Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex saysMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston's International Flavors: A Guide to the City's Ethnic CuisineNathalie writerHouston, TX
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul PlayMario DonevskiHouston, TX
Houston Chinese Food: A Guide to the Best Szechuan, Cantonese and other Regional Chinese CuisineNathalie writerHouston, TX
Brewery refuses to host an event for Kyle Rittenhouse attracting threatsAsh JurbergConroe, TX
KHOU
MLK, Jr., Memorial Scholarship Program, January 16, 2023
Help make the future brighter for Houston area students. Donate to the Houston Frontiers Club scholarship program. KHOU.com/MLK.
Jon Smith Subs opens new location off Fry Road in Cypress
Jon Smith Subs—a multinational sandwich chain—opened at 8350 Fry Road, Ste. 600, Cypress, on Jan. 16. The eatery offer six-inch and footlong submarine sandwiches, including classics, such as turkey breast and tuna sandwiches, as well as localized options, including a Cajun and or teriyaki sub. This marks the brand’s first location in Texas, according to the franchise’s website, with a location in Frisco and a location in Fort Worth listed as coming soon. 281-213-4871. www.jonsmithsubs.com.
11-year-old Law elementary student wins HISD's MLK Oratory competition
HOUSTON — Houston ISD's best and brightest were on display Friday for the 27th annual MLK Oratory competition. Twelve finalists from across the district amazed and inspired the judges with their powerful speeches on hope for tomorrow. Fourth and fifth-grade students presented three to five-minute speeches on what Dr....
New Caney ISD employee arrested for improper relationship with student, docs show
Eyewitness News reached out to the district for more information on the 35-year-old but has not heard back. Records show she is being held on a $75,000 bond.
Thousands of Houstonians lend helping hand to those in need on MLK Day
HOUSTON — Instead of spending the holiday inside the house, thousands of people in the Houston area spent Martin Luther King Junior Day volunteering around town. Outside Minute Maid Park on Monday morning, Astros fans helped their favorite players score big for the Houston Food Bank. “We have a...
Fort Bend Star
Fort Bend ISD's Extended Learning Department to hold job fair Jan. 19
The Fort Bend ISD Extended Learning Department will host a job fair Thursday, January 19 from 2 - 4:30 p.m. at the Fort Bend County Library, Sienna Branch, 8411 Sienna Springs Blvd., Missouri City, according to a press release. The district’s Extended Learning Department provides before and after school programs...
Houston native creates history by winning Miss Universe.
R'Bonney Gabriel from Houston was crowned the 71st Miss Universe pageant yesterday. Gabriel made history last year when she became the first Asian American and the first female of Filipino descent to win the Miss USA title. And she made sure to represent her home city during the competition.
fox26houston.com
Mayor Turner, Andre Johnson, Carl Lewis and Elvin Hayes among those featured at MLK Day Parade
HOUSTON - Houston hosted two parades to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Both parades kicked off at 10 a.m. Monday. For many Houston families like Jasmine Wright and her kids, attending the annual MLK Day Parade downtown is a tradition passed along for generations.
KHOU
American Emily Sisson sets personal half-marathon mark at Houston Marathon
For many, times don't matter -- finishing is key. For others, like American Emily Sisson, it was more than a productive morning.
New Rice Village coffee shop is perfect blend of brew and inclusivity
HOUSTON — A coffee shop primarily staffed by adults with developmental disabilities has opened its 17th location in Rice Village. Bitty & Beau's is the perfect blend between a strong cup of joe and inclusivity. The shop mainly employs people with down syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy and other intellectual disabilities.
kwhi.com
SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE
Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
Mudbug madness: It's crawfish season, y'all! How to find the best and cheapest in your area
HOUSTON — They're spicy, they're messy and this year, they're expensive! Crawfish season is officially underway in Houston so we've put together this guide with all the juicy details. First, get ready to shell out some cash before you crack those shells open and suck out the juicy goodness...
fox26houston.com
Empty coffin found in ditch in north Houston, 'somebody gotta come get it'
HOUSTON - No one knows where it came from, but a coffin randomly appearing outside your home is a valid reason for concern. Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
J. Christopher's Pizza-Pasta gains new ownership, undergoes renovations in Kingwood
Local restaurateurs Rosa and Ronald Perez purchased J. Christopher's Pizza-Pasta on Dec. 1, after they were approached by the previous owners who were planning to close the eatery Dec. 31. The couple also own Sharky's Waterfront Grill and Chimichurri's South American Grill in King's Harbor Waterfront Village as well as Sharky's American Grill in Vintage Park. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact)
News Channel 25
Houston-area father wants teacher removed after fight with teen son: Report
(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A high school teacher in Texas is on administrative leave after fighting a 16-year-old student in a classroom. Cell phone video captured the scuffle between the teacher and a sophomore Wednesday at Humble High School. The school district issued a statement that criticized the teacher for...
fox26houston.com
Family forced to put down family pet as unhinged dogs terrorize Atascocita neighborhood
ATASCOCITA, Texas - A vicious attack left a Houston family with no choice but to put down their beloved family dog after two neighboring dogs allegedly broke through their backyard fence. "He went to reach down and touch her and his hand was covered in blood, and he just screamed...
foxsanantonio.com
Texas teacher on leave after shoving student was caught on video
HOUSTON - A Texas high school teacher is on administrative leave after a classroom altercation with a student was caught on camera. The incident happened Wednesday at Humble High School on the far North Side of Houston. The student's family spoke out Friday saying that they will be taking legal action.
HISD board votes to keep Yates High School principal in place
HOUSTON — The principal at Jack Yates High School is keeping her job after the Houston Independent School District board voted to keep Tiffany Guillory in power at one of the city's most historic high schools. A heated, long meeting was held at HISD headquarters on Thursday night. Parents,...
wufe967.com
Texas teacher on leave after video shows him assaulting student in classroom
A Texas teacher is being investigated after a video surfaced appearing to show him assaulting a teenage student in a beating that sent the student to the emergency room. The incident, which took place on Wednesday, occurred inside a Humble High School classroom and shows the English teacher pushing the 10th-grade student into a wall in an exchange that the student’s parents called “very upsetting” and said started when the teacher thought their son was being too loud, FOX Houston reported.
KHOU
Houston, TX
