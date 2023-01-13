Read full article on original website
$2 Million in Jewelry Stolen in Mesquite Mall HeistSilence DoGoodMesquite, TX
The Father Who Killed 3-Year-old Baby Over Milk and Unloaded Her Body in a CourseSafa FarooqRichardson, TX
Texas Rangers seek killer in 43-year-old cold case murder of Elizabeth Barclay in Dallas, TexasMichele FreemanDallas, TX
Famous hot dog restaurant Portillo's opens first location in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas school puts out call for stand-ins to attend event for young boys without father figures. Hundreds show up!Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Patriot PAWS hosts Winter 2023 Veteran/Service Dog Graduation, Ribbon Cutting
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 13, 2023) – Patriot PAWS Service Dogs will celebrate the Graduation of three new Service Dog Teams on Friday, January 20th at 1:00PM located at their Rockwall Campus, 254 Ranch Trail, Rockwall, TX 75032. On Monday, January 9, 2023, two Veterans and one civilian began the...
Royse City ISD School Board approves May bond election
ROYSE CITY, TX (Jan. 13, 2023) On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Royse City ISD School Board unanimously approved a May 2023 Bond Referendum to address current and future enrollment growth. This vote comes one month after the Bond Steering Committee presented its recommended project list to the board. After months of study and collaboration, the Bond Steering Committee designed an $863 million package for voter consideration on May 6, 2023. All registered voters within Royse City ISD boundaries will find two propositions related to this plan on their ballot. If approved, the $863 million total will be funded through property value growth within the district and with a zero tax rate increase.
This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out if you are eligible to apply
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. This week the Moody Foundation awarded $4.99 million to the Highland Park Independent School District (HPISD) in Dallas.
Meet Bear, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 16, 2023) Meet Bear! This sweet guy is 110-pounds of straight up love! He loves people of all sizes and has a special place in his heart for the littlest people. Bear has been an outside dog most of his life, but he is quickly learning house...
Rockwall City Council member Dennis Lewis announces his candidacy for City Council Place 5
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 13, 2023) Current Rockwall City Council Member Dennis Lewis has announced that he will run for the position in which he currently serves – Rockwall City Council Place 5 in the May 6, 2023 general election. Dennis was appointed by the City Council to fill the...
Rockwall Art League to welcome demo artist Tina Bohlman
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 12, 2023) The Rockwall Art League is honored to host an art demo by artist Tina Bohlman. A Texas native, Tina Bohlman has used her home state as both the inspiration and the canvas for her art. A self-taught artist, Bohlman is well versed in several mediums but favors watercolor and oil to create breath taking plein air paintings and brilliant rural landscapes. Tina will be demonstrating her watercolor process, as well as materials and equipment. She will be working on an upright plein air easel instead of working “flat” on a table.
The richest woman in Fort Worth, Texas
Two hundred forty million customers visit Walmart stores weekly, making it the world's biggest retailer with revenue exceeding $559 billion. Walmart's tremendous success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Fort Worth, Texas.
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lavon Lake in Texas?
Texas is home to hundreds of lakes, reservoirs, and rivers, all with a unique history. Many of the lakes seen in Texas are man-made, often for the purpose of flood control, water management, or hydroelectricity. Today, we are going to take a look at one of the larger man-made lakes in the state, Lavon Lake. Let’s learn all about Lake Lavon, including its depth, history, and current uses!
easttexasradio.com
Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall Of Fame
ATHENS – The Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame committee is pleased to announce that Wally “Mr. Crappie” Marshall of Anna, Texas, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023. Marshall revolutionized crappie fishing through innovative products, tournaments, and promotion of the sport. In addition, Marshall generously gives back to the fish community through his philanthropic work, teaching youth to fish and donating time and products to multiple charitable organizations and events.
Three injured in Rowlett shooting, police say
ROWLETT, Texas — Rowlett police and detectives are investigating a shooting that sent three people to a hospital Friday night. In a news release, the department said they got a call about the shooting at 9:19 p.m. on Jan. 13. The caller told them that the shooting happened at Twin Star Park on Armstrong Lane.
Tim McCallum announces run for Rockwall City Council Place 1
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 11, 2023) Longtime Rockwall resident and businessman Tim McCallum announced today he intends to run for Rockwall City Council, Place 1, in the May 6, 2023, general elections, a seat he formerly held. McCallum is well known for his service to his community, having been twice awarded...
Arlington police investigating motel murder
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are investigating the shooting death of a man found dead early Saturday morning in a motel parking lot. Officers were called at about 5:38 a.m. Saturday to a motel in the 1200 block of North Watson Road after an employee reported a man laying unresponsive in the parking lot.
Remembering Amber Hagerman, 27 years later
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Twenty-seven years ago, Amber Hagerman jumped on her pink bicycle for what would turn out to be the last time. The nine-year-old was kidnapped, and four days later her body found four miles away near the Forest Hill Apartments in North Arlington on Jan. 13, 1996. Police said a man in a black pickup abducted her from the parking lot of an abandoned grocery store. That store was located at 1600 E. Abram Street. Witnesses later reported the suspect was white or Hispanic.Witness to her abduction, retiree Jim Kevil remembered the day she was taken. "I saw [Amber] riding...
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location
Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
fox4news.com
Loose cattle cause highway closure in Midlothian
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - Crews had to temporarily shut down a portion of Hwy 67 in Midlothian Sunday due to cattle getting loose on the roadway. Midlothian PD posted about the closure, saying officers were working to get the cattle wrangled and moved off the roadway. No details have been released...
fox4news.com
Police investigating suspicious death at Denton home
DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating after a man was found dead at his home Friday night. Officers were called out to a home in the 2000 block of Spinnaker Drive just after 7:30 p.m. A woman called 911 and said her husband was unresponsive after she found him...
Athletico Physical Therapy opens new location in Rockwall
ROCKWALL, Texas, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Rockwall, Texas, located at the intersection of Horizon Road and Ridge Road near Target. This location offers convenient hours, including early morning and late evening appointments, and does not require a referral or prescription to start treatment. To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/RockwallSouth.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Officer Fired After Shoving Citizen to the Ground, Lying About It: Fort Worth Police
A Fort Worth police officer is out of a job after the department says he used unnecessary force when he shoved a citizen to the ground and then lied about the incident. According to the department, on July 22, 2022, Police Officer Jose Salazar was working an off-duty security job outside a bar in Fort Worth when a person had a verbal disagreement outside with the staff.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 11000 Block of Plano Rd
The suspect is described as a male between the ages of 20 and 30. On December 10, 2022, at around 7:45 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 11000 block of Plano Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Nelson Gonzales Flores, 47-years-old, shot...
fox4news.com
Rowlett police investigating shooting at Twin Star Park that injured 3 people
ROWLETT, Texas - Rowlett police are investigating a shooting at a park Friday night that sent three people to the hospital. The shooting happened just after 9:15 p.m., when officers were called out to Twin Star Park. Three people were found to be injured in the shooting. They were transported...
