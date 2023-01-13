Read full article on original website
WVNews
West Virginia Senate Finance Committee hears budget presentations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The members of the West Virginia Senate Finance Committee heard budget presentations Monday from three of the state's constitutional officers. Attorney General Patrick Morrissey, Auditor John "JB" McCuskey and Secretary of State Mac Warner each appeared before the committee to summarize the recent work of their offices and detail their requested Fiscal Year 2024 budgets.
WVNews
Mac Warner will fight for West Virginia
Last week, the Dominion Post in Morgantown inexplicably attacked my gubernatorial campaign announcement where I said the Governor of West Virginia needs to protect our citizens, our businesses, and our communities from rogue DC policies. I meant what I said. One would think Morgantown’s hometown newspaper might want a governor...
WVNews
Two bills could pave way for future West Virginia hydrogen hub project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two bills that were quickly passed by the West Virginia Senate last week and approved by members of the House Judiciary Committee Monday could open up property owned by the Division of Natural Resources for underground storage of emissions from a possible hydrogen hub project. The...
WVNews
West Virginia reports 7 more COVID deaths
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Tuesday reported seven more COVID deaths. The state death toll for the pandemic is now 7,785.
WVNews
Kate Flack
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Child Advocacy Network (WVCAN) on Tuesday re…
WVNews
Ex-GOP candidate arrested in shootings at lawmakers' homes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A failed Republican candidate who authorities said was angry over his defeat and made baseless claims the election last November was “rigged” against him was arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings targeting the homes of Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico’s largest city.
WVNews
Coast Guard rescues tug boat crew off coast of Maryland
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — The Coast Guard says seven people were rescued offshore in Ocean City, Maryland, over the weekend. WTOP-FM reports that at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a crew member on the tug Legacy notified the Maryland-National Capital Region of the Coast Guard that a 1,000-foot towing line became entangled and then snapped while towing a 290-foot barge from New Jersey to Guyana.
WVNews
Illinois 78, Minnesota 60
ILLINOIS (13-5) Dainja 5-6 1-2 11, Hawkins 1-2 0-0 3, Harris 3-7 0-0 7, Shannon 2-12 7-8 11, Mayer 8-14 0-0 19, Epps 5-9 0-0 10, Rodgers 4-5 0-2 8, Melendez 1-5 1-1 3, Lieb 2-3 0-1 4, Warden 1-1 0-0 2, Redd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 9-14 78.
WVNews
Charles Elmer Weaver
Mount Alto, W.Va. — Charles Elmer Weaver, 91, of Mount Alto, WV, passed away January 11, 2023, at WVU Medicine, Camden Clark, Parkersburg following an extended illness. He was born September 6, 1931, in Hartford, WV, the son of the late Charley Elmer and Gracie (McMillon) Weaver. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Charlene Taylor; son, Ricky Weaver and sisters, Marjorie Gerlach, Nelda Ohlinger, Norma Pool, Audrey Stewart, Louevie Kent and Patty Weaver.
