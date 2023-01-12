ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

Community Impact Houston

Jon Smith Subs opens new location off Fry Road in Cypress

Jon Smith Subs—a multinational sandwich chain—opened at 8350 Fry Road, Ste. 600, Cypress, on Jan. 16. The eatery offer six-inch and footlong submarine sandwiches, including classics, such as turkey breast and tuna sandwiches, as well as localized options, including a Cajun and or teriyaki sub. This marks the brand’s first location in Texas, according to the franchise’s website, with a location in Frisco and a location in Fort Worth listed as coming soon. 281-213-4871. www.jonsmithsubs.com.
CYPRESS, TX
KHOU

11-year-old Law elementary student wins HISD's MLK Oratory competition

HOUSTON — Houston ISD's best and brightest were on display Friday for the 27th annual MLK Oratory competition. Twelve finalists from across the district amazed and inspired the judges with their powerful speeches on hope for tomorrow. Fourth and fifth-grade students presented three to five-minute speeches on what Dr....
HOUSTON, TX
Fort Bend Star

Fort Bend ISD's Extended Learning Department to hold job fair Jan. 19

The Fort Bend ISD Extended Learning Department will host a job fair Thursday, January 19 from 2 - 4:30 p.m. at the Fort Bend County Library, Sienna Branch, 8411 Sienna Springs Blvd., Missouri City, according to a press release. The district’s Extended Learning Department provides before and after school programs...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
KHOU

New Rice Village coffee shop is perfect blend of brew and inclusivity

HOUSTON — A coffee shop primarily staffed by adults with developmental disabilities has opened its 17th location in Rice Village. Bitty & Beau's is the perfect blend between a strong cup of joe and inclusivity. The shop mainly employs people with down syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy and other intellectual disabilities.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE

Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Empty coffin found in ditch in north Houston, 'somebody gotta come get it'

HOUSTON - No one knows where it came from, but a coffin randomly appearing outside your home is a valid reason for concern. Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

J. Christopher's Pizza-Pasta gains new ownership, undergoes renovations in Kingwood

Local restaurateurs Rosa and Ronald Perez purchased J. Christopher's Pizza-Pasta on Dec. 1, after they were approached by the previous owners who were planning to close the eatery Dec. 31. The couple also own Sharky's Waterfront Grill and Chimichurri's South American Grill in King's Harbor Waterfront Village as well as Sharky's American Grill in Vintage Park. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact)
HOUSTON, TX
News Channel 25

Houston-area father wants teacher removed after fight with teen son: Report

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A high school teacher in Texas is on administrative leave after fighting a 16-year-old student in a classroom. Cell phone video captured the scuffle between the teacher and a sophomore Wednesday at Humble High School. The school district issued a statement that criticized the teacher for...
HUMBLE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Texas teacher on leave after shoving student was caught on video

HOUSTON - A Texas high school teacher is on administrative leave after a classroom altercation with a student was caught on camera. The incident happened Wednesday at Humble High School on the far North Side of Houston. The student's family spoke out Friday saying that they will be taking legal action.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HISD board votes to keep Yates High School principal in place

HOUSTON — The principal at Jack Yates High School is keeping her job after the Houston Independent School District board voted to keep Tiffany Guillory in power at one of the city's most historic high schools. A heated, long meeting was held at HISD headquarters on Thursday night. Parents,...
HOUSTON, TX
wufe967.com

Texas teacher on leave after video shows him assaulting student in classroom

A Texas teacher is being investigated after a video surfaced appearing to show him assaulting a teenage student in a beating that sent the student to the emergency room. The incident, which took place on Wednesday, occurred inside a Humble High School classroom and shows the English teacher pushing the 10th-grade student into a wall in an exchange that the student’s parents called “very upsetting” and said started when the teacher thought their son was being too loud, FOX Houston reported.
HUMBLE, TX
