner releases name of man killed Sunday at local motel
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man is dead after a fight led to gunfire in Shreveport. According to the Shreveport Police Department, two men met at Sleep Inn Suites in the 6700 block of Klug Pines Road around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. The men got into a fight and one of them...
KTBS
Shreveport man charged with molestation of child he babysat
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man is free on bond following his arrest last month for molestation of a juvenile. Hunter Brown, 24, was arrested Dec. 30. He posted a $250,000 bond on Friday. Caddo Parish sheriff's investigators began looking into Brown after receiving a complaint in early December. Hunter...
hopeprescott.com
Accident On Highway 67 West in Front of Hope In Action #2
The Hope Fire Department, Pafford, the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department, and the Arkansas State Police responded to an accident Saturday around 12:15pm that resulted in at least one person being treated on the scene by Pafford. The accident was reported as a two-vehicle accident but apparently another vehicle figured into the accident but wasn’t struck. It appeared the vehicle in the ditch might have struck a stop sign. This vehicle was pulling a trailer and a washing machine and lawn mower were damaged in the accident.
texarkanafyi.com
Texarkana Arkansas Police K-9 Officer Kashko Makes Felony Arrest
TAPD K-9 Officer Kashko made a felony arrest on Wednesday afternoon by dragging Demarcus Weekly, 51, out from under a shed off 34th Street where he was hiding from the police. Texarkana Arkansas Police Officer Sheldon Lawrence was dispatched to a subject with possible felony warrants in the 3600 block of Garland Avenue around 2:17p.m. today. Officer Lawrence located the suspect, 51-year-old Demarcus Weekly, inside the residence. Officer Lawrence confirmed Weekly held an active felony warrant issued by the Pulaski County Sherriff’s Office and as he began to place Weekly into custody, Weekly fled on foot.
ktalnews.com
Update: Missing Vivian man found dead by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office
VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said the missing 22-year-old Vivian man was found dead in the wood on Saturday. According to a release from CPSO, the body of Michah Roberts was recovered from a wooded area near his grandparents’ home in Vivian Saturday afternoon.
Bossier Suspect Wanted for Passing Counterfeit Money
On 01/08/2022, An unknown black male entered 2242 Barksdael Blvd, Bossier City and attempted to break a $100.00 bill. The suspect handed the money to the cashier and it was easily recognized as being counterfeit. The suspect asked for the money back and was denied. The suspect left on foot. The suspect was camo shorts, black hoodie w/camo Superman logo, and had a light colored backpack.
Farmerville police officer struck by vehicle while directing traffic
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 13, 2023, at around 6:30 PM, the Farmerville Police Department was working at the scene of a vehicle accident that occurred on Highway 33 at the intersection of Highway 15 at Darbonne Woods Charter School. As Farmerville Police Officer Daniel Robinson was assisting with traffic control, a vehicle […]
KATV
Hope police arrest a man who intended to deliver methamphetamine
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Hope Police Department announced on Thursday they had charged and arrested a man who had purpose to deliver methamphetamine. Police said the arrest happened at 2:53 p.m. in the 800 block of West Division. 33-year-old Christopher Johnson of Hope has been charged and arrested...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Motorcyclist killed in Lincoln Parish crash
A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Highway 145 near Choudrant Saturday claimed the life of a 47-year-old man, according to Louisiana State Police. Preliminary investigation by state troopers revealed Matthew L. McCarthy was traveling west on Interstate 20 on a 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle about 4:15 p.m. For reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle left the roadway and struck the median cable barrier.
