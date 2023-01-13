Read full article on original website
Plainview burglary suspect identified as escaped New Mexico prisoner
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The Plainview Police Department has identified a suspect believed to be linked to a string of burglaries in the area from March 2022 through Oct. 2022. Police say DPS recovered DNA from a burglarized local dealership that matched a New Mexico man. The man is accused...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 45 People Arrested Along With Four People Rearrested From 2022
It's a new week so that means we have to recap what you may have missed while working hard or stuck home with a cold. Lubbock seems to always be getting some new kind of place to eat but recently a new authentic Indian food place opened up on 34th Street. Along with new food the old Dragon Buffet near the South Plains Mall was just bought by the owners of Hayashi and the food is just amazing that I encourage everyone to try it at least twice.
LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations on Monday, Jan. 16
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct three follow-up crash investigations during the morning hours on Monday, January 16. According to an LPD press release, the investigations will be conducted at the intersection of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East...
One killed in downtown Lubbock shooting, LPD asks for help finding ‘unknown suspect’
One person was killed after a shooting in downtown Lubbock early Friday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit asked for the public's help identifying a suspect.
TRAFFIC ALERT: LPD conducting crash investigations Monday morning
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit will be conducting follow-up crash investigations on the morning of Monday, January 16th. The unit will start their investigations at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East Municipal Drive. All traffic traveling east on E. Municipal Dr. will be diverted south on N. M.L.K. Jr. Blvd.. North and southbound traffic on N. M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. will be limited to one lane in each direction. This investigation is expected to take approximately 45 minutes.
Lubbock Police Search for two men Connected to Three Robberies
Lubbock Police are currently asking for the publics help searching for a man possibly connected to three Aggravated Robberies. The Lubbock Police Department took to social media on Thursday, January 12, to ask the public for help in identifying two suspects in three robberies. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched...
Police investigating deadly shooting in downtown Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) – Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting early Friday morning in downtown Lubbock. Just before 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired called in the 1900 block of Ave. M where they found 40-year-old David Perez with a gunshot wound to his side.
One seriously injured in crash in West Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after a crash in West Lubbock. Just before 5 a.m., officers were called to a crash with injuries in the 3300 block of Milwaukee Ave. The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No additional details have...
5 injured in 2-car crash involving cow near Ropes
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a 2-vehicle crash near Ropes that left five people injured. The crash occurred on Hwy 62/82 just south of Foster Road around 7:30 a.m. Officials stated a car crashed into a cow that was standing in the roadway. The crash severely damaged the car and the driver was unable to drive it off the roadway. Shortly after, another car collided into the rear of the first vehicle.
Littlefield PD investigating Sunday shooting death
LITTLEFIELD, Texas— The Littlefield Police Department was investigating a death related to a shooting that occurred on Sunday, according to officials. Littlefield Police Chief Ross Hester said the shooting took place in the 1100 block of Wicker Avenue at 10:44 p.m. The identity of the victim had not been...
Lubbock Animal Shelter says reported dog attack did not happen in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Animal Shelter and Adoption Center released a statement on Saturday, saying a dog attack reported on social media did not actually happen in Lubbock. The rumor had been circulating on social media, but the shelter confirmed that this Lubbock resident was attacked in another...
LPD tells drivers how to stay safe following fatal overnight crash on South Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas — An overnight crash in the 4300 block of South Loop 289 left one man dead and an Lubbock Police Officer with moderate injuries on Thursday. Questions have now been raised on the safety of Lubbock roads. LPD Lieutenant Brady Cross said Lubbock roads are safe and officers are working hard to make […]
Tuesday morning top stories: One hospitalized after crash in West Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Electric Utility Board to decide $1.1 million in LP&L transition. The Lubbock City Council and Electric Utility Board will meet today to discuss the next steps in the move to ERCOT. That include more than $1.1 million to help get the last 30%...
The Number One Thing That Lubbock Drivers Need
I had this completely wired, but then some jerk forced me to expand it a bit. I had a hopeful message for Lubbock drivers out there. In fact, I will have that message for you in a bit, but let me deal with one GIANT exception in a big red truck.
Pedestrian seriously hurt after crash with multiple vehicles on Woodrow Road, DPS said
First responders were on scene at a crash that involved at least three vehicles on Friday in the 5700 block of Woodrow Road.
Newly Listed Barndominium Near Lubbock Could Be Your New Home
Is it time to escape living in the city of Lubbock and instead live a more rural life? If so, you might be interested in a new listing near Shallowater, TX. One of the latest trends in rural living is the Barndominium and this one was just listed on Monday. The best part? It's big and there is a lot of room to grow.
Monday morning top stories: 2 mobile homes burned in West Lubbock fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. An investigation is underway into a fire that damaged two mobile homes at the Texas West Mobile Home park near 19th and Alcove. High wings spread the flames to nearby trees and a fence. Georgia University player, staff member die in crash. A...
Littlefield police arrest 16 in Operation Child Protection
LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield police have arrested 16 individuals on drug related and child sex crime charges in its Operation Child Protection. Littlefield officials say the mission of the operation is to “investigate violations of internet and violent offenses against children and permanently interrupt the drug trade within the City of Littlefield.”
18-wheeler overturns at 19th Street and West Loop, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — No injuries were reported after authorities responded to an overturned 18-wheeler near West Loop 289 and 19th Street, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 12:30 p.m. According to police, initial reports said the wind blew the truck over. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com […]
Police identify driver killed after striking police vehicle on South Loop
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has identified the driver who died after crashing into the back of a police vehicle early Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 4300 block of S Loop 289 just after 2 a.m. Upon arrival, they found an LPD officer seriously injured and another man dead.
