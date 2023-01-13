ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Eagles to Play Giants in Divisional Round

View the original article to see embedded media. The NFC’s top-seeded Eagles will host the Giants in the divisional round after New York’s 31–24 victory over the Vikings on Saturday. It will be the third meeting of the season between the division rivals and will be the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Report: Ravens Quarterback Does Not Travel With Team For Playoff Game

CINCINNATI — AFC North rivals are clashing in the Wild Card round, but one important person isn't there. According to the NBC Broadcast of the game, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson did not travel with the team for their battle against the Bengals. Jackson injured his knee on Dec. 4...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys, NFL Playoffs Schedule Set; Bucs, 49ers & How Dallas Can Still Host a Game

There's no place like home ... for the NFC title game. Any hope the Dallas Cowboys have of returning to AT&T Stadium before this season lets out hinges upon the fortunes of one of their most common rivals. Seeded fifth on the NFC playoff bracket, the first among the wild cards, Dallas' only hope of hosting a game was dependent upon either the New York Giants or Seattle Seahawks, the respective sixth and seventh seeds, joining them in the NFC title game on Jan. 29.
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys WATCH: Dalton Schultz TD Gets Dallas Up Bucs, Tom Brady

The Dallas Cowboys didn't find the end zone in their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Arlington. But maybe the pressure, expectations and change of scenery is making all the difference for the Cowboys in Monday's NFC Wild Card matchup with the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium.
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

NFL Draft Profile: Christian Morgan, Safety, Baylor Bears

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Take Offense or Defense?. By David Harrison Sports Illustrated Washington Football News, Analysis and More.
WACO, TX
Tri-City Herald

Dolphins GM Says QB Tua Tagovailoa Isn’t Concussion Prone

Following a difficult year that saw him land in the league’s concussion protocol twice, Tua Tagovailoa is not more susceptible to concussions than any other player, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Monday. Speaking to reporters alongside coach Mike McDaniel in his final press conference of the 2022 season,...
Tri-City Herald

Stefon Surrogates: Bills WRs Rally Around Josh Allen

Josh Allen can be a gunslinger at times, playing loose and free with the football at key moments. But his playoff history going into last Sunday’s Wild Card game suggested otherwise. In his six previous postseason games, the Buffalo Bills quarterback had just two combined turnovers. That’s one interception and one lost fumble.
Tri-City Herald

2023 NFL Draft Primer: QB Big Board Rankings (Top 50)

The 2022 NFL Draft saw just one quarterback chosen in the first round (Kenny Pickett to the Steelers)—it was the first time multiple quarterbacks had not been taken in round one since 2012. With so many NFL organizations in need of a ‘franchise’ signal-caller, the hope was that there would be a more plentiful harvest to choose from this spring. While the crop of 2023 isn’t exactly rich in talent, there is certainly more than one prospect worthy of first round consideration. But how many?
ALABAMA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Eagles Assistants Are Coveted Around the NFL

The barbarians are at the gate when it comes to the Eagles’ coaching staff. While top-seeded Philadelphia is idle from a playing perspective this week, the coaching staff that has helped guide a 14-3 team (14-1 with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts), is in danger of being picked apart. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: T Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking at all options to improve a roster that failed to meet expectations last season. After finishing the 2022 season with a 6-11 record, the Raiders now hold the seventh overall selection for this year’s NFL Draft. For the meantime, we’ll be working...
MISSOURI STATE
Tri-City Herald

Bills to Host AFC Divisional Round; Who Could They Play?

With a 34-31 win over the Miami Dolphins in Sunday's AFC Wild Card at Highmark Stadium, the Buffalo Bills have officially advanced to the AFC Divisional Round where they will host their next opponent. The team will now await the results of Sunday night's matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
BUFFALO, NY
Tri-City Herald

Kellen Moore Cowboys Coach Replacement: Schottenheimer vs. Hackett?

TAMPA - There is a version, inside The Star, of an ideal world: Some how, some way, the Dallas Cowboys, starting their playoff run with a Monday victory here at Tampa Bay, both win the Super Bowl and retain coach Mike McCarthy's top aides. But defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will...
ALABAMA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Charlotte faces Houston, aims to stop 5-game slide

Charlotte Hornets (11-34, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-33, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte aims to stop its five-game slide with a win over Houston. The Rockets are 6-14 in home games. Houston has a 7-23 record against opponents over .500. The Hornets are...
CHARLOTTE, NC

