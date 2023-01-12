Read full article on original website
27 First News
Anthony H. Pellice, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony H. Pellice, Jr., 71, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at home in the company of his wife, after a five-year battle with cancer. Anthony known as “Buddy” or “Tony” to most, was born March 25, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, to Anthony...
27 First News
Shari B. Tenney, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shari B. Tenney, 60, died Thursday, January 12, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Shari was born August 31, 1962 at the Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Lloyd and Evelyn Howse Bryant. She graduated from high school in 1980 and enjoyed...
27 First News
Leola Lynette Patrice Lee Pugh, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leola Lynette Patrice Lee Pugh, 39 of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023 at her residence in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Pugh She was born July 17, 1983 Youngstown, Ohio. She was employed by Blue Ribbon dry cleaners. She was a 2001 graduate...
27 First News
Gregory B. Budd, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory B. Budd, 67 of Austintown, died unexpectedly Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his residence. Gregory was born May 25, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of the late Oliver and Geraldine (Gilchrist) Budd and was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from Austintown Fitch and...
27 First News
Christos “Chris” Sarigianopoulos, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chris Sarigianopoulos, 92, of Campbell, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Chris was born on December 23, 1930 in Agrínion, Greece and moved to the United States in 1961. He was a loving and devoted husband to Irene, father, grandfather and brother. He...
27 First News
Leslie Thomas Breen, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leslie Thomas Breen, 67, passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning, January 13, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman. Mr. Breen was born on April 15, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of Walter and Clara (Wester) Breen. He graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s...
27 First News
Mary Lou Weibel, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou Weibel, 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Otterbein Senior Living Center in Lebanon, Ohio. Prior to moving to Otterbein in 2017, Mary Lou was a long-time resident of Boardman, Ohio. She was born on March 16,...
27 First News
Richard Hayes, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rick” Hayes, 74, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday, January 13, 2023. Rick was born in Asheville, North Carolina on December 18, 1948, to parents Richard and Betty (Garland) Hayes and came to the area in 1970.
27 First News
Charles A. Bark, Jr., East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Reverend Charles A. Bark, Jr., age 84, of East Palestine, died on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at his home in East Palestine. He was born on June 1, 1938, in Pennsylvania, son of the late Dr. Charles and Mildred Maitland Bark. Charlie was a...
27 First News
Anthony Rossodivita, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony F. Rossodivita, 65, was promoted to glory and fully restored by our Lord on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Anthony was born January 15, 1957, in Youngstown, the son of Sylvia Felice and John Rossodivita of Campbell, Ohio. Anthony married the love of his life,...
27 First News
Janet Lillian Metz, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Lillian Metz, 82, of Austintown, Ohio passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at her residence from her long battle with Alzheimer’s. Janet was born on May 13, 1940 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of James R. McWilliams and Mary (Krah) McWilliams. She...
27 First News
Blanche Marie Michaels Roman, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Blanche Marie Michaels Roman, 95, of Masury, Ohio passed away peacefully Saturday morning, January 14, 2023. Mrs. Roman was born October 24, 1927, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Adalbert and Anna (Wajtal) Musial. She was a 1946 graduate of Farrell High School, where...
27 First News
Cynthia J. Johnson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia J. Johnson, passed peacefully on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the Hospice House. Cynthia was born February 23, 1954, in Youngstown, the daughter of Roy and Helen Tusin McVicker. She was a lifelong area resident. She was Chaney High School graduate and was a...
27 First News
Albert Magrini, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert Magrini, 82, left this earth for eternal life, Sunday, January 15 at his home in Youngstown, surrounded by his family. He was born May 14, 1941 in Stump Creek, Pennsylvania, to parents Amelia and Mariano Magrini. He graduated from Sykesville High School, Pennsylvania, in...
27 First News
Thomas L. Beule, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas L. Beule, 86, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. He was born May 1, 1936, in Tippecanoe, a son of Thomas John and Marguerite Vermillion Beule. Thomas was a graduate of Freeport High School. He proudly served in the United...
27 First News
Tommie Harris, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Tommie Harris, Jr. will be held Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Harris departed this life Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in Youngstown, Ohio. The family...
27 First News
John Michael Pokrivnak, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Michael Pokrivnak passed away Friday morning, January 13, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family and the amazing staff of Southern Care In-Home Hospice. John, known by his family and friends as “Pokey” or “Butch”, was born September 26, 1944 in Youngstown,...
27 First News
MaryAnn Decena Becker, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – MaryAnn Decena Becker passed away surrounded by her loving family at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Boardman on Friday, January 13, 2023. MaryAnn was born January 1, 1979, in Youngstown, the daughter of Thomas and Corazon Becker. MaryAnn lived at home with her parents and...
27 First News
Utha M. Johnson, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Utha M. Johnson, 84, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Gillette Nursing Home. She was born April 2, 1938, in Dyer, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Ivan and the late Estie (Christian) Walker. Utha retired in 1993 from WCI.
27 First News
Lezlie A. Miller, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lezlie A. Miller passed away peacefully with her family by her side at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 9:30 p.m. She was 60 years old. Lezlie was born in Warren on April 2, 1962, the daughter of the late Robert...
