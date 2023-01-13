Read full article on original website
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Grandmother Assaulted Young Kids
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 13 new criminal complaints this week, which is five less than last week and closer to what the weekly average used to be. According to Couty Attorney Kirsten Pabst, four of those cases involved some form of violence.
Missoula Police Arrest Two Separate Probationers for Having Drugs
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 6, 2023, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to assist U.S. Marshalls who had taken Wayne Spottedblanket into custody on one or more warrants for probation violations. An officer recognized Spottedblanket from previous interactions. Court documents indicate Spottedblanket was searched incident to arrest...
How Bear and Urban Deer Survive Montana Winters
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) Whenever there are questions about urban deer or bear reports in the Missoula area, KGVO News reaches out to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wildlife specialist James ‘Jamie’ Jonkel. With the recent severe cold snap and the number of deer and other wildlife crowding...
Eight Montanans Competing in Major Sled Dog Challenge Event
It is the only 300-mile Yukon Quest qualifier in the lower 48 states and one of only three such events for the Iditarod qualifier in the lower 48. That alone is probably enough to give it significant prestige. Add to that the caliber of the world-class mushers competing, and the race's reputation as one of the most grueling mushing competitions in the world, and you've got eight Montanans as part of some pretty lofty competition.
New Missoula Sheriff Focuses on Dismantling Drug Traffickers
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Newly elected Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen gave his first press conference on Wednesday afternoon in the Sophie Moiese Meeting Room in the Missoula County Courthouse. Sheriff Petersen Gives his First Press Conference. Petersen, a 21-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, also spent 17 years...
Man Hits Woman in the Head With a Hammer at the POV in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 8, 2023, at approximately 12:02 p.m., several Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for a reported assault with a weapon. Dispatch relayed that a male suspect had struck a female victim with a hammer. When officers arrived, they made...
Montana Vet Warns of Strange Illness that Could Affect Your Dog
It is cold and flu season for many of us in Montana. It seems the cases of flu continue to rise, not to mention reported cases of COVID-19. It always just seems to be a part of life every year that we worry about getting sick. We find ourselves spending more time at our doctor's office and pharmacy, all in an effort to stay healthy and not come down with whatever dreaded illness will strike.
Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 6th DUI
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, at approximately 2:02 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a report of a male passed out at the wheel of his vehicle off Russell Street. The male was parked between a car wash and a gas station with the car running and his blinker on. The male was sleeping in a curled-up position in the driver's seat.
Off-Duty Sheriff’s Deputy Helps Arrest Car Thief in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 6, 2023, at approximately 4:06 a.m., a woman was outside her home when she observed a male, later identified as Josiah Boushie, access a vehicle. According to court documents, Josiah then walked to the next vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, and shuffled...
Missoula Homicides Are Down But Drug Crimes Skyrocketed in 2022
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - There is both good news and bad news in the preliminary annual crime report from Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst. The good news is that the number of homicides in 2022 was far fewer than those reported in 2021. Five Homicides were Charged in Missoula...
Fog and Black Ice Cause Crash Between Missoula and Lolo Saturday
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, KGVO News witnessed several Missoula County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, a Montana Highway Patrol cruiser and other emergency vehicles racing south from Missoula on U.S. 93 responding to an injury accident. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Andrew McFarland spoke to...
2022 Montana weather: Shocks, sweaty and frozen
If you ever want to show people the contrasts in Montana weather, 2022 might be one of the best examples. That's because the year just concluded and took us to the extremes with temperatures that soared well over a hundred degrees in mid-summer and went far below zero at Christmastime.
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: A ‘Really Busy Start’ to 2023
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 18 new criminal complaints this week, which is starting to become the new average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, most of the cases this week involved intimate partner violence. “In one case, the person was charged with...
Why Am I Being Charged A Fee To Use My Card At Montana Merchants?
The other night I was out for a quick bite to eat and one of my favorite local Missoula places. I've been there over a hundred times, but when my bill came this particular evening, it had an extra charge. I was being charged a fee for card processing. Literally, a fee to spend my own money. I needed to find out why and to see if this was even legal.
Montana Man Sentenced for Eight-Year Forest Land Arson Spree
More than 40 suspected arson fires. That over half of them were started in the last year of the spree suggests that this was only going to get worse. The U.S. Forest Service released information Thursday on the sentence handed down to a Superior, Montana, man who admitted to setting fires on Forest Service lands. Evidence quickly mounting against him helped turn the tide that led to the guilty plea.
‘Huge Increase’ in Hospitalizations and Flu Cases in Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Without more people getting the flu vaccine, when the flu season reaches its apex in February, according to Pam Whitney, Infectious Disease Nurse at the Missoula City-County Health Department, ‘we’ll see numbers higher than we’ve ever seen’. A Dire Prediction about...
Missoula Man on Probation Admits to Having Meth and Fentanyl
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 4, 2023, a Missoula Police Department Officer was on duty when he saw a male leaving the area of the 1600 block of Phillips Street, walking eastbound through the alley. That address is known to law enforcement for ongoing drug-related illegal activity. As the officer got closer to the male, he recognized him as 31-year-old Danial Hendry.
Missoula Local Government Academy Returns After COVID Hiatus
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the city of Missoula is bringing back the popular Local Government Academy, for an opportunity to learn how the city and other elected officials make decisions, develop a budget, observe law enforcement and fire departments, and more.
Run for Greatness: Places to Train for the Missoula Marathon
Running a long distance is no easy task, and if that intimidates you then definitely don't look up why we call it a marathon. This year (2023) the Missoula Marathon and the Missoula Half Marathon is on Sunday, June 25th, so you still have plenty of time to prepare. If you'd like some guidance you can register with Run Wild Missoula, a training group that meets twice a week at different locations for a 17-week course starting on February 26th. If you'd rather train solo, here are some places you can run around and around and around:
Montana is Bud 4 Business: Which County is Buying the Most Weed?
Going into Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana sales, most residents would have probably assumed Missoula, with its left-leaning political climate and general love of things liberal would easily buy the most pot in 2022. At year's end that's not only NOT the case, but not by a long...
