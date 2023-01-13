Read full article on original website
Red Cross to Help Families Displaced in Kennewick Apartment Fire
At least five families are going to be temporarily displaced after a weekend apartment fire in Kennewick, according to the Red Cross. This image shows area of fire. Abby Walker, Regional Communications Manager for the Pacific Northwest, said in an email 16 people, five families, were displaced from the fire at 4100 West Kennewick Ave Saturday.
Can You Help Kennewick Police Find 2 Tool Thieves from Lowes?
The Kennewick Police Department needs your help in identifying two thieves from a local store. The Kennewick Police are asking for help in identifying two men that stole multiple Dewalt tools from a local store. A person in the Facebook comment section identified the store as Lowes saying "It’s Lowe’s just say the store." It is hard to tell exactly what tools were taken but there are obviously bright yellow DeWalt logos on the boxes.
nbcrightnow.com
Busy night for Umatilla fire crews
UMATILLA, Ore.- Umatilla fire crews responded to a structure fire and a vehicle fire in two separate incidents on January 12. The Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District was dispatched to reports of a structure fire west of Umatilla around 10:05 p.m. Crews arrived to find a building on fire. The...
DUI Accident at Same Richland Pole Where 3 Died One Year Ago
Another late-night DUI crash happened this weekend in Richland Washington at the same pole where 3 people died almost a year ago. Dejavu in Richland Washington with DUI Crash on G-Way and Jadwin. Early Sunday morning (1/15/23) Richland Police got reports of an accident on George Washington Way in Richland...
Tri-Cities apartment complex fire forces 15 people out of their homes
The American Red Cross and a fire department chaplain were helping people find places to stay.
Tri-Cities Terrorized by Two Drunk Driver Accidents This Weekend
The Tri-Cities area was hit by two different alleged drunk driving accidents this weekend. Kennewick Police Report DUI Accident at Round About. The first alleged DUI accident this weekend happened near the roundabout intersection of 4th and Union Street in Kennewick. Police received reports of a single-car crash around 8:20 pm Saturday night (1/14/23) onto a surrounding property.
Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers
Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
Deputies Nab Car Thieves And Prowler Using Car Jack In Break In
Benton County Deputies were busy over the weekend, with vehicle thefts, DUI and a weird car prowl. Suspect tries using a strange item to break into a car. Benton County Deputies found an usual method being used to try to break into a car. But first, two juveniles were arrested...
OR Woman Jailed for Using Propane Torch to Set Barn on Fire
Umatilla County Deputies say witnesses provided statements to help incriminate the suspect. Umatilla County Deputies are reporting a woman is in the Umatilla County Jail following a bizarre incident from Wednesday evening. Officers responded to a farm area at 1571 N Elizabeth St, in MIlton-Freewater about a barn that was...
Armed Felon Nearly Turns Car Into Submarine Near Richland
When you meant to go in reverse instead of drive... Thursday afternoon, this Ford Taurus nearly became a submarine near Bateman Island. Richland Officers were called to Wye Park, which is across the water from Bateman, off Columbia Park Trail. According to police, the driver accidentally put the car into...
Watch the Kennewick PD Dash-Cam Video from Clover Island Chase
Remember the story about a 14-year-old boy that held a woman against her will, rammed into a police car, and led Kennewick police on a wild car chase in a stolen car? Well, Kennewick PD released the dash-cam footage today. 14-Year-Old Boy Holds Woman Against Her Will on Clover Island.
Pasco driver arrested for going 139 MPH
PASCO - According to the Washington State Patrol, Trooper Mata arrested the driver of this car for speeding, 139 mph in the 70 zone on I-182 near MP 10 in Pasco. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail for reckless driving. The Washington State Patrol reminds drivers to always...
15-Year-Old Struck by Car at Richland Intersection Thursday AM
Richland Police say a 15-year-old boy escaped life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in Richland early Thursday morning. A teen was crossing George Washington way near Spengler street. RPD did not say the exact time of the accident, but details were released shortly after 10 AM. The...
nbcrightnow.com
Cable Bridge crash sends two to hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of SR 397 on the Cable Bridge around 8:22 p.m. on January 11. According to the WSP a car driven by a 31-year-old Kennewick man hit a car driven by a 55-year-old Selah man from behind.
Repeat Richland Store Thief Nailed, Had Filed-Down Gun
Richland Police had a busy day Wednesday, one of their arrests had a filed-down gun. Wednesday afternoon, around 2:30 PM RPD responded to the Safeway at 1803 George Washington Way on a report of a suspect who had previously stolen some goods, then came back later for more. After Police...
2 more doctors, nurse practitioner now practicing in the Tri-Cities area
Their specialties include occupational medicine, rheumatology and emergency medicine.
3 Reasons Why Hermiston Oregon Should Be Crowned Watermelon Champ!
The town of Hermiston, Oregon has long been known for its agricultural prowess. It's widely recognized as one of the top producers of potatoes and onions in the nation, but there's another crop that Hermiston could lay claim to—watermelons!. I first discovered that watermelons were a big deal at...
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 11, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
UPDATE: ‘Stable, loving, family guy’ found after 2 days missing in Tri-Cities
“He just wouldn’t torment all of us this way.”
Richland Red Robin Memories being Demolished
I was just twenty years old back in 1995 when I moved to Washington and drove through Richland for the first time. I remember seeing Red Robin, it was all lit up and alive with the hustle and bustle of life. Kids, after that softball game, soccer moms, reminiscing about their daughters' first goal, teenagers nervous on their first date, businessmen sipping a cold beer after a long day, a mixing pot of everything I wanted to be part of. I remember saying "this is where I am going to work!"
